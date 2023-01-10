ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

North Carolina man suspiciously engaging with girls at school bus stops is being sought: police

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who has been suspiciously pulling over at school bus stops and engaging with middle school-aged girls is wanted for questioning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday. Officers began investigating after multiple complaints were filed regarding the suspicious activity of an individual around school bus stops in south Charlotte. The […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Officers responding to burglary shot at, led on chase: PD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Officers were shot at and led on a vehicle pursuit after responding to a burglary in northwest Charlotte on Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenurg Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding a breaking and entering around 9:40 p.m. on Friday near 300 Tribune Drive in a residential area in northwest Charlotte, not […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Harmony man charged with theft of 25 catalytic converters Tuesday

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Iredell County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man in connection to 25 catalytic converters thefts at one location on Tuesday. Members of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Team located and arrested 38-year-old Adam Steven High without incident.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

23-year-old suspect sought in Troutman homicide investigation

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 23-year-old suspect is being sought following a Saturday homicide in Troutman, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. Deputies responded to calls regarding a welfare check on Saturday at a home on Emmanuel Road in Troutman. A victim in the home, identified as Michel Clarke, was located […]
TROUTMAN, NC
qcnews.com

Stanley traffic stop leads to crack cocaine arrest

STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Stanley Police say a traffic stop led to felony cocaine charges for one Dallas woman. On Friday, officers conducted a traffic stop on a person driving with a revoked license. When they stopped Frankie Lindann Branch, the woman consented to search the vehicle.
STANLEY, NC
qcnews.com

Person found shot to death in vehicle in northeast Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was found to shot to death inside a vehicle in northeast Charlotte Friday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said officers responded to a shooting call just before 10:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Citiside Drive. When they...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Searching For Attempted Bank Robber

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Surveillance cameras capture an attempted bank robbery and now police are asking for help locating the suspect. The surveillance pictures show a man passing a note to a teller around 3:45pm Thursday at the Wells Fargo Bank on Westinghouse Boulevard in Southwest Charlotte. The man did...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Looking For Suspicious Man Visiting School Bus Stops

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD is looking for a man they say has been acting suspiciously around school bus stops in South Charlotte. Police describe the person as a heavy-set, middle-aged, bald Hispanic man. He has been reported driving past bus stops and engaging with middle school-aged girls. He is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

23-year-old son sought in father’s death at Troutman home

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 23-year-old son is being sought for his father’s death in a Saturday homicide investigation in Troutman, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. 📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go. 📧 Sign...
TROUTMAN, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Burglary Suspect Arrested After Leading CMPD On Chase Into South Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A burglary suspect is in custody after leading CMPD officers on a chase into South Carolina. Investigators responded to a breaking and entering call involving three suspects on Tribune Drive in West Charlotte around 9:30 on Friday night. Investigators say a shot was fired, originally believed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Driver charged with texting and driving after pedestrian dies on Brookshire: PD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A driver is facing multiple charges including text and driving after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Brookshire Blvd. last November, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday. Brookshire Blvd. reopens after dead body discovery: CMPD Officers received a call around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday November 27th where Jaren Watson, 30, […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

Person injured in Marlboro County shooting, deputies say

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting in Marlboro County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called at about 4:30 p.m. to the area of Maple Street and Atkins Street for reports of a possible shooting. Deputies learned a person was at a hospital being treated for […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy