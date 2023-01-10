Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Cool Winter Sunset Over Ocala’s Summercrest Neighborhood
Check out the cool colors in this winter sunset over the Summercrest neighborhood in Ocala. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
wmfe.org
West Ocala community center opens where a charcoal plant once spewed soot over African American homes
Ocala celebrated the opening of a community center Tuesday on the site where a Royal Oak charcoal plant used to belch soot over the homes of African American residents. And the city celebrated the extraordinary commitment of two women who drove that change. Hundreds gathered in front of the new...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Parks and Rec to host 2023 Central Florida Regional Envirothon
North America’s largest outdoor environmental competition for high school students is heading to Marion County in March. The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department will host the Central Florida Regional Envirothon on Friday, March 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Horseshoe Lake Park and Retreat, which is located at 23532 NE 110th Avenue in Citra.
ocala-news.com
Joanne W. Rhodes
Joanne W. Rhodes, age 79, of Silver Springs, Fl passed away on Saturday January 7th, 2022. She was born June 3, 1943, in Oxford, PA to the late William & Bessie Albright. Joanne loved to garden, she had a green thumb and could make anything grow. She loved to crochet, making blankets and scarves for family and friends and for children which she donated to support organizations. Joanne was a loving wife, mother, stepmother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many, and she will be dearly missed.
ocala-news.com
Early Learning Coalition of Marion County hires new CEO
The Early Learning Coalition of Marion County has a new chief executive officer (CEO). After conducting a nationwide search, the nonprofit organization announced this week that Carrie Theall has been hired as CEO. Robert Colen, Chairman of the Early Learning Coalition of Marion County (ELCMC), stated, “We are excited to...
ocala-news.com
William Harding James
William Harding James was born January 1, 1921, in Kendrick, Florida to General Grant James and Mary McMillan James. The community affectionately called, “James Town.” The house in which he was born still stands on the property next to the present home. Mr. James transitioned to his final rest from the comfort of his home on January 4, 2023. In 1954, he married Earnestine Scott. His son and grandson preceded him in death.
ocala-news.com
Annette Theresa Murphey
Annette Theresa Murphey, 95, of Ocala, passed away on Jan. 1, 2023. Annette was born Mar. 23, 1927, in Pawtucket, RI, to Alfred Beaupre and Rhea Gauvin. She married Arthur T. Murphey and moved to Florida, settling in Ocala in the early ’50s. Annette was a member of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church for 66 years. She retired from Martin Mariette Ocala after a career spanning 20 years and remained close to many of her work associates after retiring.
usf.edu
How Weeki Wachee Springs State Park will celebrate 75 years and its famed mermaids
Florida was once known for its roadside attractions such as Six-Gun Territory in Ocala, which featured shootouts at high noon on its dusty main drag. Winter Haven also had Cypress Gardens, known for water-ski shows and young women dressed in floral-colored southern belle costumes. Many of them went by the...
ocala-news.com
Salvatore Biondi
Salvatore Biondi, 98, of Ocala, FL passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Sal was born on May 18, 1924, in Rome, NY to the late John & Celestine Biondi. Sal graduated from Rome Free Academy & served in the US Army during WW II. On May 4, 1946, Sal...
ocala-news.com
Ocala firefighters extinguish small fire inside Wendy’s
A small fire ignited inside a Wendy’s fast-food restaurant in Ocala on Saturday evening. At approximately 7 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units responded to the Wendy’s located at 3155 N Pine Avenue due to reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, crew members found a small fire that...
ocala-news.com
Marion County’s New Year, New Me 5K race returns to Carney Island on January 28
The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s New Year, New Me 5K race will return in two weeks to help residents get their 2023 fitness journey off to a healthy start. The second installment of the annual event will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, January 28 at the...
ocala-news.com
Tripp Alexander Wooten
Tripp Alexander Wooten, 34, of Fort Mccoy, FL passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at his home. Tripp was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend to everyone he crossed paths with. Tripp started his career with Marion County Fire Rescue in 2006 and was a Firefighter/Paramedic and...
ocala-news.com
Alligator On Log At Silver Springs State Park
This alligator was spotted on a log while paddling at Silver Springs State Park. Thanks to Kay Milush for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department sergeant graduates from Florida Leadership Academy
An Ocala Police Department sergeant has graduated from the Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute’s Leadership Academy, Class 52. OPD Sergeant Ronald Malone, along with 41 other graduates, met for four week-long sessions at the Broward College Institute of Public Safety in Davie, Florida. During the academy, they learned the necessary skills to support the needs of their law enforcement agencies and communities as they prepare for future challenges.
ocala-news.com
Jeffrey B. Stroup
Jeffrey B. Stroup, 66, of Ocala, FL, formerly of Titusville, PA passed away on Tuesday January 3rd, 2023. He was born to parents Merle A. Stroup and Margaret (Hays) Stroup, on December 29th, 1956, in Grove City, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Titusville Senior High School in 1974 and went on to being a successful entrepreneur in the automotive industry for over 40 years. Jeffrey was known for his kind and compassionate spirit, true selflessness, and unconditional love for his family. He always had a smile on his face and the most positive outlook on life.
ocala-news.com
Ocala police investigating shooting on SW 1st Street
The Ocala Police Department is asking the public for information regarding a shooting that occurred on SW 1st Street this morning. At approximately 11 a.m. on Saturday, a 29-year-old man was shot near the 1700 block of SW 1st Street in Ocala, according to a social media post from OPD. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Florida witness reports three triangle-shaped objects went 'invisible'
A Florida witness at Orange City reported watching three, triangle-shaped objects that appeared to go invisible at 3:15 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
villages-news.com
Snowbird contends meter mistake resulted in huge bill for unused water
A snowbird contends a meter mistake resulted in a huge bill for unused water at a time when he was up north. After a great deal of frustration trying to straighten out the matter with The Villages Utility Department, William “B.J.” Thompson of the Village of Mallory Square pleaded his case Monday before the North Sumter Community Utility Dependent District Board.
WESH
Freeze possible for parts of Central Florida this weekend
This weekend is shaping up to be sunny, but cold. We'll be tracking a few rain showers and possibly a few storms Friday morning then it's forecast to cool down for the weekend. Saturday morning temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, with afternoon highs in the 50s. Sunday...
Passengers stuck on delayed Amtrak train nearly 29 hours arrive in Central Florida
SANFORD, Fla. — A nightmare train trip has ended for some Amtrak passengers. Sanford was the final destination for people who were delayed onboard an Amtrack Auto Train for nearly 29 hours. The train left a Washington D.C. suburb on Monday and was supposed to arrive Tuesday morning in...
