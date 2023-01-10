Read full article on original website
Apex Legends streamer Nokokopuffs claims controller is superior “in every way”
Apex Legends streamer Christian ‘Nokokopuffs’ Feliciano has claimed that controller is superior in “every way” to keyboard and mouse, after a concerted stint with a controller. The mouse and keyboard versus controller debate is nothing new, in any game or esport. In Apex Legends, it perpetually...
Riot promises League of Legends fighter nerfs & AD carry changes as Season 13 starts slow
League of Legends Season 13 is off to a rocky start. After a relatively smooth preseason, LoL patch 13.1 and a poor reception to the start cinematic, players are left wanting more. Riot is promising balance changes like fighter nerfs and AD carry adjustments to start hitting the right notes again.
Nexus Blitz may never come back to League of Legends
A reddit thread where developers at Riot discussed League of Legends’ recent issues has revealed that, while devs are looking into ways to bring back the mode, we may never see it again. Once upon a time, League of Legends had a wide variety of game modes to choose...
Pokemon Go Battle Weekend: Steven Stone rewards & schedule
The next Pokemon Go Battle Weekend is themed around Steven Stone, with players able to unlock themed avatar items and rewards for taking part. While the Pokemon Go Battle League has its own selection of rewards available for players who rise through the ranks, Battle Weekends offer extra incentives to take part in PvP Battles with other Trainers around the world.
Canceled Lenovo Legion Play handheld prototype leaks online
A mysterious Lenovo handheld prototype has leaked out of China after being sold on a marketplace. Lenovo, makers of laptops and PC peripherals appear to have been planning an Android handheld for release in 2021. It appears to be called the Lenovo Legion Play and would have tackled some light gaming, as well as streaming.
Modern Warfare 2 expert reveals fast Polyatomic camo unlock method
As Modern Warfare 2 players push towards unlocking Polyatomic camo, The LA Guerillas TikTok account has provided the perfect unlock method. Modern Warfare 2 reinstated a 24/7 Shoot House on January 11, replacing Shipment, and community members bashed the “infuriating” decision. Players weren’t quite ready to bid farewell to non-stop Shipment, but Shoot House offers the perfect headshot hunting environment. The map is full of head glitch locations, perfect for picking off enemies.
Warzone 2 expert unveils ultimate TAQ-V build to “melt everyone” in Al Mazrah
FaZe Booya, Warzone 2 expert and YouTuber, has unveiled his ultimate TAQ-V loadout that he guarantees will “melt everyone” in the CoD battle royale. Warzone 2’s meta is ever-changing and fluid. The devs’ typical buffs and nerfs, alongside prevailing playstyles, determines which weapons are the most popular at any moment.
Apex Legends dev footage may have leaked new Pathfinder Passive
During an Apex Legends dev live stream, Respawn may have leaked a new Pathfinder Passive or Ultimate buff coming in Season 16. With a 9.7% pick rate in Apex Legends Season 15, Pathfinder is one of the most popular characters in the Outlands. Despite this, since the introduction of Recon...
Riot devs reveal what went wrong with LoL 2023 cinematic
Following an apology from Riot’s development team about LoL’s 2023 cinematic, it’s been revealed that a full cinematic starring Aatrox was planned and scripted but never completed. For a few years, Riot has made it a tradition to release a cinematic that gets players hyped for the...
LoL devs confirm massive buffs for ADCs in patch 13.2
In their ongoing effort to rebalance League of Legends after the Season 13 patch went live, some massive buffs for every ADC champion are on the way in patch 13.2, according to Phreak. League of Legends Season 13 hasn’t gotten off to the best start. A mix of disappointment from...
Twitch streamer Dantes denied partner status despite pulling 20k viewers
Twitch streamer Dantes (also known as Doaenel) hit over 20k viewers during his Race to Challenger stream, asking if they might partner him on his “21st application”. Dantes is one of the most rapidly growing streamers not only within League of Legends, but on Twitch. His Race to Challenger event saw him streaming for over 50 hours over the course of 3 days, with his stream viewership capping out at around 23k.
Pokemon Go players prove how rare ‘hundos’ actually are
The power of Pokemon in Pokemon Go is graded on a three-star scale, similar to the six IVs in mainline games, and players are proving how difficult it actually is to obtain a “hudo.”. A Pokemon’s strength is traditionally measured by six IVs – Individual Values – with each...
GTA 6 announcement trailer allegedly leaks ahead of official reveal
The long-awaited GTA 6 announcement trailer might finally be coming soon according to a YouTuber who correctly leaked details about one of the game’s main characters. Rockstar has remained quiet on details about GTA 6 for quite some time. Despite only revealing that development on the game was underway, information about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title has steadily leaked.
Where to find Psyduck & Golduck in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Generation 1’s infamous headache-induced Pokemon, Psyduck, as well as its evolution Golduck return in Scarlet & Violet. Here’s how to find these Water-types in Pokemon in Generation 9. While Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced a ton of great new Pokemon like Pawmi, Charcadet, and Frigibax, it also brought...
Dr Disrespect claims he’ll stream Valorant full-time if Warzone 2 doesn’t improve
YouTube streamer Dr Disrespect has pledged to his fans that he’ll stream Valorant full-time if Warzone 2 doesn’t improve promptly. The two-time has always had a love-hate relationship with battle royales and has been very critical of Warzone 2 since its release last year. Recently, the former CoD...
Ludwig x Tarik Valorant Invitational: Results, schedule and stream
Content creators Ludwig Ahgren and Tarik ‘tarik’ Celik are teaming up for a Valorant invitational for the esport’s offseason period. Here is everything you need to know about the LAN event. The Ludwig x Tarik Invitational is part of the official Riot Games offseason tournament calendar and...
Adin Ross hit with unexpected Twitch ban
Twitch streamer Adin Ross has been banned on the streaming platform, and his fans are puzzled as to why. Controversy has followed Adin Ross in the last month, with the streamer supporting Andrew Tate amid his arrest in Romania and continuing to support rapper Tory Lanez despite his recent conviction in relation to a shooting.
Miyoo is making a bigger version of its most popular handheld
Miyoo, who has had recent success with the Miyoo Mini, is due to release a bigger variant of the handheld emulator, according to the latest industry insiders. Getting the best handheld console can be tiring, with so many brands trying to go for the pie with incredibly similar products. However, last year one little console from Miyoo broke the mold and blew the floodgates wide open to thousands of people.
xQc stuns fans by leaving Luminosity after two years
Twitch giant xQc has parted ways with Luminosity Gaming after more than two years with the organization. Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has become one of the biggest names in the entire streaming world. It’s hard to look anywhere on social media and not find traces of his influence across the space.
GTA Online players have finally found perfect anti-griefing weapon
Dealing with griefers in GTA Online is always cumbersome, but the latest update may have provided the perfect tool for the job. Rockstar finally dropped the Los Santos Drug War update, bringing a new business in the form of the Acid Lab, new vehicles, and a host of new jobs. The new Gun Van is finally here as well, taking Ammu-Nation on the road.
