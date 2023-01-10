ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medora, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbiw.com

Police Log: January 13, 2023

3:46 p.m. James Banks, 22, Bedford, strangulation, battery resulting in bodily injury. 12:18 a.m. 911 call in the 2000 block of 16th Street. 12:21 a.m. Report of a disabled vehicle at State Road 37 and 5th Street. 1:23 a.m. Officers were out with a vehicle in the 400 block of...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Kenton Crews joins District 5 as a conservation officer

INDIANA – Kenton Crews has joined the Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement’s District 5 as a conservation officer. District 5 covers Clay, Greene, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties. Crews will be assigned to Parke County. A Spencer County native, Crews graduated from...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Trades District’s Showers Administration Building sold to Eurton Properties

BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington’s Redevelopment Commission completed the sale of the Showers Administration Building at 601 N. Morton Street on December 15, 2022. The purchaser, Eurton Qualified Opportunity Fund, LLC, took possession of the property at closing. The purchase price was $400,000 and included the roughly 18,400 square-foot building and the .19-acre lot immediately to the north of the building.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Indiana State Police seeks recruits for Motor Carrier Inspectors

SEYMOUR – The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for Motor Carrier Inspectors (MCI). The MCI positions will staff permanent-scale facilities in West Harrison, Terre Haute, Richmond, and Seymour. Inspectors enforce state and federal regulations for commercial motor vehicles operating within the State of Indiana. Trainees must complete the...
SEYMOUR, IN
wbiw.com

Mungle agrees to contract buyout with NLCS, interim superintendent appointed

BEDFORD – The North Lawrence Community Schools board and superintendent Ty Mungle have agreed to a buyout of his contract with the district, removing him from his position effective immediately. The board voted 5-2 on the matter, with members Wendy and Barbara Miller, Scott King, Adam Parsley and Jeff...
wbiw.com

Obituary: David Lee Osterman

David Lee Osterman, 79 of Seymour passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at his home. He was born on May 16, 1943, in Seymour, Indiana to Leroy A. and Hilda Bobb Osterman. David graduated from Seymour High School, class of 1961. He served in the US Army in Germany from 1966 until 1968. Dave met his sweetheart, Regina Christine Runge while in Germany and they were married on February 1, 1969, in Seymour.
SEYMOUR, IN
wbiw.com

BNL’s Biel finishes 8th in IHSGW state finals

MOORESVILLE – Bedford North Lawrence’s Samantha Biel finished eighth at 138 pounds during the ISHGW state finals on Friday. Biel won her first-round match, pinning Merrillville’s Charisma Lawrence in 5:23. She then lost to Noblesville’s Brooke Butler (pin in 3:10), Franklin Central’s Dayauna Myers (pin in 2:19) and Terre Haute North’s Kayleigh Medley (pin in 1:42).
LAWRENCE, IN
wbiw.com

BNL’s Gabhart wins two events in HHC meet

SEYMOUR – Bedford North Lawrence senior Emma Gabhart capped her career with two victories during the Hoosier Hills Conference girls swimming meet on Saturday at Seymour. Gabhart touched first in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:13.74, then backed that up with a win in the 100 butterfly (59.96). “Emma...
SEYMOUR, IN
wbiw.com

Mitchell woman sentenced to federal prison on wire fraud charges

INDIANA – Dara Little, 35, of Mitchell, was sentenced Thursday to 27 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to three counts of wire fraud. The FBI investigated this case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Sarah Evans Barker. Judge Barker also ordered that Little be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 3 years following her release from federal prison. Little has also been ordered to pay the full amount of $419,542.45 in restitution.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

No.6 Stars hoard the HHC title with destructive 63-16 victory over Floyd Central

GALENA – The mythical trophy, the imaginary championship plaque, would only need one name chiseled into it. Bedford North Lawrence rules alone. The Hoosier Hills Conference crown, after a two-year absence, has been returned to the program that sets the standard for excellence. The No.6 Stars, who had already...

