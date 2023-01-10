55 Slider Recipes for the Super Bowl That Prove Everything’s Better Bite-Size
Why limit yourself to one burger or sandwich on game day when you can have two (or um, five)? These minis might be small, but they’re major crowd-pleasers, from classic tailgate flavors like Buffalo chicken to surprising riffs on old-school sammies, such as salmon BLTs. Whip up one of these 55 easy, epic slider recipes for the Super Bowl , then watch them vanish before you can say “halftime.”
1. Roasted Cauliflower Sliders
Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 50 minutes
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, vegetarian, <10 ingredients, beginner-friendly
Question: Is there anything cauliflower can't do? Answer: Nope. The spiced veggie is tasty solo, but the sriracha yogurt sauce takes the sammies over the top.
2. Cuban Sliders
Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 30 minutes
- Why We Love It: <10 ingredients, kid-friendly, one pan, crowd-pleaser
Possibly the easiest party recipe of all time—and definitely one of the tastiest. Go the extra mile by adding Cuban-style roast pork to the mix.
3. Southwest Quinoa Sliders with Avocado Cream Sauce
Damn Delicious
- Time Commitment: 25 minutes
- Why We Love It: <30 minutes, vegetarian, beginner-friendly
Feel free to slather the decadent topping on everything and anything you make this week. (It's destined for your Taco Tuesday menu.)
4. Crispy Buffalo-Style Salmon Sliders
Half Baked Harvest
- Time Commitment: 20 minutes
- Why We Love It: high protein, <30 minutes, <10 ingredients, crowd-pleaser
Bring on the healthy fat (and the blue cheese). Grilling the salmon instead of baking it ensures a crispy outer crust.
5. Seven-Ingredient Veggie Sliders
Minimalist Baker
- Time Commitment: 1 hour
- Why We Love It: vegan, gluten free, crowd-pleaser
You won't even miss the meat in these tasty vegan and gluten-free bites. Baby bella mushrooms, quinoa, beans and walnuts hold down the fort here.
6. Hawaiian Turkey Burger Sliders
Oh Sweet Basil
- Time Commitment: 20 minutes
- Why We Love It: <30 minutes, crowd-pleaser, <10 ingredients, high protein
Grilled pineapple + teriyaki sauce = a match made in heaven. Since there are jalapeño peppers in the meat mixture, drive home the spice by using pepper jack cheese.
7. Breakfast Sliders
Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 1 hour
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, kid-friendly, beginner-friendly
Hosting Sunday brunch for your squad before the big game just got a whole lot easier (and tastier). We'll take hot sauce on ours, please.
8. Egg Salad Sliders
Damn Delicious
- Time Commitment: 25 minutes
- Why We Love It: <30 minutes, beginner-friendly, make ahead
Who says that sliders can't be healthy? These are packed with protein and relatively lean, compared to the rest of your Super Bowl spread.
9. Cheater’s Chicken Katsu Sando Sliders
PureWow
- Time Commitment: 20 minutes
- Why We Love It: <10 ingredients, beginner-friendly, kid-friendly, <30 minutes
Quick-pickled cucumbers , cheater's slaw and crispy chicken make for an appetizer everyone will rave about.
10. Brussels Sprout Sliders
Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 25 minutes
- Why We Love It: <30 minutes, crowd-pleaser, <10 ingredients
If bread is off the table (darn you, keto ...), sprouts make an adorable substitution. Just load them up with mozz, tomato and prosciutto , then stick them with toothpicks for serving.
11. 15-Minute Buffalo Chicken Sliders
Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 15 minutes
- Why We Love It: <30 minutes, <10 ingredients, beginner-friendly, high protein
How on earth did we pull these off so quickly, you ask? By using store-bought rotisserie chicken instead of cooking our own.
12. Mini Chicken Shawarma
Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 1 hour and 40 minutes
- Why We Love It: special occasion-worthy, high protein, crowd-pleaser
Trade Hawaiian rolls for mini pita rounds and stuff them with seasoned chicken, herbed yogurt sauce and fresh veggies. (Pickled onions are a great addition, too.)
13. Mini Steak Sliders
Laura Wing-Kamoosi
- Time Commitment: 20 minutes
- Why We Love It: <10 ingredients, high protein, beginner-friendly
Who needs ground beef when you can have juicy, thin-sliced steak instead? Bring on the white cheddar.
14. Pork Belly Sliders
Damn Delicious
- Time Commitment: 30 minutes
- Why We Love It: special occasion-worthy, make ahead
Hi, hoisin-honey glaze. These bánh mi-inspired cuties also boast green onion mayo and pickled daikon and carrots .
15. French Dip Sliders
Oh, Sweet Basil
- Time Commitment: 1 hour
- Why We Love It: high protein, crowd-pleaser, special occasion-worthy
Deli roast beef never had such a decadent upgrade. We're talking melty provolone, caramelized onions and savory, buttery au jus.
16. Chicken Parmesan Sliders
Saving Room for Dessert
- Time Commitment: 1 hour and 15 minutes
- Why We Love It: kid-friendly, beginner-friendly, high protein, crowd-pleaser
Fair warning: You'll want to make the kids their own for the big game, because they'll gobble down the grown-ups' batch in 30 seconds flat.
17. Slow Cooker Barbecue Pulled Pork Sliders with Pineapple Slaw
Yellow Bliss Road
- Time Commitment: 10 hours and 10 minutes
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, slow cooker recipe, high protein
Kick February off with a bite of summer in the form of dry-rubbed pork shoulder. The coleslaw is equal parts bright, crunchy and refreshing.
18. Kofta Sliders with Lemon Garlic Aioli
- Time Commitment: 25 minutes
- Why We Love It: <30 minutes, high protein, crowd-pleaser
A grill pan will give the herby patties the fire-kissed flavor they demand. Serve them with or without buns, and with plenty of the zingy aioli.
19. Turkey Cheese Pretzel Sliders
5 Boys Baker
- Time Commitment: 25 minutes
- Why We Love It: <30 minutes, <10 ingredients, kid-friendly
Sure, you could buy your own pretzel buns at the store. Or, you could totally wow your guests by making your own ...
20. Chicken Sliders with Pasilla Peppers and Chipotle Ketchup
Foodie Crush
- Time Commitment: 50 minutes
- Why We Love It: high protein, special occasion-worthy, crowd-pleaser
The key to chicken patties that *aren't* dry as a bone? Using ground chicken thighs instead of breasts. The more you know.
21. Grilled Hamburger Sliders
Yellow Bliss Road
- Time Commitment: 20 minutes
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, kid-friendly, <30 minutes
When in doubt, lean on a timeless classic. What's not to like about seasoned grilled beef, cheese and all the fixings?
22. Ham and Cheese Sliders
Averie Cooks
- Time Commitment: 35 minutes
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, kid-friendly, beginner-friendly
These beauties are brushed with a buttery mustard topping that's loaded with poppy seeds and dried onion.
23. Beer and Bourbon Barbecue Chicken Sliders
Averie Cooks
- Time Commitment: 20 minutes
- Why We Love It: special occasion-worthy, high protein, <30 minutes
The beer -braised chicken will last for five days in the fridge, so try the leftovers on salad, over rice or in tacos .
24. Pepperoni Pizza Sliders
Averie Cooks
- Time Commitment: 20 minutes
- Why We Love It: <30 minutes, kid-friendly, beginner-friendly
Aka your kids' new favorite dinner. Chalk it up to the garlic-Parmesan butter topping. (We'll take ours with a glass of red wine, please.)
25. Spicy Peanut Butter Bacon Sliders
Half Baked Harvest
- Time Commitment: 40 minutes
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, beginner-friendly, high protein
Don't knock it 'til you try it—spicy beef, nutty PB, hot jalapeños and crispy bacon are basically a match made in sandwich heaven.
26. Brie Crab Cake Pretzel Slider Melts with Strawberry-Pineapple Salsa
Half Baked Harvest
- Time Commitment: 25 minutes
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, special occasion-worthy
You're less than half an hour away from an edible seaside vacation. Bookmark this recipe to serve again alfresco in the summertime.
27. Chicken and Waffles Sliders
Foodie Crush
- Time Commitment: 3 hours
- Why We Love It: <10 ingredients, high protein, kid-friendly
You could add more hot sauce on top if you want it spicier, but the chicken's spicy buttermilk brine will do a lot of the heavy lifting.
28. Mini Cajun Tuna Po’boys
Dude That Cookz
- Time Commitment: 25 minutes
- Why We Love It: <30 minutes, high protein, beginner-friendly
Get in, we're going to NOLA. The recipe calls for canned tuna in water instead of traditional shrimp, but the homemade remoulade keeps the flavor authentic.
29. Hawaiian Roll Italian Sliders
Cooking with Janica
- Time Commitment: 25 minutes
- Why We Love It: <30 minutes, crowd-pleaser, kid-friendly
Salami, capicola, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini—Nonna would be proud. Serve with vinaigrette or marinara for dipping.
30. Turkey Meatball Sliders
Damn Delicious
- Time Commitment: 30 minutes
- Why We Love It: beginner-friendly, high protein
Once you have the ground turkey and honey-wheat buns, the rest is all pantry staples , like dry spices and grated Parm.
31. Roasted Caprese Burrata Sliders
Half Baked Harvest
- Time Commitment: 40 minutes
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, vegetarian, <10 ingredients
Slow-roasted cherry tomatoes meet creamy burrata, fresh basil and a dash of balsamic vinegar for zing.
32. Gingery Steak and Brie Sliders with Balsamic Cranberry Sauce
Half Baked Harvest
- Time Commitment: 4 hours and 20 minutes
- Why We Love It: high protein, special occasion-worthy, crowd-pleaser
BRB, drooling. If there are vegetarians at your Super Bowl gathering, trade the short ribs for mushrooms .
33. Cheesy BBQ Pork Baked Sliders
The Creative Bite
- Time Commitment: 30 minutes
- Why We Love It: Instant Pot recipe, high protein, crowd-pleaser
Thanks to the handy Instant Pot , these handhelds only take 30 minutes from start to finish.
34. Salmon BLT Sliders with Chipotle Mayo
Damn Delicious
- Time Commitment: 30 minutes
- Why We Love It: <10 ingredients, beginner-friendly, high protein
Broiling the salmon instead of baking it ensures an uber-crispy outer crust. Pop the bacon under the broiler instead of cooking it on the stove if you'd prefer.
35. Reuben Sandwich Sliders
Spend with Pennies
- Time Commitment: 30 minutes
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, high protein, beginner-friendly
Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut and Thousand Island—some combinations just don't get old. This take on the Reuben is brushed with caraway-mustard butter.
36. Kickin' Cajun Chicken Sliders with Beer Battered Onion Rings
Half Baked Harvest
- Time Commitment: 1 hour
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, special occasion-worthy
We'll be making an extra batch of the onion rings just for munching. (Hot tip: Use hard cider instead of beer in the batter.)
37. Meatloaf Sliders with Bacon, Pepper Jack and Frizzled Onions
How Sweet Eats
- Time Commitment: 1 hour and 30 minutes
- Why We Love It: high protein, crowd-pleaser, kid-friendly
If you're making the Cajun chicken sliders, you might as well whip up these meatloaf sliders too. You're already frying onions, after all (and c'mon, just look at them!).
38. Pesto Turkey Burger Sliders on Sweet Potato Buns
Ambitious Kitchen
- Time Commitment: 25 minutes
- Why We Love It: <30 minutes, crowd-pleaser, gluten free, Paleo-friendly
They're Paleo , gluten-free and lower in carbs than standard sliders, since the bread is swapped for grilled sweet potato rounds.
39. Easy Chipotle Sliders
The Mom 100
- Time Commitment: 25 minutes
- Why We Love It: <30 minutes, <10 ingredients, high protein
Puréed chipotles in adobo sauce are blended with ground beef for a mind-blowingly flavorful patty.
40. Stuffed Green Chili con Queso Cheeseburger Sliders
Damn Delicious
- Time Commitment: 40 minutes
- Why We Love It: high protein, special occasion-worthy, beginner-friendly
Word to the wise: You might want to have a few tortilla chips on deck to dip in the chili-cheese sauce...ya know, just for the cook.
41. Slow-Roasted Pork Belly Sliders
Foodie Crush
- Time Commitment: 3 hours and 15 minutes
- Why We Love It: special occasion-worthy, dairy free, high protein
We've never met a fresh slaw we didn't like love, including this tangy, refreshing take starring apple, cucumber, carrot and red onion .
42. Chicken and Waffle Sliders
Grandbaby Cakes
- Time Commitment: 7 hours and 30 minutes
- Why We Love It: special occasion-worthy, crowd-pleaser, kid-friendly
If the previous chicken and waffle sliders recipe was too conventional for your taste, try this flavor-loaded riff, which includes a Tabasco-chipotle buttermilk marinade, cornmeal waffles and maple-spiced butter.
43. Raspberry-Balsamic Glaze Pork Sliders with Coleslaw
Damn Delicious
- Time Commitment: 2 hours
- Why We Love It: high protein, beginner-friendly
Instead of shredded pork shoulder, these summery sammies star sliced pork chops .
44. Grilled Veggie Sliders with Goat Cheese Spread and Roasted Red Pepper Vinaigrette
How Sweet Eats
- Time Commitment: 45 minutes
- Why We Love It: vegetarian, beginner-friendly
No meat, no problem. You'll want to bookmark that whipped garlic-herb goat cheese recipe for your next charcuterie board .
45. Bison Burger Sliders with Caramelized Whiskey Onions
Salt and Wind
- Time Commitment: 30 minutes
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, high protein, special occasion-worthy
If you've never tried bison before, you're seriously missing out. It's lighter, leaner and sweeter than beef, as well as ridiculously juicy.
46. Ham and Swiss Sliders
Damn Delicious
- Time Commitment: 40 minutes
- Why We Love It: <10 ingredients, beginner-friendly, kid-friendly
Your kid's go-to sandwich, elevated. Sweet pickle relish takes the lunchtime classic from good to great.
47. 20-Minute Chicken Cheesesteak Sloppy Joe Sliders
Half Baked Harvest
- Time Commitment: 35 minutes
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, high protein, <30 minutes
Forget the sliced stuff. It doesn't hold a candle to the provolone-Parmesan cheese sauce on these sliders.
48. Sweet Tea Oven-Fried Chicken Sliders with Jalapeño-Cheddar Corn Slaw and Crispy Onions
Half Baked Harvest
- Time Commitment: 10 hours and 10 minutes
- Why We Love It: special occasion-worthy, high protein, crowd-pleaser
Who needs a spitting pot of oil when the cornflake-encrusted chicken crisps like a charm on a baking sheet in the oven? Bye-bye, mess.
49. Beef Sliders with Sun-Dried Tomato Mayo and Spicy Pickles
The Modern Proper
- Time Commitment: 45 minutes
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, high protein, special occasion-worthy
Try your hand at making your own sweet-and-spicy pickles with serrano peppers, mustard seeds and dried dill if you'd like. Just don't skip the waffle fries.
50. Hot Pastrami Sliders
The Recipe Critic
- Time Commitment: 30 minutes
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, beginner-friendly
Sweet honey and mild Swiss cheese mellow the zingy mustard and spicy jalapeños just right.
51. Peach, Bacon and Gouda Grilled Cheese Sliders on Pretzel Bread
How Sweet Eats
- Time Commitment: 20 minutes
- Why We Love It: <10 ingredients, kid-friendly, beginner-friendly
Hello, comfort food. Feel free to substitute peach jam or apple slices if fresh peaches aren't in season.
52. Mushroom and Swiss Sliders
Dude That Cookz
- Time Commitment: 30 minutes
- Why We Love It: high protein, beginner-friendly, make ahead
Because who can commit to a full-sized burger with nachos , hot wings and pigs in a blanket on deck? Make the secret sauce ahead to save time the day of.
53. Slow Cooker Honey Buffalo Chicken Sliders
Recipe Tin Eats
- Time Commitment: 4 hours and 15 minutes
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, kid-friendly, slow cooker recipe
Not only is this shredded chicken sammy way less messy than Buffalo wings, but honey and brown sugar also cut the hot sauce's heat, meaning your picky kids can get in on the meal, too.
54. Cajun Turkey Boudin Sliders
Dude That Cookz
- Time Commitment: 20 minutes
- Why We Love It: high protein, beginner-friendly, <30 minutes
Inspired by the Cajun-spiced sausage of the same name, these sliders are slathered in drool-worthy pesto ketchup for good measure.
55. Greek Chicken Sliders
The Recipe Critic
- Time Commitment: 25 minutes
- Why We Love It: <30 minutes, crowd-pleaser, high protein
The homemade tzatziki sauce will keep your guests from realizing you used store-bought rotisserie chicken . Don't worry, your secret is safe with us.
Taryn Pire is PureWow’s associate food editor. A former bartender and barista, she’s been writing about all things delicious since 2016, developing recipes, reviewing restaurants and investigating food trends at Food52, New Jersey Family Magazine and Taste Talks. When she isn’t testing TikTok’s latest viral recipe, she’s having popcorn for dinner and posting about it on Instagram @cookingwithpire .
