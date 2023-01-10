Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WATCH: Does Baylor or WVU have a better shot at the NCAA Tournament?
The backdrop for Wednesday night's game between West Virginia and Baylor was not that both teams were 0-3 in Big 12 play. Rather, it was the fact one of the two teams that were ranked two weeks ago and posturing to be a conference contender would be 0-4 when it was over.
Porter Moser previews weekend matchup against West Virginia
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners return home this weekend to try and get back on track after their third loss in four Big 12 games so far by a combined eight points. They'll welcome the West Virginia Mountaineers to town for an 11 a.m. CT tip off. In advance,...
WVU basketball makes changes to coaching staff
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has parted ways with men's basketball associate head coach Larry Harrison. Harrison has spent the last 16 seasons on the Mountaineer basketball staff, including the last 13 as associate head coach. He was in his 24th season overall on Huggins' coaching staff after spending eight seasons with him at Cincinnati.
WR transfer Devin Carter flips to West Virginia
Former NC State wide receiver Devin Carter announced Wednesday night that he has flipped his commitment from Penn State to West Virginia. Carter committed to Penn State shortly after the conclusion of the Nittany Lions' Rose Bowl win over Utah. He was on campus for an official visit over the weekend and was in the Penn State student directory at the beginning of the week, but never officially enrolled in or attended classes.
Instant analysis: WVU fires Harrison because something had to change
It is impossible right now to look at West Virginia basketball and think that things are OK. It is just as difficult to ignore that Thursday's move to fire assistant coach Larry Harrison aims to make things better.
What Bob Huggins said after the loss to Baylor
West Virginia fell to 0-4 in Big 12 Conference play on Wednesday night, losing to Baylor, 83-78. After the game, Mountaineer Head Coach Bob Huggins was pretty clear on what it was that led to his team's loss - not only in this game, but others this season. "We continue...
247Sports
70K+
Followers
418K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0