ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Andrew Tate appeals against detention in Romania during investigation

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30GKhw_0k9dl22Q00
Andrew and Tristan Tate, right, leave court in Bucharest on Tuesday with two Romanian female suspects, left.

A Romanian court has heard Andrew Tate’s appeal against his detention and is expected to rule on Tuesday whether the controversial former kickboxer, influencer and professed misogynist must remain in custody while an organised crime investigation takes place.

Tate, 36, his brother Tristan, 34, and two Romanian female suspects were arrested by prosecutors on 29 December on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group to exploit women. Both men have denied wrongdoing.

Tate, who holds dual British and US nationality, has been banned from several social media platforms for hate speech and misogynistic comments. He arrived at the court in Bucharest handcuffed to his brother and carrying a copy of the Qur’an, leaving again in a police van about six hours later.

The brothers were appealing against the seizure of their belongings and prolongation of their arrest warrants from 24 hours to 30 days. A total of 15 luxury cars and more than 10 properties or plots of land have so far been seized in Romania.

Romania’s organised crime agency, Diicot, said the belongings were confiscated to prevent them being concealed, to help pay for the investigation, and to pay damages to victims if the suspects – described only as two British citizens – are convicted.

The agency and prosecutors in the Romanian capital allege that the two brothers recruited their victims by seducing them and falsely claiming to want a romantic relationship – the so-called “loverboy” method of people trafficking.

The victims were then taken to properties on the outskirts of Bucharest where they were forced “through physical violence, mental intimidation and coercion” to produce pornographic content for social media sites, generating large profits.

Prosecutors have said the investigation had so far identified six victims. Diicot released video showing guns, knives and money at the scene of the Tates’ arrest.

A judge who subsequently extended their detention said that given their “financial capacity”, the possibility the brothers may “evade investigation, leave Romania and settle in countries that do not allow extradition … cannot be ignored”.

Eugen Vidineac, the lawyer representing the brothers, argued there was “no evidence” to support the allegations. Vidineac told the Romanian news outlet Gandul that the defence had not been able to properly study the prosecution’s file.

“I will point this out from the beginning, that even up to the present moment, the criminal investigation file has not been made available to us to ensure the effective defence of our clients,” he said in a videotaped interview.

He insisted there was “not a single piece of evidence, apart from the victim’s statement, leading to the idea that a crime of rape was committed”, and “no evidence either regarding … offences of human trafficking and organised crime”.

Vidineac said he believed Tate had been playing a particular kind of character on social media that may bear no relation to real life. “Can intent on social media stand as evidence in a criminal prosecution case?” he asked.

Tate gained huge notoriety for misogynistic remarks and hate speech, prompting widespread fears that his videos were radicalising young males online. He has said women are partially responsible for being raped, and that they belong to men.

On one podcast last year, he said he started making money by convincing girlfriends to videochat and share the profits. He has also said he moved to Romania from the UK because he liked living in countries “where corruption was accessible”.

He was banned from all major social media platforms, but his Twitter account – which has 4.4m followers – was reinstated late last year after Elon Musk took over the company.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Lisa Marie Presley obituary

As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Guardian

Experience: I am the tallest woman in the world

Since I was a little girl growing up in Safranbolu, Turkey, I’ve dreamed of exploring the world – from the sandy beaches of California to the northern lights in Iceland. Until a couple of years ago, I couldn’t have even imagined this happening, but a few months ago my dreams finally became a reality.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Dennis McGrory jailed for life after ‘one-in-a-billion’ DNA hit in oldest double jeopardy case

Dennis McGrory, 75, has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years after being convicted of the rape and murder of teenager Jacqui Montgomery nearly 50 years ago, in the oldest double jeopardy case in England and Wales.McGrory was 28 when he sexually assaulted, stabbed and strangled 15-year-old Jacqui Montgomery in her home in Islington, north London, in 1975.The next year, he was tried on a circumstantial case and cleared of murder.Justice finally caught up with McGrory after swabs from Ms Montgomery’s body produced a “one-in-a-billion” DNA match decades later.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jeremy Corbyn refuses to tell Robert Peston if he will stand as independent MP at next electionUK hit by ambulance strikes and secondary school teacher walkouts on day of actionUK industrial action: What strikes are coming up?
The Guardian

Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland, the Memphis mansion she inherited from her father, Elvis Presley, a family representative said. Presley died on Thursday at the age of 54 after being taken to a Los Angeles hospital following cardiac arrest at her home, according to reports.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Guardian

‘A thief came into our family and took the heart out of it’: the killing of Zara Aleena

Five weeks before she was murdered, 35-year-old Zara Aleena started work at the Royal Courts of Justice. On her first day, she sent a brightly smiling selfie to her friends and family, saying she couldn’t believe she was actually there. It was an administrative role that took her one step closer to her lifelong dream of being a lawyer; something she had pursued doggedly even as her studies were interrupted by caring responsibilities and financial concerns. After passing the solicitors’ exams with distinction and landing this new job, Aleena felt a new stage of her life was beginning. Her aunt Farah Naz told her: “Soon, Zara, you are going to be a formidable force.”
The Guardian

Missouri is all for the right to bear arms – but the right to bare arms is up for debate

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. The right to bear arms is sacred in Missouri: the state has some of the weakest gun laws in the US. The right to bare arms, however? Well that’s a little more complicated. On Wednesday, the Republican-controlled Missouri House of Representatives decided to spend its time debating what sort of clothes female legislators should wear in the chamber. Did they also review the current dress code for male legislators? No, of course not. After some deliberation on this important issue, the lawmakers decided that women were allowed to wear cardigans and jackets but must conceal their arms. Can’t have ladies flashing a naughty bit of elbow when men are trying to get important stuff done!
MISSOURI STATE
The Guardian

Why are female clergy cheering for a bishop who doesn’t believe in female priests?

It was with “great joy” that the senior Church of England cleric the Rev Dr Jill Duff, the bishop of Lancaster, announced Philip North’s appointment as the next bishop of Blackburn this week. “Thrilled by this news,” she wrote – the ostensive message that the appointment is good news for women in the church. But this may seem curious to those who know the backstory.
The Guardian

‘It’s just so intense and awkward’: the death of the dinner date

It is an unusual option for a January date, but after meeting twice, 42-year-old Sasha thinks she is ready to take things to the next level with the man she has just started seeing. She is planning to take him for a sea swim near her home in East Sussex, followed by a beachside sauna. “I’m just putting it out there: here’s my body. It’s not the body I had when I was 20 but it is what it is.”
The Guardian

David Plumtree obituary

My friend David Plumtree, who has died aged 74, ran the Holleyman and Treacher antiquarian bookshop in Brighton with his business partner, Michael Kadwell, from 1983 until its closure in the late 1990s. David had worked in the shop since he left school in 1973, and took over with Michael...
The Guardian

The Guardian

553K+
Followers
126K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy