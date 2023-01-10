Read full article on original website
Kansas ticket won $1 million in Mega Millions drawing
A Mega Millions ticket bought in Kansas is worth $1 million after Tuesday's drawing.
Missouri woman almost trashes $100,000 winning Scratchers ticket
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. – One Missouri Lottery player is thankful she took a second look at the Scratchers ticket she purchased after she was seconds away from throwing it away. Luckily, she decided to take a second look at the “$100,000 Fortune” ticket with a family member before tossing it, according to the Missouri Lottery.
A $2M Powerball ticket is among Missouri’s unclaimed prizes
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are millions of dollars in unclaimed Missouri Lottery prizes, and they can all be seen on the lottery’s new website. All draw games with prizes over $50,000 are listed there. An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2 million was just sold this week in Laurie, Missouri. The winning ticket sold at […]
The St. Louis County town demolished for developments that never happened
Allenton, Missouri, has been designated as a ghost town by the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society, but is it? Allenton is currently part of the Eureka city limits. Six Flags St. Louis is nearby.
National restaurant chain shutters St. Louis-area location
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Red Lobster, the national seafood restaurant chain, has shuttered its location in Crestwood. The store, at 9838 Watson Road, was last in operation Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman. A notation on the company's website says the location is "temporarily closed," however the company says in a statement that the restaurant is permanently shuttered.
Verify: Is camping in Missouri state parks now illegal?
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A new Missouri law makes unauthorized camping on state land a crime- punishable by up to 15 days in jail and hundreds of dollars in fines. Several viewers reached out to the Verify team concerned about their camping plans. The law, effective January 1st, states...
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this month
A beloved local grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing one of its Missouri store locations this month. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, the Missouri grocery store chain Sun Fresh Market will be closing its store location at 11212 Holmes Road in Kansas City at the end of the month.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man arrested in St. Louis for December shooting in his hometown
A Columbia man wanted for a shooting last month with injuries is arrested in St. Louis. The Columbia Police Department reports Terrance Johnson, Jr., 27, was apprehended Thursday by officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service. Johnson is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal...
Dollar General Opens DG Market in Missouri
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: News Leaderand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man pleads down in double homicide, to be sentenced in March
A Jefferson City man charged with a double homicide pleads guilty eleven days before his scheduled trial. Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson confirms Torry Upchurch pleaded guilty Friday at his pre-trial hearing to two counts of second-degree murder. He’ll be sentenced March 13. Upchurch had been charged with...
lakeexpo.com
Police Looking For Thief Who Stole Equipment From Lake Area Business
LINN CREEK, Mo. — A thief swiped thousands of dollars worth of equipment from Lake of the Ozarks area electric company Catalyst Electric this week, and authorities are looking for the man who was spotted on the company's security cameras. According to business owners, the theft took place at...
pdjnews.com
Outlaw Frank James born in Missouri Missouri
Franklin James, the lesser-known older brother of Jesse, is born in Clay County, Missouri. Frank and Jesse James were both legends in their own time, though Jesse is better remembered today because of his more dramatically violent death. The two Missouri brothers drifted into a life of crime after serving in Confederate guerilla forces during the Civil War. They began robbing banks in 1866, and their bold and impudent style won them a good measure of popular admiration. Once Jesse stopped to tell a crowd of townspeople gathered for a political speech that he thought something might be wrong at the bank he and Frank had just robbed. On another occasion, they staged an audacious hold-up of a Kansas City fair box office in the middle of a crowd of 10,000 people.
kjluradio.com
Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute
There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
Deadly crash investigated on I-70 in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A fatal crash has closed westbound I-70 near Lake St. Louis in St. Charles County. It is not yet clear when the highway will reopen, and there are traffic backups in the area. The Missouri State Highway Patrol expects to open some lanes to help with rush-hour traffic. They are diverting […]
Missouri House adopts new dress code for women
The Missouri House has changed its dress code for women after debate Wednesday over house rules in the legislative session.
Multiple schools cancel or delay class due to winter weather
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The snow and cold temperatures are making a return to Mid-Missouri on Thursday. The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team is tracking some snow fall and above freezing temperatures on Thursday morning. Multiple schools have already canceled or delayed classes for Thursday. Canceled classes: Morgan Co. R-I (Stover) SchoolsMorgan Co. R-II (Versailles) SchoolsSouth The post Multiple schools cancel or delay class due to winter weather appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Macon County man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge, receives probation
CALIFORNIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An Atlanta, Missouri, man pleaded guilty to second-degree involuntary manslaughter Friday at the Moniteau County Courthouse. Joseph Harrington, 34, was given a suspended sentence of four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, with five years of supervised probation. Harrington was initially charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter in relation to a fatal The post Macon County man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge, receives probation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Man with cane reported missing from Pulaski County
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing man. Anthony Payne, 47, was reported missing from Waynesville on Tuesday. When last seen he was wearing a camouflage coat, hat, boots, and jeans. It’s reported Payne uses a cane and requires daily medication. Anyone...
NOPE NOPE NOPE: Huge Mountain Lion Spotted About 90 Minutes From Sedalia
You guys, I love animals. You know I do, I just told you about a baby rhino the other day. I tell you about my boyfriend's dogs. I tell you about my cats. But this one is a big NOPE. Check out this video a guy posted from his trail...
