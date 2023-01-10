ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
55 Slider Recipes for the Super Bowl That Prove Everything’s Better Bite-Size

By Taryn Pire
PureWow
PureWow
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GlvoA_0k9dkwh200

Why limit yourself to one burger or sandwich on game day when you can have two (or um, five)? These minis might be small, but they’re major crowd-pleasers, from classic tailgate flavors like Buffalo chicken to surprising riffs on old-school sammies, such as salmon BLTs. Whip up one of these 55 easy, epic slider recipes for the Super Bowl , then watch them vanish before you can say “halftime.”

1. Roasted Cauliflower Sliders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JzXIB_0k9dkwh200

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

  • Time Commitment: 50 minutes
  • Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, vegetarian, <10 ingredients, beginner-friendly

Question: Is there anything cauliflower can’t do? Answer: Nope. The spiced veggie is tasty solo, but the sriracha yogurt sauce takes the sammies over the top.

Get the recipe

2. Cuban Sliders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mR9QS_0k9dkwh200

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

  • Time Commitment: 30 minutes
  • Why We Love It: <10 ingredients, kid-friendly, one pan, crowd-pleaser

Possibly the easiest party recipe of all time—and definitely one of the tastiest. Go the extra mile by adding Cuban-style roast pork to the mix.

Get the recipe

3. Southwest Quinoa Sliders with Avocado Cream Sauce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VwTp7_0k9dkwh200

Damn Delicious

  • Time Commitment: 25 minutes
  • Why We Love It: <30 minutes, vegetarian, beginner-friendly

Feel free to slather the decadent topping on everything and anything you make this week. (It's destined for your Taco Tuesday menu.)

Get the recipe

4. Crispy Buffalo-Style Salmon Sliders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JQam5_0k9dkwh200

Half Baked Harvest

  • Time Commitment: 20 minutes
  • Why We Love It: high protein, <30 minutes, <10 ingredients, crowd-pleaser

Bring on the healthy fat (and the blue cheese). Grilling the salmon instead of baking it ensures a crispy outer crust.

Get the recipe

5. Seven-Ingredient Veggie Sliders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WC90y_0k9dkwh200

Minimalist Baker

  • Time Commitment: 1 hour
  • Why We Love It: vegan, gluten free, crowd-pleaser

You won’t even miss the meat in these tasty vegan and gluten-free bites. Baby bella mushrooms, quinoa, beans and walnuts hold down the fort here.

Get the recipe

6. Hawaiian Turkey Burger Sliders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=481MGM_0k9dkwh200

Oh Sweet Basil

  • Time Commitment: 20 minutes
  • Why We Love It: <30 minutes, crowd-pleaser, <10 ingredients, high protein

Grilled pineapple + teriyaki sauce = a match made in heaven. Since there are jalapeño peppers in the meat mixture, drive home the spice by using pepper jack cheese.

Get the recipe

7. Breakfast Sliders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xoYeL_0k9dkwh200

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

  • Time Commitment: 1 hour
  • Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, kid-friendly, beginner-friendly

Hosting Sunday brunch for your squad before the big game just got a whole lot easier (and tastier). We'll take hot sauce on ours, please.

Get the recipe

8. Egg Salad Sliders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35nrv9_0k9dkwh200

Damn Delicious

  • Time Commitment: 25 minutes
  • Why We Love It: <30 minutes, beginner-friendly, make ahead

Who says that sliders can’t be healthy? These are packed with protein and relatively lean, compared to the rest of your Super Bowl spread.

Get the recipe

9. Cheater’s Chicken Katsu Sando Sliders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WjJke_0k9dkwh200

PureWow

  • Time Commitment: 20 minutes
  • Why We Love It: <10 ingredients, beginner-friendly, kid-friendly, <30 minutes

Quick-pickled cucumbers , cheater's slaw and crispy chicken make for an appetizer everyone will rave about.

Get the recipe

10. Brussels Sprout Sliders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z2hnh_0k9dkwh200

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

  • Time Commitment: 25 minutes
  • Why We Love It: <30 minutes, crowd-pleaser, <10 ingredients

If bread is off the table (darn you, keto ...), sprouts make an adorable substitution. Just load them up with mozz, tomato and prosciutto , then stick them with toothpicks for serving.

Get the recipe

11. 15-Minute Buffalo Chicken Sliders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16zSBc_0k9dkwh200

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

  • Time Commitment: 15 minutes
  • Why We Love It: <30 minutes, <10 ingredients, beginner-friendly, high protein

How on earth did we pull these off so quickly, you ask? By using store-bought rotisserie chicken instead of cooking our own.

Get the recipe

12. Mini Chicken Shawarma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4frlWO_0k9dkwh200

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

  • Time Commitment: 1 hour and 40 minutes
  • Why We Love It: special occasion-worthy, high protein, crowd-pleaser

Trade Hawaiian rolls for mini pita rounds and stuff them with seasoned chicken, herbed yogurt sauce and fresh veggies. (Pickled onions are a great addition, too.)

Get the recipe

13. Mini Steak Sliders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xCFi5_0k9dkwh200

Laura Wing-Kamoosi

  • Time Commitment: 20 minutes
  • Why We Love It: <10 ingredients, high protein, beginner-friendly

Who needs ground beef when you can have juicy, thin-sliced steak instead? Bring on the white cheddar.

Get the recipe

14. Pork Belly Sliders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X3r4z_0k9dkwh200

Damn Delicious

  • Time Commitment: 30 minutes
  • Why We Love It: special occasion-worthy, make ahead

Hi, hoisin-honey glaze. These bánh mi-inspired cuties also boast green onion mayo and pickled daikon and carrots .

Get the recipe

15. French Dip Sliders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10TD3O_0k9dkwh200

Oh, Sweet Basil

  • Time Commitment: 1 hour
  • Why We Love It: high protein, crowd-pleaser, special occasion-worthy

Deli roast beef never had such a decadent upgrade. We're talking melty provolone, caramelized onions and savory, buttery au jus.

Get the recipe

16. Chicken Parmesan Sliders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AzV2n_0k9dkwh200

Saving Room for Dessert

  • Time Commitment: 1 hour and 15 minutes
  • Why We Love It: kid-friendly, beginner-friendly, high protein, crowd-pleaser

Fair warning: You'll want to make the kids their own for the big game, because they'll gobble down the grown-ups' batch in 30 seconds flat.

Get the recipe

17. Slow Cooker Barbecue Pulled Pork Sliders with Pineapple Slaw

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BrasP_0k9dkwh200

Yellow Bliss Road

  • Time Commitment: 10 hours and 10 minutes
  • Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, slow cooker recipe, high protein

Kick February off with a bite of summer in the form of dry-rubbed pork shoulder. The coleslaw is equal parts bright, crunchy and refreshing.

Get the recipe

18. Kofta Sliders with Lemon Garlic Aioli

  • Time Commitment: 25 minutes
  • Why We Love It: <30 minutes, high protein, crowd-pleaser

A grill pan will give the herby patties the fire-kissed flavor they demand. Serve them with or without buns, and with plenty of the zingy aioli.

Get the recipe

19. Turkey Cheese Pretzel Sliders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IvPFG_0k9dkwh200

5 Boys Baker

  • Time Commitment: 25 minutes
  • Why We Love It: <30 minutes, <10 ingredients, kid-friendly

Sure, you could buy your own pretzel buns at the store. Or, you could totally wow your guests by making your own ...

Get the recipe

20. Chicken Sliders with Pasilla Peppers and Chipotle Ketchup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UtLNx_0k9dkwh200

Foodie Crush

  • Time Commitment: 50 minutes
  • Why We Love It: high protein, special occasion-worthy, crowd-pleaser

The key to chicken patties that *aren't* dry as a bone? Using ground chicken thighs instead of breasts. The more you know.

Get the recipe

21. Grilled Hamburger Sliders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gQznj_0k9dkwh200

Yellow Bliss Road

  • Time Commitment: 20 minutes
  • Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, kid-friendly, <30 minutes

When in doubt, lean on a timeless classic. What's not to like about seasoned grilled beef, cheese and all the fixings?

Get the recipe

22. Ham and Cheese Sliders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eKLGu_0k9dkwh200

Averie Cooks

  • Time Commitment: 35 minutes
  • Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, kid-friendly, beginner-friendly

These beauties are brushed with a buttery mustard topping that's loaded with poppy seeds and dried onion.

Get the recipe

23. Beer and Bourbon Barbecue Chicken Sliders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTcrO_0k9dkwh200

Averie Cooks

  • Time Commitment: 20 minutes
  • Why We Love It: special occasion-worthy, high protein, <30 minutes

The beer -braised chicken will last for five days in the fridge, so try the leftovers on salad, over rice or in tacos .

Get the recipe

24. Pepperoni Pizza Sliders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03uetg_0k9dkwh200

Averie Cooks

  • Time Commitment: 20 minutes
  • Why We Love It: <30 minutes, kid-friendly, beginner-friendly

Aka your kids' new favorite dinner. Chalk it up to the garlic-Parmesan butter topping. (We'll take ours with a glass of red wine, please.)

Get the recipe

25. Spicy Peanut Butter Bacon Sliders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OSKG7_0k9dkwh200

Half Baked Harvest

  • Time Commitment: 40 minutes
  • Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, beginner-friendly, high protein

Don't knock it 'til you try it—spicy beef, nutty PB, hot jalapeños and crispy bacon are basically a match made in sandwich heaven.

Get the recipe

26. Brie Crab Cake Pretzel Slider Melts with Strawberry-Pineapple Salsa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ITzY_0k9dkwh200

Half Baked Harvest

  • Time Commitment: 25 minutes
  • Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, special occasion-worthy

You're less than half an hour away from an edible seaside vacation. Bookmark this recipe to serve again alfresco in the summertime.

Get the recipe

27. Chicken and Waffles Sliders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WzBN9_0k9dkwh200

Foodie Crush

  • Time Commitment: 3 hours
  • Why We Love It: <10 ingredients, high protein, kid-friendly

You could add more hot sauce on top if you want it spicier, but the chicken's spicy buttermilk brine will do a lot of the heavy lifting.

Get the recipe

28. Mini Cajun Tuna Po’boys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=391mxF_0k9dkwh200

Dude That Cookz

  • Time Commitment: 25 minutes
  • Why We Love It: <30 minutes, high protein, beginner-friendly

Get in, we're going to NOLA. The recipe calls for canned tuna in water instead of traditional shrimp, but the homemade remoulade keeps the flavor authentic.

Get the recipe

29. Hawaiian Roll Italian Sliders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NJlGj_0k9dkwh200

Cooking with Janica

  • Time Commitment: 25 minutes
  • Why We Love It: <30 minutes, crowd-pleaser, kid-friendly

Salami, capicola, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini—Nonna would be proud. Serve with vinaigrette or marinara for dipping.

Get the recipe

30. Turkey Meatball Sliders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=411Nso_0k9dkwh200

Damn Delicious

  • Time Commitment: 30 minutes
  • Why We Love It: beginner-friendly, high protein

Once you have the ground turkey and honey-wheat buns, the rest is all pantry staples , like dry spices and grated Parm.

Get the recipe

31. Roasted Caprese Burrata Sliders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SaViw_0k9dkwh200

Half Baked Harvest

  • Time Commitment: 40 minutes
  • Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, vegetarian, <10 ingredients

Slow-roasted cherry tomatoes meet creamy burrata, fresh basil and a dash of balsamic vinegar for zing.

Get the recipe

32. Gingery Steak and Brie Sliders with Balsamic Cranberry Sauce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ajtFM_0k9dkwh200

Half Baked Harvest

  • Time Commitment: 4 hours and 20 minutes
  • Why We Love It: high protein, special occasion-worthy, crowd-pleaser

BRB, drooling. If there are vegetarians at your Super Bowl gathering, trade the short ribs for mushrooms .

Get the recipe

33. Cheesy BBQ Pork Baked Sliders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38CVSU_0k9dkwh200

The Creative Bite

  • Time Commitment: 30 minutes
  • Why We Love It: Instant Pot recipe, high protein, crowd-pleaser

Thanks to the handy Instant Pot , these handhelds only take 30 minutes from start to finish.

Get the recipe

34. Salmon BLT Sliders with Chipotle Mayo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34DJAk_0k9dkwh200

Damn Delicious

  • Time Commitment: 30 minutes
  • Why We Love It: <10 ingredients, beginner-friendly, high protein

Broiling the salmon instead of baking it ensures an uber-crispy outer crust. Pop the bacon under the broiler instead of cooking it on the stove if you'd prefer.

Get the recipe

35. Reuben Sandwich Sliders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UenFu_0k9dkwh200

Spend with Pennies

  • Time Commitment: 30 minutes
  • Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, high protein, beginner-friendly

Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut and Thousand Island—some combinations just don't get old. This take on the Reuben is brushed with caraway-mustard butter.

Get the recipe

36. Kickin' Cajun Chicken Sliders with Beer Battered Onion Rings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KPPev_0k9dkwh200

Half Baked Harvest

  • Time Commitment: 1 hour
  • Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, special occasion-worthy

We'll be making an extra batch of the onion rings just for munching. (Hot tip: Use hard cider instead of beer in the batter.)

Get the recipe

37. Meatloaf Sliders with Bacon, Pepper Jack and Frizzled Onions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gUjlj_0k9dkwh200

How Sweet Eats

  • Time Commitment: 1 hour and 30 minutes
  • Why We Love It: high protein, crowd-pleaser, kid-friendly

If you're making the Cajun chicken sliders, you might as well whip up these meatloaf sliders too. You're already frying onions, after all (and c'mon, just look at them!).

Get the recipe

38. Pesto Turkey Burger Sliders on Sweet Potato Buns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D0jNq_0k9dkwh200

Ambitious Kitchen

  • Time Commitment: 25 minutes
  • Why We Love It: <30 minutes, crowd-pleaser, gluten free, Paleo-friendly

They're Paleo , gluten-free and lower in carbs than standard sliders, since the bread is swapped for grilled sweet potato rounds.

Get the recipe

39. Easy Chipotle Sliders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bSjaY_0k9dkwh200

The Mom 100

  • Time Commitment: 25 minutes
  • Why We Love It: <30 minutes, <10 ingredients, high protein

Puréed chipotles in adobo sauce are blended with ground beef for a mind-blowingly flavorful patty.

Get the recipe

40. Stuffed Green Chili con Queso Cheeseburger Sliders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oKKks_0k9dkwh200

Damn Delicious

  • Time Commitment: 40 minutes
  • Why We Love It: high protein, special occasion-worthy, beginner-friendly

Word to the wise: You might want to have a few tortilla chips on deck to dip in the chili-cheese sauce...ya know, just for the cook.

Get the recipe

41. Slow-Roasted Pork Belly Sliders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13d3fG_0k9dkwh200

Foodie Crush

  • Time Commitment: 3 hours and 15 minutes
  • Why We Love It: special occasion-worthy, dairy free, high protein

We've never met a fresh slaw we didn't like love, including this tangy, refreshing take starring apple, cucumber, carrot and red onion .

Get the recipe

42. Chicken and Waffle Sliders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nuck8_0k9dkwh200

Grandbaby Cakes

  • Time Commitment: 7 hours and 30 minutes
  • Why We Love It: special occasion-worthy, crowd-pleaser, kid-friendly

If the previous chicken and waffle sliders recipe was too conventional for your taste, try this flavor-loaded riff, which includes a Tabasco-chipotle buttermilk marinade, cornmeal waffles and maple-spiced butter.

Get the recipe

43. Raspberry-Balsamic Glaze Pork Sliders with Coleslaw

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xJ9k5_0k9dkwh200

Damn Delicious

  • Time Commitment: 2 hours
  • Why We Love It: high protein, beginner-friendly

Instead of shredded pork shoulder, these summery sammies star sliced pork chops .

Get the recipe

44. Grilled Veggie Sliders with Goat Cheese Spread and Roasted Red Pepper Vinaigrette

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J7MTW_0k9dkwh200

How Sweet Eats

  • Time Commitment: 45 minutes
  • Why We Love It: vegetarian, beginner-friendly

No meat, no problem. You'll want to bookmark that whipped garlic-herb goat cheese recipe for your next charcuterie board .

Get the recipe

45. Bison Burger Sliders with Caramelized Whiskey Onions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aq5QK_0k9dkwh200

Salt and Wind

  • Time Commitment: 30 minutes
  • Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, high protein, special occasion-worthy

If you've never tried bison before, you're seriously missing out. It's lighter, leaner and sweeter than beef, as well as ridiculously juicy.

Get the recipe

46. Ham and Swiss Sliders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UOa12_0k9dkwh200

Damn Delicious

  • Time Commitment: 40 minutes
  • Why We Love It: <10 ingredients, beginner-friendly, kid-friendly

Your kid's go-to sandwich, elevated. Sweet pickle relish takes the lunchtime classic from good to great.

Get the recipe

47. 20-Minute Chicken Cheesesteak Sloppy Joe Sliders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2slHN8_0k9dkwh200

Half Baked Harvest

  • Time Commitment: 35 minutes
  • Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, high protein, <30 minutes

Forget the sliced stuff. It doesn't hold a candle to the provolone-Parmesan cheese sauce on these sliders.

Get the recipe

48. Sweet Tea Oven-Fried Chicken Sliders with Jalapeño-Cheddar Corn Slaw and Crispy Onions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aWCiY_0k9dkwh200

Half Baked Harvest

  • Time Commitment: 10 hours and 10 minutes
  • Why We Love It: special occasion-worthy, high protein, crowd-pleaser

Who needs a spitting pot of oil when the cornflake-encrusted chicken crisps like a charm on a baking sheet in the oven? Bye-bye, mess.

Get the recipe

49. Beef Sliders with Sun-Dried Tomato Mayo and Spicy Pickles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WC1HL_0k9dkwh200

The Modern Proper

  • Time Commitment: 45 minutes
  • Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, high protein, special occasion-worthy

Try your hand at making your own sweet-and-spicy pickles with serrano peppers, mustard seeds and dried dill if you'd like. Just don't skip the waffle fries.

Get the recipe

50. Hot Pastrami Sliders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TkOO8_0k9dkwh200

The Recipe Critic

  • Time Commitment: 30 minutes
  • Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, beginner-friendly

Sweet honey and mild Swiss cheese mellow the zingy mustard and spicy jalapeños just right.

Get the recipe

51. Peach, Bacon and Gouda Grilled Cheese Sliders on Pretzel Bread

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BafWs_0k9dkwh200

How Sweet Eats

  • Time Commitment: 20 minutes
  • Why We Love It: <10 ingredients, kid-friendly, beginner-friendly

Hello, comfort food. Feel free to substitute peach jam or apple slices if fresh peaches aren't in season.

Get the recipe

52. Mushroom and Swiss Sliders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ysDLu_0k9dkwh200

Dude That Cookz

  • Time Commitment: 30 minutes
  • Why We Love It: high protein, beginner-friendly, make ahead

Because who can commit to a full-sized burger with nachos , hot wings and pigs in a blanket on deck? Make the secret sauce ahead to save time the day of.

Get the recipe

53. Slow Cooker Honey Buffalo Chicken Sliders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34dX7d_0k9dkwh200

Recipe Tin Eats

  • Time Commitment: 4 hours and 15 minutes
  • Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, kid-friendly, slow cooker recipe

Not only is this shredded chicken sammy way less messy than Buffalo wings, but honey and brown sugar also cut the hot sauce's heat, meaning your picky kids can get in on the meal, too.

Get the recipe

54. Cajun Turkey Boudin Sliders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JB61R_0k9dkwh200

Dude That Cookz

  • Time Commitment: 20 minutes
  • Why We Love It: high protein, beginner-friendly, <30 minutes

Inspired by the Cajun-spiced sausage of the same name, these sliders are slathered in drool-worthy pesto ketchup for good measure.

Get the recipe

55. Greek Chicken Sliders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tFyIP_0k9dkwh200

The Recipe Critic

  • Time Commitment: 25 minutes
  • Why We Love It: <30 minutes, crowd-pleaser, high protein

The homemade tzatziki sauce will keep your guests from realizing you used store-bought rotisserie chicken . Don't worry, your secret is safe with us.

Get the recipe

Taryn Pire is PureWow’s associate food editor. A former bartender and barista, she’s been writing about all things delicious since 2016, developing recipes, reviewing restaurants and investigating food trends at Food52, New Jersey Family Magazine and Taste Talks. When she isn’t testing TikTok’s latest viral recipe, she’s having popcorn for dinner and posting about it on Instagram @cookingwithpire .

Comments / 0

