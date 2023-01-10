ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WanderWisdom

Key Tip for First-Time Cruisers Prevents a Mistake So Many Travelers Make

By Nicole Pomarico
WanderWisdom
WanderWisdom
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O5cqX_0k9dkzLD00

You'll totally regret not doing this.

Going on a cruise is so different from other types of travel that it can be a bit overwhelming to figure everything out if it's your first time. After all, you're boarding a ship and staying there for the duration of your vacation (minus any ports you get off at, of course). It doesn't exactly work like other trips!

If you're planning your first ever cruise and don't know where to begin as you prepare to leave for your trip, this tip from frequent cruiser @yourstrulychelsea on TikTok is going to be a lifesaver. It's definitely something important to keep in mind while you're packing your bags for your adventure!

View the original article to see embedded media.

When it comes to packing, think of it as boarding a plane where you're going to check your luggage. Your suitcase is going to disappear for awhile if you check a bag, but you will have your carry on with you — it's kind of like that when you board a cruise ship. You'll have a smaller bag with you, but it could be hours before you see the rest of your luggage.

Keeping that in mind, make sure that everything that is either super important or something that you will need immediate access to is in that bag you carry with you. As the video points out, that includes items like medication, travel documents and IDs, sunscreen and sunglasses, and of course, your swimsuit if you plan to go swimming as soon as you hop on the ship.

If you're bringing beer or wine, you'll need to carry those on also, but each cruise ship's policy on outside alcohol varies.

The last thing you want is to be stuck without your ID or motion sickness medicine for hours until you're reunited with your luggage, so this tip is a smart one. Happy cruising!

Comments / 0

Related
cruiseaddicts.com

4 Tips for Planning the Perfect Cruise Vacation

A vacation should be enjoyable, not stressful, especially when you are vacationing on a cruise ship. However, many people find that planning a vacation can seem like a very stressful experience, due to the added pressure of trying to make your time away absolutely perfect. There are so many different...
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Ride Leaves Guests “Traumatized,” Fans Say Should Be Shut Down

Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios had a terrifying experience on a ride and were compensated for their trouble with Lightning Lane passes. The Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” and the Disney Resort and each Disney Parks—think Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom—earn that moniker in spades. Guests flock to the Disney Theme Parks to get their fill of the Disney magic. Occasionally though, things do go awry at the Parks, though Disney Cast Members are known to be highly trained to help mitigate the situation when that happens.
WUSA9

9 surprising things you cannot 'carry on' an airplane

WASHINGTON — A woman at Washington Dulles International Airport made headlines when she was caught with zebra and giraffe bones in her baggage last week. Now, those may seem like obvious no-nos to try and bring on a plane, but did you know that items such as large snow globes and even bowling pins and cutting boards could also cause issues when you travel?
WASHINGTON, DC
InsideHook

Why You Should Wait to Board a Plane Until the Last Minute

Up until very recently, I never understood why people are always in such a hurry to board the plane. To start, unless you’re flying Southwest, you have a seat assigned to you. Whether you board first or last, that seat is going to be there waiting for you. Secondly, you’re still going to wind up waiting for everyone else to board. And, especially if you’ve got a long flight ahead of you, why tack on more time in your seat — potentially with very limited legroom — than necessary?
The Independent

Pilot reveals what happens after you flush the toilet on plane

A pilot has revealed what actually happens when passengers flush a toilet on a plane, and it’s left many travellers surprised.In a video shared to TikTok earlier this month, a pilot named Garrett, @flywithgarrett, addressed aeroplane bathrooms, and cleared up a myth about what exactly happens when passengers flush the on-board toilet. “Did you know whenever you flush the toilet on an aircraft, it actually doesn’t dump out into the population below,” he jokingly began.He went on to explain that that waste is later cleaned out of the plane, telling viewers: “It goes through plumbing to the rear of...
Narcity USA

An Airline Passenger Put A Tracker On Her Own 'Lost' Luggage & It Turned Into A Wild Chase

United Airlines is coming under fire after a passenger decided to put the airline on blast for "lying" to her about the whereabouts of her bag after they lost it in transit. Valerie Szybala decided to document her experience trying to find her lost baggage with United Airlines on Twitter, and her viral story includes so many turns that it’s hard to keep up.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Permanently Closing Animal Kingdom? Here’s the Truth

The internet is back at it again, and this time it’s Disney’s Animal Kingdom on the chopping block. Another video from TikTok has been making the rounds, teasing the removal of Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World in 2024. Earlier this year, a rumor swept the...
WanderWisdom

WanderWisdom

New York, NY
17K+
Followers
809
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your go-to site for travel to learn about what's going on in the world of destinations and travel.

 https://wanderwisdom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy