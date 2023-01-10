Read full article on original website
EPD: Overdose call leads to drug arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A drug overdose in Evansville on Saturday led to a woman getting arrested for several drug possession charges, police say. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers responded to the 5000 block of Stringtown Road for a medical emergency. When officers arrived on scene, police say they saw someone had overdosed.
Police: Man arrested following drug bust in Henderson
Southbound lanes of Twin Bridges reopen after car caught fire. Police: Morganfield police officer resigns after policy violations. Authorities release identity of driver killed in head-on crash in Perry Co. Updated: 7 hours ago. Authorities release identity of driver killed in head-on crash in Perry Co. Updated: 11 hours ago.
Henderson police report 10 drug overdoses, 3 deaths in 2 days
The Henderson Police Department said they have experienced a dramatic increase in overdose calls in the last two days.
Wanted man arrested on drug dealing charge in Washington
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — The Washington Police Department says two suspects were taken into custody during a drug investigation. On Friday, officers were dispatched to a trailer park after someone complained of suspected drug activity. According to WPD, officers talked with a resident who initially gave a fake name but was later identified as 27-year-old […]
Jasper Man interfered with reporting a crime and other charges, According to Police
Jasper- It was an early morning arrest for the Jasper Police Department. JPD officials report two individuals, a man and woman, went to the ER for injuries sustained in what they believe to have been an unrelated altercation between the two. Upon police investigation, officers arrested 36-year-old Dustin Kearby on...
EPD: Newburgh man biking Saturday morning arrested on multiple drug charges
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a Newburgh man who was biking Saturday morning was arrested on multiple drug charges and falsifying information. Evansville Police say while going southbound on Lodge Avenue just before 1 a.m., they saw a man, who later identified as Matthew Campbell, riding a bike while holding a flashlight preventing him from having both hands on the handlebars.
Woman arrested, accused of attempting to steal $2,000 worth of merchandise from Louisville Kroger
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is facing multiple charges after she was accused of theft and assaulting an officer at a grocery store in southwest Louisville. Heather Goldsmith, 34, is facing assault, theft by unlawful taking and resisting arrest. Metro Police said it all went down Friday around 7:30...
Addiction counselor arrested on meth dealing charge
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The former owner of an Evansville addiction counseling center has been arrested on a meth dealing charge. Evansville Police arrested 52-year-old Michael Hagedorn Thursday and charged him with dealing methamphetamine. A year ago, he stepped away from his position as agency director for Now Counseling in Evansville, offering addiction recovery services.
Southern Indiana business owner becomes victim of check washing, nearly losing thousands of dollars
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A small business owner in southern Indiana said thieves almost caused him to lose thousands of dollars after they were able to gain access to his checking account. Last week, New Albany chiropractor Dr. Thomas Briscoe put his rent check in the mailbox. But the...
Daviess County Arrest Report
Danny Halter, 41, was arrested by the Daviess County Sheriff Department on a probation violation and writ of attachment. Bond was set at $2,000. Jeremy Hunt, 34, was arrested on two counts of sex offender registration violations. Bond was set at $5,000. Travis Graber, 50, was arrested for operating a...
Salem Man Arrested in Scottsburg Bust of More than 400 Fentanyl Pills
On January 12, an ongoing drug investigation resulted in the arrests of two (2) suspected drug dealers in a residential neighborhood and removing over 400 fentanyl pills from the streets. The investigation into the suspected drug location, located in the City of Scottsburg, culminated in the execution of a search...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE ANNOUNCES FIRST JURY TRIAL WIN OF 2023
Evansville, IN – Prosecutor Diana Moers announces that, on January 9–10, 2023, the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office successfully prosecuted James Francisco Payne in a jury trial where he was convicted of three counts: (1) battery by means of a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony; (2) battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 Felony; and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony. Mr. Payne also received a Habitual Offender enhancement. The prosecution was led by Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys John Bober and David Whitehead.
Evansville business owner, school board member makes latest court appearance in drug investigation
The woman at the center of a high-profile case in Evansville, Indiana made her latest appearance in court on Thursday. Evansville business owner, school board member makes latest court appearance in drug investigation. Business owner and EVSC school board member Amy Word made her latest court appearance Thursday following her...
Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead, 1 injured after two-vehicle wreck in Perry Co.
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Perry County on Friday. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on State Road 237 near Sparkle Road. Perry County Sheriff Alan Malone told 14...
Jackson County Inmate Roster – 1-14-23
Inmates booked into the Jail within the last 24 hours. Inmates released from the Jail within the last 24 hours.
Puppy mill bill causes concern for Warrick County Animal Control
INDIANA (WEHT) – There are calls for concern about possibly empowering puppy mills in the Hoosier state. Indiana has introduced two bills – one in the House and the other in the Senate – that would block local governments from banning pet stores from selling “companion animals.” Many areas in Indiana currently have a ban […]
Washington man arrested on child molestation charges
SALEM – Wednesday afternoon, Indiana State Police Detectives arrested a 39-year-old Washington County man on multiple felony counts of child molestation after a month-long investigation. The investigation began on December 8, 2022, when the allegations were first reported to the Salem Police Department. After the initial report, the case...
3 wanted Ohio Co. suspects arrested, one facing additional drug trafficking charge
Three wanted Ohio County residents have been arrested on outstanding indictment warrants, with one suspect now facing drug trafficking charges. On Wednesday, the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and Ohio County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a residence on Hwy 1245 in Beaver Dam and located 43-year-old Kevin L. Bradshaw, who was wanted on a child support warrant.
Southern Indiana woman sentenced for wire fraud
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana woman accused of stealing more than $400,000 from her employer after being fired, will spend two years in federal prison. Dara Little, 35, of Mitchell, was sentenced Thursday. Prosecutors said Little worked as the executive director of nursing at a senior living facility...
Look: Deer known as 'Jughead' rescued in Indiana
Authorities in Indiana said a deer known to locals as "Jughead" was freed from the plastic jug stuck over its head.
