55 Slider Recipes for the Super Bowl That Prove Everything’s Better Bite-Size

Why limit yourself to one burger or sandwich on game day when you can have two (or um, five)? These minis might be small, but they’re major crowd-pleasers, from classic tailgate flavors like Buffalo chicken to surprising riffs on old-school sammies, such as salmon BLTs. Whip up one of these 55 easy, epic slider recipes for the Super Bowl , then watch them vanish before you can say “halftime.”

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

Time Commitment: 50 minutes

50 minutes Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, vegetarian, <10 ingredients, beginner-friendly

Question: Is there anything cauliflower can’t do? Answer: Nope. The spiced veggie is tasty solo, but the sriracha yogurt sauce takes the sammies over the top.

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

Time Commitment: 30 minutes

30 minutes Why We Love It: <10 ingredients, kid-friendly, one pan, crowd-pleaser

Possibly the easiest party recipe of all time—and definitely one of the tastiest. Go the extra mile by adding Cuban-style roast pork to the mix.

Damn Delicious

Time Commitment: 25 minutes

25 minutes Why We Love It: <30 minutes, vegetarian, beginner-friendly

Feel free to slather the decadent topping on everything and anything you make this week. (It's destined for your Taco Tuesday menu.)

Half Baked Harvest

Time Commitment: 20 minutes

20 minutes Why We Love It: high protein, <30 minutes, <10 ingredients, crowd-pleaser

Bring on the healthy fat (and the blue cheese). Grilling the salmon instead of baking it ensures a crispy outer crust.

Minimalist Baker

Time Commitment: 1 hour

1 hour Why We Love It: vegan, gluten free, crowd-pleaser

You won’t even miss the meat in these tasty vegan and gluten-free bites. Baby bella mushrooms, quinoa, beans and walnuts hold down the fort here.

Oh Sweet Basil

Time Commitment: 20 minutes

20 minutes Why We Love It: <30 minutes, crowd-pleaser, <10 ingredients, high protein

Grilled pineapple + teriyaki sauce = a match made in heaven. Since there are jalapeño peppers in the meat mixture, drive home the spice by using pepper jack cheese.

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

Time Commitment: 1 hour

1 hour Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, kid-friendly, beginner-friendly

Hosting Sunday brunch for your squad before the big game just got a whole lot easier (and tastier). We'll take hot sauce on ours, please.

Damn Delicious

Time Commitment: 25 minutes

25 minutes Why We Love It: <30 minutes, beginner-friendly, make ahead

Who says that sliders can’t be healthy? These are packed with protein and relatively lean, compared to the rest of your Super Bowl spread.

PureWow

Time Commitment: 20 minutes

20 minutes Why We Love It: <10 ingredients, beginner-friendly, kid-friendly, <30 minutes

Quick-pickled cucumbers , cheater's slaw and crispy chicken make for an appetizer everyone will rave about.

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

Time Commitment: 25 minutes

25 minutes Why We Love It: <30 minutes, crowd-pleaser, <10 ingredients

If bread is off the table (darn you, keto ...), sprouts make an adorable substitution. Just load them up with mozz, tomato and prosciutto , then stick them with toothpicks for serving.

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

Time Commitment: 15 minutes

15 minutes Why We Love It: <30 minutes, <10 ingredients, beginner-friendly, high protein

How on earth did we pull these off so quickly, you ask? By using store-bought rotisserie chicken instead of cooking our own.

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

Time Commitment: 1 hour and 40 minutes

1 hour and 40 minutes Why We Love It: special occasion-worthy, high protein, crowd-pleaser

Trade Hawaiian rolls for mini pita rounds and stuff them with seasoned chicken, herbed yogurt sauce and fresh veggies. (Pickled onions are a great addition, too.)

Laura Wing-Kamoosi

Time Commitment: 20 minutes

20 minutes Why We Love It: <10 ingredients, high protein, beginner-friendly

Who needs ground beef when you can have juicy, thin-sliced steak instead? Bring on the white cheddar.

Damn Delicious

Time Commitment: 30 minutes

30 minutes Why We Love It: special occasion-worthy, make ahead

Hi, hoisin-honey glaze. These bánh mi-inspired cuties also boast green onion mayo and pickled daikon and carrots .

Oh, Sweet Basil

Time Commitment: 1 hour

1 hour Why We Love It: high protein, crowd-pleaser, special occasion-worthy

Deli roast beef never had such a decadent upgrade. We're talking melty provolone, caramelized onions and savory, buttery au jus.

Saving Room for Dessert

Time Commitment: 1 hour and 15 minutes

1 hour and 15 minutes Why We Love It: kid-friendly, beginner-friendly, high protein, crowd-pleaser

Fair warning: You'll want to make the kids their own for the big game, because they'll gobble down the grown-ups' batch in 30 seconds flat.

Yellow Bliss Road

Time Commitment: 10 hours and 10 minutes

10 hours and 10 minutes Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, slow cooker recipe, high protein

Kick February off with a bite of summer in the form of dry-rubbed pork shoulder. The coleslaw is equal parts bright, crunchy and refreshing.

Time Commitment: 25 minutes

25 minutes Why We Love It: <30 minutes, high protein, crowd-pleaser

A grill pan will give the herby patties the fire-kissed flavor they demand. Serve them with or without buns, and with plenty of the zingy aioli.

5 Boys Baker

Time Commitment: 25 minutes

25 minutes Why We Love It: <30 minutes, <10 ingredients, kid-friendly

Sure, you could buy your own pretzel buns at the store. Or, you could totally wow your guests by making your own ...

Foodie Crush

Time Commitment: 50 minutes

50 minutes Why We Love It: high protein, special occasion-worthy, crowd-pleaser

The key to chicken patties that *aren't* dry as a bone? Using ground chicken thighs instead of breasts. The more you know.

Yellow Bliss Road

Time Commitment: 20 minutes

20 minutes Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, kid-friendly, <30 minutes

When in doubt, lean on a timeless classic. What's not to like about seasoned grilled beef, cheese and all the fixings?

Averie Cooks

Time Commitment: 35 minutes

35 minutes Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, kid-friendly, beginner-friendly

These beauties are brushed with a buttery mustard topping that's loaded with poppy seeds and dried onion.

Averie Cooks

Time Commitment: 20 minutes

20 minutes Why We Love It: special occasion-worthy, high protein, <30 minutes

The beer -braised chicken will last for five days in the fridge, so try the leftovers on salad, over rice or in tacos .

Averie Cooks

Time Commitment: 20 minutes

20 minutes Why We Love It: <30 minutes, kid-friendly, beginner-friendly

Aka your kids' new favorite dinner. Chalk it up to the garlic-Parmesan butter topping. (We'll take ours with a glass of red wine, please.)

Half Baked Harvest

Time Commitment: 40 minutes

40 minutes Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, beginner-friendly, high protein

Don't knock it 'til you try it—spicy beef, nutty PB, hot jalapeños and crispy bacon are basically a match made in sandwich heaven.

Half Baked Harvest

Time Commitment: 25 minutes

25 minutes Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, special occasion-worthy

You're less than half an hour away from an edible seaside vacation. Bookmark this recipe to serve again alfresco in the summertime.

Foodie Crush

Time Commitment: 3 hours

3 hours Why We Love It: <10 ingredients, high protein, kid-friendly

You could add more hot sauce on top if you want it spicier, but the chicken's spicy buttermilk brine will do a lot of the heavy lifting.

Dude That Cookz

Time Commitment: 25 minutes

25 minutes Why We Love It: <30 minutes, high protein, beginner-friendly

Get in, we're going to NOLA. The recipe calls for canned tuna in water instead of traditional shrimp, but the homemade remoulade keeps the flavor authentic.

Cooking with Janica

Time Commitment: 25 minutes

25 minutes Why We Love It: <30 minutes, crowd-pleaser, kid-friendly

Salami, capicola, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini—Nonna would be proud. Serve with vinaigrette or marinara for dipping.

Damn Delicious

Time Commitment: 30 minutes

30 minutes Why We Love It: beginner-friendly, high protein

Once you have the ground turkey and honey-wheat buns, the rest is all pantry staples , like dry spices and grated Parm.

Half Baked Harvest

Time Commitment: 40 minutes

40 minutes Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, vegetarian, <10 ingredients

Slow-roasted cherry tomatoes meet creamy burrata, fresh basil and a dash of balsamic vinegar for zing.

Half Baked Harvest

Time Commitment: 4 hours and 20 minutes

4 hours and 20 minutes Why We Love It: high protein, special occasion-worthy, crowd-pleaser

BRB, drooling. If there are vegetarians at your Super Bowl gathering, trade the short ribs for mushrooms .

The Creative Bite

Time Commitment: 30 minutes

30 minutes Why We Love It: Instant Pot recipe, high protein, crowd-pleaser

Thanks to the handy Instant Pot , these handhelds only take 30 minutes from start to finish.

Damn Delicious

Time Commitment: 30 minutes

30 minutes Why We Love It: <10 ingredients, beginner-friendly, high protein

Broiling the salmon instead of baking it ensures an uber-crispy outer crust. Pop the bacon under the broiler instead of cooking it on the stove if you'd prefer.

Spend with Pennies

Time Commitment: 30 minutes

30 minutes Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, high protein, beginner-friendly

Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut and Thousand Island—some combinations just don't get old. This take on the Reuben is brushed with caraway-mustard butter.

Half Baked Harvest

Time Commitment: 1 hour

1 hour Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, special occasion-worthy

We'll be making an extra batch of the onion rings just for munching. (Hot tip: Use hard cider instead of beer in the batter.)

How Sweet Eats

Time Commitment: 1 hour and 30 minutes

1 hour and 30 minutes Why We Love It: high protein, crowd-pleaser, kid-friendly

If you're making the Cajun chicken sliders, you might as well whip up these meatloaf sliders too. You're already frying onions, after all (and c'mon, just look at them!).

Ambitious Kitchen

Time Commitment: 25 minutes

25 minutes Why We Love It: <30 minutes, crowd-pleaser, gluten free, Paleo-friendly

They're Paleo , gluten-free and lower in carbs than standard sliders, since the bread is swapped for grilled sweet potato rounds.

The Mom 100

Time Commitment: 25 minutes

25 minutes Why We Love It: <30 minutes, <10 ingredients, high protein

Puréed chipotles in adobo sauce are blended with ground beef for a mind-blowingly flavorful patty.

Damn Delicious

Time Commitment: 40 minutes

40 minutes Why We Love It: high protein, special occasion-worthy, beginner-friendly

Word to the wise: You might want to have a few tortilla chips on deck to dip in the chili-cheese sauce...ya know, just for the cook.

Foodie Crush

Time Commitment: 3 hours and 15 minutes

3 hours and 15 minutes Why We Love It: special occasion-worthy, dairy free, high protein

We've never met a fresh slaw we didn't like love, including this tangy, refreshing take starring apple, cucumber, carrot and red onion .

Grandbaby Cakes

Time Commitment: 7 hours and 30 minutes

7 hours and 30 minutes Why We Love It: special occasion-worthy, crowd-pleaser, kid-friendly

If the previous chicken and waffle sliders recipe was too conventional for your taste, try this flavor-loaded riff, which includes a Tabasco-chipotle buttermilk marinade, cornmeal waffles and maple-spiced butter.

Damn Delicious

Time Commitment: 2 hours

2 hours Why We Love It: high protein, beginner-friendly

Instead of shredded pork shoulder, these summery sammies star sliced pork chops .

How Sweet Eats

Time Commitment: 45 minutes

45 minutes Why We Love It: vegetarian, beginner-friendly

No meat, no problem. You'll want to bookmark that whipped garlic-herb goat cheese recipe for your next charcuterie board .

Salt and Wind

Time Commitment: 30 minutes

30 minutes Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, high protein, special occasion-worthy

If you've never tried bison before, you're seriously missing out. It's lighter, leaner and sweeter than beef, as well as ridiculously juicy.

Damn Delicious

Time Commitment: 40 minutes

40 minutes Why We Love It: <10 ingredients, beginner-friendly, kid-friendly

Your kid's go-to sandwich, elevated. Sweet pickle relish takes the lunchtime classic from good to great.

Half Baked Harvest

Time Commitment: 35 minutes

35 minutes Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, high protein, <30 minutes

Forget the sliced stuff. It doesn't hold a candle to the provolone-Parmesan cheese sauce on these sliders.

Half Baked Harvest

Time Commitment: 10 hours and 10 minutes

10 hours and 10 minutes Why We Love It: special occasion-worthy, high protein, crowd-pleaser

Who needs a spitting pot of oil when the cornflake-encrusted chicken crisps like a charm on a baking sheet in the oven? Bye-bye, mess.

The Modern Proper

Time Commitment: 45 minutes

45 minutes Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, high protein, special occasion-worthy

Try your hand at making your own sweet-and-spicy pickles with serrano peppers, mustard seeds and dried dill if you'd like. Just don't skip the waffle fries.

The Recipe Critic

Time Commitment: 30 minutes

30 minutes Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, beginner-friendly

Sweet honey and mild Swiss cheese mellow the zingy mustard and spicy jalapeños just right.

How Sweet Eats

Time Commitment: 20 minutes

20 minutes Why We Love It: <10 ingredients, kid-friendly, beginner-friendly

Hello, comfort food. Feel free to substitute peach jam or apple slices if fresh peaches aren't in season.

Dude That Cookz

Time Commitment: 30 minutes

30 minutes Why We Love It: high protein, beginner-friendly, make ahead

Because who can commit to a full-sized burger with nachos , hot wings and pigs in a blanket on deck? Make the secret sauce ahead to save time the day of.

Recipe Tin Eats

Time Commitment: 4 hours and 15 minutes

4 hours and 15 minutes Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, kid-friendly, slow cooker recipe

Not only is this shredded chicken sammy way less messy than Buffalo wings, but honey and brown sugar also cut the hot sauce's heat, meaning your picky kids can get in on the meal, too.

Dude That Cookz

Time Commitment: 20 minutes

20 minutes Why We Love It: high protein, beginner-friendly, <30 minutes

Inspired by the Cajun-spiced sausage of the same name, these sliders are slathered in drool-worthy pesto ketchup for good measure.

The Recipe Critic

Time Commitment: 25 minutes

25 minutes Why We Love It: <30 minutes, crowd-pleaser, high protein

The homemade tzatziki sauce will keep your guests from realizing you used store-bought rotisserie chicken . Don't worry, your secret is safe with us.

