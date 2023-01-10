Read full article on original website
North Carolina man suspiciously engaging with girls at school bus stops is being sought: police
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who has been suspiciously pulling over at school bus stops and engaging with middle school-aged girls is wanted for questioning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday. Officers began investigating after multiple complaints were filed regarding the suspicious activity of an individual around school bus stops in south Charlotte. The […]
Harmony man charged with theft of 25 catalytic converters Tuesday
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Iredell County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man in connection to 25 catalytic converters thefts at one location on Tuesday. Members of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Team located and arrested 38-year-old Adam Steven High without incident.
23-year-old suspect sought in Troutman homicide investigation
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 23-year-old suspect is being sought following a Saturday homicide in Troutman, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. Deputies responded to calls regarding a welfare check on Saturday at a home on Emmanuel Road in Troutman. A victim in the home, identified as Michel Clarke, was located […]
REPORT: Richmond County investigators catch break-in suspect with cocaine at jail
ROCKINGHAM — A man suspected of a break-in is accused of having cocaine during a jail visitation. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, investigators obtained arrest warrants for 54-year-old Jonathan Eric Morgan, of Hamlet, charging him in connection to a Sept. 25, 2022 break-in at a home on Firefly Woods Road in Rockingham.
Crimestoppers tips led to 11 arrests in 2022
LAURINBURG — Scotland Crimestoppers launched in November 2021 and since then there have been dozens of tips that have led investigators
Stanley traffic stop leads to crack cocaine arrest
STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Stanley Police say a traffic stop led to felony cocaine charges for one Dallas woman. On Friday, officers conducted a traffic stop on a person driving with a revoked license. When they stopped Frankie Lindann Branch, the woman consented to search the vehicle.
Man accused of brutally killing woman in NoDa granted $250K bond on murder charge
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's note: links to previous coverage of this story contain graphic descriptions of the alleged crime. Reader discretion is advised. One of the suspects accused in the brutal killing of a Charlotte woman in 2020 was granted a six-figure bond on the murder charge he faces.
Person found shot to death in vehicle in northeast Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was found to shot to death inside a vehicle in northeast Charlotte Friday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said officers responded to a shooting call just before 10:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Citiside Drive. When they...
Suspects arrested in York County after stealing puppies from Charlotte, deputies say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after bulldog puppies were stolen during a burglary in Charlotte. Deputies said the incident took place Saturday morning. The burglary turned into a pursuit that reached Fort Mill, deputies said. Deputies said the suspects wrecked...
CMPD Searching For Attempted Bank Robber
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Surveillance cameras capture an attempted bank robbery and now police are asking for help locating the suspect. The surveillance pictures show a man passing a note to a teller around 3:45pm Thursday at the Wells Fargo Bank on Westinghouse Boulevard in Southwest Charlotte. The man did...
23-year-old son sought in father’s death at Troutman home
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 23-year-old son is being sought for his father’s death in a Saturday homicide investigation in Troutman, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. 📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go. 📧 Sign...
Retired officers revisit 1992 murder as team reviews Statesville cold cases
STATESVILLE — There’s a new focus on several murder cases in Statesville that have gone unsolved for decades, leaving families and loved ones without closure. A team of retired officers is reviewing them again, trying to find new leads and put killers behind bars. The first case they’re...
Home Invasion Leaves one Dead and one Seriously Injured in Lancaster
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – One person is expected to survive and one person was found dead on the scene of a shooting in Lancaster. It happened this past Thursday night before 10 pm. Deputies were dispatched to 15th Street in response to a shooting where they. say they...
Driver charged with texting and driving after pedestrian dies on Brookshire: PD
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A driver is facing multiple charges including text and driving after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Brookshire Blvd. last November, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday. Brookshire Blvd. reopens after dead body discovery: CMPD Officers received a call around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday November 27th where Jaren Watson, 30, […]
CMPD Crimestoppers seek Jan. 2 shooter from East Charlotte
Queen City News needs your help to ‘Find a Fugitive’ a brazen shooting suspect who thought nothing of human life.
Person injured in Marlboro County shooting, deputies say
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting in Marlboro County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called at about 4:30 p.m. to the area of Maple Street and Atkins Street for reports of a possible shooting. Deputies learned a person was at a hospital being treated for […]
