Dubois County, IN

14news.com

EPD: Overdose call leads to drug arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A drug overdose in Evansville on Saturday led to a woman getting arrested for several drug possession charges, police say. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers responded to the 5000 block of Stringtown Road for a medical emergency. When officers arrived on scene, police say they saw someone had overdosed.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: Man arrested following drug bust in Henderson

Southbound lanes of Twin Bridges reopen after car caught fire. Police: Morganfield police officer resigns after policy violations. Authorities release identity of driver killed in head-on crash in Perry Co. Updated: 7 hours ago. Authorities release identity of driver killed in head-on crash in Perry Co. Updated: 11 hours ago.
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Wanted man arrested on drug dealing charge in Washington

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — The Washington Police Department says two suspects were taken into custody during a drug investigation. On Friday, officers were dispatched to a trailer park after someone complained of suspected drug activity. According to WPD, officers talked with a resident who initially gave a fake name but was later identified as 27-year-old […]
WASHINGTON, IN
14news.com

EPD: Newburgh man biking Saturday morning arrested on multiple drug charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a Newburgh man who was biking Saturday morning was arrested on multiple drug charges and falsifying information. Evansville Police say while going southbound on Lodge Avenue just before 1 a.m., they saw a man, who later identified as Matthew Campbell, riding a bike while holding a flashlight preventing him from having both hands on the handlebars.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Addiction counselor arrested on meth dealing charge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The former owner of an Evansville addiction counseling center has been arrested on a meth dealing charge. Evansville Police arrested 52-year-old Michael Hagedorn Thursday and charged him with dealing methamphetamine. A year ago, he stepped away from his position as agency director for Now Counseling in Evansville, offering addiction recovery services.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Danny Halter, 41, was arrested by the Daviess County Sheriff Department on a probation violation and writ of attachment. Bond was set at $2,000. Jeremy Hunt, 34, was arrested on two counts of sex offender registration violations. Bond was set at $5,000. Travis Graber, 50, was arrested for operating a...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wslmradio.com

Salem Man Arrested in Scottsburg Bust of More than 400 Fentanyl Pills

On January 12, an ongoing drug investigation resulted in the arrests of two (2) suspected drug dealers in a residential neighborhood and removing over 400 fentanyl pills from the streets. The investigation into the suspected drug location, located in the City of Scottsburg, culminated in the execution of a search...
SCOTTSBURG, IN
city-countyobserver.com

VANDERBURGH COUNTY PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE ANNOUNCES FIRST JURY TRIAL WIN OF 2023

Evansville, IN – Prosecutor Diana Moers announces that, on January 9–10, 2023, the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office successfully prosecuted James Francisco Payne in a jury trial where he was convicted of three counts: (1) battery by means of a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony; (2) battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 Felony; and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony. Mr. Payne also received a Habitual Offender enhancement. The prosecution was led by Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys John Bober and David Whitehead.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Washington man arrested on child molestation charges

SALEM – Wednesday afternoon, Indiana State Police Detectives arrested a 39-year-old Washington County man on multiple felony counts of child molestation after a month-long investigation. The investigation began on December 8, 2022, when the allegations were first reported to the Salem Police Department. After the initial report, the case...
SALEM, IN
k105.com

3 wanted Ohio Co. suspects arrested, one facing additional drug trafficking charge

Three wanted Ohio County residents have been arrested on outstanding indictment warrants, with one suspect now facing drug trafficking charges. On Wednesday, the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and Ohio County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a residence on Hwy 1245 in Beaver Dam and located 43-year-old Kevin L. Bradshaw, who was wanted on a child support warrant.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Southern Indiana woman sentenced for wire fraud

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana woman accused of stealing more than $400,000 from her employer after being fired, will spend two years in federal prison. Dara Little, 35, of Mitchell, was sentenced Thursday. Prosecutors said Little worked as the executive director of nursing at a senior living facility...
MITCHELL, IN

