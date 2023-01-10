EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a Newburgh man who was biking Saturday morning was arrested on multiple drug charges and falsifying information. Evansville Police say while going southbound on Lodge Avenue just before 1 a.m., they saw a man, who later identified as Matthew Campbell, riding a bike while holding a flashlight preventing him from having both hands on the handlebars.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO