ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Times

How to watch the Golden Globes red carpet and awards ceremony

By Ed Stockly
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 5 days ago

After a one-year hiatus from television amid a public-relations crisis , the Golden Globes return Tuesday , hosted by Jerrod Carmichael . Presenters include Mo Brings Plenty, Jennifer Coolidge, Jamie Lee Curtis, Claire Danes, Jay Ellis, Henry Golding, Harvey Guillén, Regina Hall, Cole Hauser, Salma Hayek, Jennifer Hudson, Jenna Ortega, Natasha Lyonne, Tracy Morgan, Glen Powell, Quentin Tarantino and Hilary Swank.

Ryan Murphy ("American Horror Story," "American Crime Story") will receive the Carol Burnett Award for career achievement in television and Eddie Murphy the Cecil B. deMille Award for outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.

"The Banshees of Inisherin" leads all motion picture nominees with eight, followed by "Everything Everywhere All at Once" with six. "Abbott Elementary" leads all TV series with four nominations.

Before the ceremony, coverage of the Golden Globes red carpet arrivals at the Beverly Hilton Hotel will be co-hosted by Laverne Cox and Loni Love. Zanna Roberts Rassi and Naz Perez will provide commentary on celebrity fashion.

Here's how to watch:

‘Live From E! Golden Globes Red Carpet’

Where: E!

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday

Streaming: Peacock , any time starting at Tuesday, 3 p.m., and E! News channel on YouTube

80th Golden Globe Awards

Where: NBC

When: 5 and 8 p.m. Tuesday

Streaming: Peacock , any time starting at Tuesday, 5 p.m.

Rating: TV-PG (may be unsuitable for young children)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
504K+
Followers
78K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy