ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurie, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Missouri woman almost trashes $100,000 winning Scratchers ticket

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. – One Missouri Lottery player is thankful she took a second look at the Scratchers ticket she purchased after she was seconds away from throwing it away. Luckily, she decided to take a second look at the “$100,000 Fortune” ticket with a family member before tossing it, according to the Missouri Lottery.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

A $2M Powerball ticket is among Missouri’s unclaimed prizes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are millions of dollars in unclaimed Missouri Lottery prizes, and they can all be seen on the lottery’s new website. All draw games with prizes over $50,000 are listed there. An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2 million was just sold this week in Laurie, Missouri. The winning ticket sold at […]
LAURIE, MO
5 On Your Side

National restaurant chain shutters St. Louis-area location

CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Red Lobster, the national seafood restaurant chain, has shuttered its location in Crestwood. The store, at 9838 Watson Road, was last in operation Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman. A notation on the company's website says the location is "temporarily closed," however the company says in a statement that the restaurant is permanently shuttered.
CRESTWOOD, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man arrested in St. Louis for December shooting in his hometown

A Columbia man wanted for a shooting last month with injuries is arrested in St. Louis. The Columbia Police Department reports Terrance Johnson, Jr., 27, was apprehended Thursday by officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service. Johnson is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal...
COLUMBIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

Police Looking For Thief Who Stole Equipment From Lake Area Business

LINN CREEK, Mo. — A thief swiped thousands of dollars worth of equipment from Lake of the Ozarks area electric company Catalyst Electric this week, and authorities are looking for the man who was spotted on the company's security cameras. According to business owners, the theft took place at...
LINN CREEK, MO
pdjnews.com

Outlaw Frank James born in Missouri Missouri

Franklin James, the lesser-known older brother of Jesse, is born in Clay County, Missouri. Frank and Jesse James were both legends in their own time, though Jesse is better remembered today because of his more dramatically violent death. The two Missouri brothers drifted into a life of crime after serving in Confederate guerilla forces during the Civil War. They began robbing banks in 1866, and their bold and impudent style won them a good measure of popular admiration. Once Jesse stopped to tell a crowd of townspeople gathered for a political speech that he thought something might be wrong at the bank he and Frank had just robbed. On another occasion, they staged an audacious hold-up of a Kansas City fair box office in the middle of a crowd of 10,000 people.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute

There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
FOX 2

Deadly crash investigated on I-70 in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A fatal crash has closed westbound I-70 near Lake St. Louis in St. Charles County. It is not yet clear when the highway will reopen, and there are traffic backups in the area. The Missouri State Highway Patrol expects to open some lanes to help with rush-hour traffic. They are diverting […]
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Multiple schools cancel or delay class due to winter weather

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The snow and cold temperatures are making a return to Mid-Missouri on Thursday. The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team is tracking some snow fall and above freezing temperatures on Thursday morning. Multiple schools have already canceled or delayed classes for Thursday. Canceled classes: Morgan Co. R-I (Stover) SchoolsMorgan Co. R-II (Versailles) SchoolsSouth The post Multiple schools cancel or delay class due to winter weather appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Macon County man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge, receives probation

CALIFORNIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An Atlanta, Missouri, man pleaded guilty to second-degree involuntary manslaughter Friday at the Moniteau County Courthouse. Joseph Harrington, 34, was given a suspended sentence of four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, with five years of supervised probation. Harrington was initially charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter in relation to a fatal The post Macon County man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge, receives probation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MACON COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Man with cane reported missing from Pulaski County

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing man. Anthony Payne, 47, was reported missing from Waynesville on Tuesday. When last seen he was wearing a camouflage coat, hat, boots, and jeans. It’s reported Payne uses a cane and requires daily medication. Anyone...
PULASKI COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy