INDIANA – Dara Little, 35, of Mitchell, was sentenced Thursday to 27 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to three counts of wire fraud. The FBI investigated this case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Sarah Evans Barker. Judge Barker also ordered that Little be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 3 years following her release from federal prison. Little has also been ordered to pay the full amount of $419,542.45 in restitution.

MITCHELL, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO