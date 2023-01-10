Read full article on original website
Related
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton on New Husband Caleb: 'I Love Waking Up and Seeing His Face'
Tammy Slaton is opening up about her life as a newlywed with husband of nearly two months, Caleb Willingham. "Our wedding day was perfect, there was so much love in the room," the 1000-Lb. Sisters star, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I literally married my best friend." Slaton tied the knot...
Centre Daily
What Happened to Tammy Slaton on ‘1000-Lb Sisters’? Find Out Why She Needed a Trach Tube, Health Update
What happened to Tammy Slaton? The 1000-Lb Sisters star experienced a health scare in a January 2022 episode, which gave fans answers as to why she had to wear a trach tube for a while. But viewers are wondering whether she still needs the tube one year later. Keep reading...
‘1000 Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Hospitalized: She ‘Quit Breathing’
Tammy Slaton‘s health took a turn for the worse during a teaser for the upcoming fourth season of the hit TLC series, 1000-lb. Sisters, obtained by PEOPLE. The trailer started off with Tammy, 36, announcing that she plans to go to rehab. The next clip showed an ambulance sitting outside a hospital with the lights on and sirens blaring. “Tammy quit breathing”, the voice of a worried family member said before her sister, Amy Slaton, added, “Her body shut down.”
Woman who helped deliver best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark
An Arizona woman helped her best friend deliver a baby and, upon seeing the child, realized her husband was the father. Hailey Custer was happily married to her husband of six years when she got to know that her best friend, who wants to remain anonymous, was pregnant and homeless. The mother-of-four reached out to her bestie and was excited to deliver the baby, while she was clueless that the baby was her husband’s.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
ETOnline.com
Savannah Chrisley Reveals Her Life Plans While Parents Serve Lengthy Prison Sentence
Savannah Chrisley revealed what she will not be doing while her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley are serving lengthy prison sentences beginning next month. In the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast, the 25-year-old said she'll hit the pause button when it comes to having kids or getting married because she "can't move on" while Todd serves 12 years in prison and Julie serves seven years, respectively, after they were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud back in June. They are both scheduled to report to prison in January.
Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper
Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
‘Little People, Big World’: Caryn Chandler Verifies She and Matt Roloff Still Don’t Live Together
Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler still don't live together after all these years. Here's what Caryn said about it in 'Little People, Big World' Season 24 Episode 10.
Dog The Bounty Hunter costar David Robinson's autopsy reveals that he died from heart disease
The late Dog's Most Wanted star David Robinson's cause of death has been released after his wife shared the results of an autopsy. She previously denied rumors of a heart attack.
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Looks Unrecognizable in Selfie After Kody Split, Fans Praise Her ‘Glow Up’
New year, new her! Sister Wives star Meri Brown had fans praising her “glow up” after her recent split with Kody Brown, looking unrecognizable in a selfie posted to Instagram on Monday, January 9. “As we begin 2023, my thoughts have been a lot on dreams. Not the...
1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton is hardly recognizable after returning from food rehab center
Tammy Slaton weighed 290 kg when she starred in the TLC reality show 1000-lb Sisters, along with her sister, Amy Slaton. Now, she has surprised her fans with a startling body transformation - having an epic weight loss.
The Hollywood Gossip
Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler to Zach and Tori: You Suck as Parents, Let's Make Up!
Little People, Big World wrapped up its latest season this past Tuesday night. But the finale did not mark the end of an ongoing feud between Matt Roloff and and his son, Zach. The episode was filmed a few months ago, back when Roloff Farms was celebrating its busiest and...
Wanna Feel Old? Let's Check in With the Gosselin Kids From 'Jon & Kate Plus 8'!
If pressed to choose what most of us think of first when asked about TLC's mid-aughts hit reality show Jon & Kate Plus 8, we would probably say Kate's reverse mullet. Following on its heels, folks would probably talk about how one woman gave birth to a set of twins and then sextuplets. That's right, the 8 in Jon & Kate Plus 8 refers to eight children and two counts of labor.
Centre Daily
‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Is a Married Woman! Meet Her Husband Caleb Willingham
Off the market! 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton announced that she married Caleb Willingham in November 2022. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about Caleb. Who Is Tammy Slaton’s Husband, Caleb Willingham?. Despite being married to the TLC star, not much is known about Caleb. Tammy described...
Is Ciara 1, 2 Steppin’ Into Mother Of 4 Status? THIS Is Why Some Fans Have Predicted She’s Pregnant Again
Are Ciara and Russell adding a new pint-sized player to the Wilson team?. It wasn’t too long ago that we shared footage of Ciara and Russell Wilson considering adding a new addition to the family. Now fans have forecast a new star will appear in the adorable line upon seeing the singer’s physique in a new IG post.
Meet ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Star Alfonso Ribeiro’s Four Biracial Children
Alfonso Ribeiro is known for his iconic dance moves and funny character as Carlton on the sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel Air. The actor made a name for himself in the Hollywood industry by appearing in other TV shows like Silver Spoons, Magnum, P.I., Your Big Break, In The House, Dancing with the Stars, and Big City Greens.
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Exes Gearing Up With Lawyers, Seeking Spousal Support From Father Of 18 As 'Everyone Takes Sides'
Sister Wives star Kody Brown's exes are allegedly seeking legal representation after three of his four marriages fizzled out, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. "They're arming up with lawyers to get back what they feel is rightfully theirs," insiders claimed, referring to his former flames Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown.The TLC personality divorced first wife Meri in 2014 so he could legally wed fourth wife Robyn Brown and adopt her three children from a past marriage. Since then, Robyn has been his only legal wife. Kody was spiritually married to his other now-exes, Janelle and Christine.After no shortage...
Wealthy man offers pregnant daughter a new car in exchange for canceling her wedding to her unborn baby's father
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend got pregnant shortly after high school graduation. She was understandably anxious and upset because she didn't know how she was going to tell her parents.
What Cory Hardrict is Asking For in Divorce From Tia Mowry
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry are divorcing after 14 years of marriage. in Hardrict's response to Mowry's divorce petition, he disagrees on why they split.
Comments / 2