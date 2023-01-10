Metaverse, 5G Wearables, Printed Electronics Among Supply Chain Trends That Won’t Happen in 2023

Quality control of the supply chain is paramount – not only for one industry but for all industries. While there have been improvements since the pandemic, there is still room for organizations to refine, enhance and strengthen their supply chains, particularly with more digitized processes and ERP solutions that ensure quality control. Without it, organizations will be faced with more recalls, slower production, inaccurate reporting and other problems that ultimately prevent them from providing safe products to their consumers.

