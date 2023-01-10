Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbiw.com
Hoosier Hills Food Bank creates SNAP Outreach and Application Assistance Program with $100,000 grant from Feeding America
INDIANA – Hoosier Hills Food Bank is creating a new program that will identify people who are eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits and assist them in applying for and obtaining them. A new SNAP Outreach and Application Assistance Coordinator is charged with working through existing HHFB programs...
wbiw.com
Bloomington Common Council Interview Committee – Team B will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 18
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Common Council Interview Committee-Team B Meeting. Wednesday, January 18 at 5:30 p.m. in the McCloskey Conference Room 135, at City Hall, at 401 N. Morton Street. The public may also access the meeting at this link. The committee will meet electronically for the purpose of...
wbiw.com
Boil order lifted for Helmar Addition residents
MITCHELL – The City of Mitchell has lifted a boil order for residents in Helmar Addition. This precautionary boil order was issued due to the repairing a water main.
wbiw.com
Police Log: January 13, 2023
3:46 p.m. James Banks, 22, Bedford, strangulation, battery resulting in bodily injury. 12:18 a.m. 911 call in the 2000 block of 16th Street. 12:21 a.m. Report of a disabled vehicle at State Road 37 and 5th Street. 1:23 a.m. Officers were out with a vehicle in the 400 block of...
wbiw.com
Kenton Crews joins District 5 as a conservation officer
INDIANA – Kenton Crews has joined the Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement’s District 5 as a conservation officer. District 5 covers Clay, Greene, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties. Crews will be assigned to Parke County. A Spencer County native, Crews graduated from...
wbiw.com
Trades District’s Showers Administration Building sold to Eurton Properties
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington’s Redevelopment Commission completed the sale of the Showers Administration Building at 601 N. Morton Street on December 15, 2022. The purchaser, Eurton Qualified Opportunity Fund, LLC, took possession of the property at closing. The purchase price was $400,000 and included the roughly 18,400 square-foot building and the .19-acre lot immediately to the north of the building.
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police seeks recruits for Motor Carrier Inspectors
SEYMOUR – The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for Motor Carrier Inspectors (MCI). The MCI positions will staff permanent-scale facilities in West Harrison, Terre Haute, Richmond, and Seymour. Inspectors enforce state and federal regulations for commercial motor vehicles operating within the State of Indiana. Trainees must complete the...
wbiw.com
Mungle agrees to contract buyout with NLCS, interim superintendent appointed
BEDFORD – The North Lawrence Community Schools board and superintendent Ty Mungle have agreed to a buyout of his contract with the district, removing him from his position effective immediately. The board voted 5-2 on the matter, with members Wendy and Barbara Miller, Scott King, Adam Parsley and Jeff...
wbiw.com
Obituary: David Lee Osterman
David Lee Osterman, 79 of Seymour passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at his home. He was born on May 16, 1943, in Seymour, Indiana to Leroy A. and Hilda Bobb Osterman. David graduated from Seymour High School, class of 1961. He served in the US Army in Germany from 1966 until 1968. Dave met his sweetheart, Regina Christine Runge while in Germany and they were married on February 1, 1969, in Seymour.
wbiw.com
An ill wind blows as No.11 Jennings County pulls away from BNL, 51-40
BEDFORD – Keeping an explosive opponent bottled up is like raking leaves amidst a gusty breeze. Just a quick burst of energy creates a mess, wasting a lot of hard work. Doesn’t take long for control to be replaced by chaotic scrambling. In the key opening minutes of...
wbiw.com
BNL’s Biel finishes 8th in IHSGW state finals
MOORESVILLE – Bedford North Lawrence’s Samantha Biel finished eighth at 138 pounds during the ISHGW state finals on Friday. Biel won her first-round match, pinning Merrillville’s Charisma Lawrence in 5:23. She then lost to Noblesville’s Brooke Butler (pin in 3:10), Franklin Central’s Dayauna Myers (pin in 2:19) and Terre Haute North’s Kayleigh Medley (pin in 1:42).
wbiw.com
BNL’s Gabhart wins two events in HHC meet
SEYMOUR – Bedford North Lawrence senior Emma Gabhart capped her career with two victories during the Hoosier Hills Conference girls swimming meet on Saturday at Seymour. Gabhart touched first in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:13.74, then backed that up with a win in the 100 butterfly (59.96). “Emma...
wbiw.com
Mercy! BNL extends series streak to 37 with runaway victory over Bluejackets
BEDFORD – For the first time since its inception, Bedford North Lawrence triggered the ‘mercy rule.’ The victim, which is not usually shown any mercy in this clash of county neighbors, was the program’s favorite whipping post. For the 37th consecutive time in the series, BNL...
wbiw.com
Mitchell woman sentenced to federal prison on wire fraud charges
INDIANA – Dara Little, 35, of Mitchell, was sentenced Thursday to 27 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to three counts of wire fraud. The FBI investigated this case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Sarah Evans Barker. Judge Barker also ordered that Little be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 3 years following her release from federal prison. Little has also been ordered to pay the full amount of $419,542.45 in restitution.
wbiw.com
No.6 Stars hoard the HHC title with destructive 63-16 victory over Floyd Central
GALENA – The mythical trophy, the imaginary championship plaque, would only need one name chiseled into it. Bedford North Lawrence rules alone. The Hoosier Hills Conference crown, after a two-year absence, has been returned to the program that sets the standard for excellence. The No.6 Stars, who had already...
wbiw.com
Impressive fourth quarter comeback leaves Lady Jackets just short against Eastern Greene
Despite an impressive fourth quarter, where they outscored Eastern Greene by 12 to nearly come back from a 16 point deficit, as well as a season-high 26 points from senior guard Mylea Slone, Mitchell High School came up just short of picking up the win on the road Thursday night, losing the game 46-42.
wbiw.com
High-rising Jennings, facing clash with Stars, fills the void as a league favorite
BEDFORD – In the void of Hoosier Hills Conference turnover, with two new coaches and the impending departure of another legend, with graduation claiming most of the league’s First Team from a year ago, some wondered which team would fill the vacuum. As the season reaches its midpoint,...
Comments / 0