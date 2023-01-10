ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Golden Globes are back on TV after a hiatus. Here's what to know about the awards

By Nardine Saad
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ayMVB_0k9dkhhN00

Stepping away from the brink of cancellation after two years of tumult, the rebooted Golden Globes ceremony returns to the small screen Tuesday night.

The show was pushed out of the mainstream awards cycle last year after a Los Angeles Times investigation uncovered questionable self-dealing, ethical lapses and a lack of diversity among members of its parent organization, the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn.

What time is the show? How can I watch it?

The 80th Golden Globe Awards — which honors projects across film and television and typically kicks off the awards season — will air at 5 p.m. Pacific Tuesday on NBC and will be streamed on the network's premium Peacock service . The show will take place at its usual haunt, the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

In September, NBC and the HFPA announced the Globes' return to its longtime broadcast television home in time for the awards show’s 80th anniversary.

Why is this year a big deal?

NBC dropped the 2022 Globes broadcast after a contingent of powerful publicists boycotted the organization and some studios — including Netflix and WarnerMedia — cut ties after The Times' investigation.

The 2022 ceremony ended up being a “private event” without any celebrities, nominees or even a livestream , and the winners were announced via social media.

NBC, which previously had a multiyear agreement with the HFPA to air the Golden Globes, agreed to only a one-year deal , in part to ensure that the organization remains committed to the reforms it has undertaken. (In August, after amending its bylaws, the association added 103 international , nonmember voters to its ranks, both expanding and diversifying the organization’s composition.)

Additionally, the previously nonprofit international journalists’ group in July announced plans to transform into a for-profit venture under billionaire owner Todd Boehly , chairman of private equity firm Eldridge Industries, the parent company of longtime Golden Globes producer Dick Clark Productions.

Who's hosting?

The ceremony — previously billed as the party of the year — will be hosted for the first time by Emmy Award-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael , who follows in the footsteps of longtime co-hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler and repeat host Ricky Gervais. But Carmichael has remained mum on his plans as emcee.

Appearing recently on NBC's "Tonight Show," Carmichael took aim at the network as well as the awards show, and said it was his idea — along with NBC's "lazy and pushy" marketing team — to brand the ceremony as an "evening of joy and devastation."

What's nominated?

Announcing the nominees last month, the HFPA recognized the films “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and TV series “Abbott Elementary” and “The White Lotus,” among others.

Below are the projects that have been tapped in the major categories, taken from the complete list of 2023 nominees :

Best motion picture — drama

Best motion picture — musical or comedy

Television series — drama

Television series — musical or comedy

Who's going to be there?

Given Hollywood's aloof response to the nominations , it's almost surprising how many stars have agreed to come out for the glittery affair. The HFPA has announced a substantial list of presenters, many of whom are nominated, ramping up the star power for the telecast.

Meanwhile, actor and comedian Eddie Murphy will be given the 2023 Cecil B. DeMille Award for outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment and producer Ryan Murphy will receive the Carol Burnett Award honoring outstanding achievement in television. Pianist Chloe Flower is set to perform.

Here are the presenters who have been announced (so far):

  • Moses Brings Plenty
  • Nicole Byer
  • Jennifer Coolidge
  • Jamie Lee Curtis
  • Claire Danes
  • Ana de Armas
  • Colman Domingo
  • Jay Ellis
  • Ana Gasteyer
  • Henry Golding
  • Harvey Guillén
  • Regina Hall
  • Cole Hauser
  • Salma Hayek
  • Jennifer Hudson
  • Natasha Lyonne
  • Tracy Morgan
  • Niecy Nash-Betts
  • Jenny Ortega
  • Billy Porter
  • Glen Powell
  • Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
  • Hilary Swank
  • Quentin Tarantino
  • Letitia Wright

Times staff writers Stacy Perman and Josh Rottenberg contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 96

Maureen Curtin
5d ago

All I need to know about the show is what I've learned about all the award shows in the last decade they are boring they are no longer entertaining. All these statistical self-absorbed hypocritical individuals do nothing but pontificate. they keep forgetting what they allowed to go on because they were afraid of hurting their careers before they lecture anyone else. Don't plan on watching any of them. used to be at least some of the host were funny but we don't have many real comedians anymore they're all too afraid to make a joke that might offend somebody

Reply(2)
32
Jacquelyn Russo
5d ago

I don't care to watch those self-serving actors and actresses

Reply
15
crazy world 1
5d ago

as much as I don't care and never have I bet it gets alot of viewer. why I don't know

Reply(1)
4
Related
HollywoodLife

Jamie Lee Curtis Rocks Black Strapless Jumpsuit With Lace Cape At 2023 Golden Globes

Jamie Lee Curtis had all eyes on her at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10, when she walked the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, wearing a black strapless jumpsuit with a lace cape that covered her shoulders and dangled down her backside. The 64-year-old Halloween star was on hand to present an award later in the evening, so she made sure she looked like a million bucks, and she definitely succeeded. Jamie accessorized her look with silver jewelry and her signature grey pixie cut.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

RIP: Black celebrities who passed away in 2022

We lost many high-profile Black figures this year, from esteemed elders who blazed paths to young stars who met tragic ends at the hands of others or by suicide. Here we’ve highlighted just a few of the celebrities who died this year but left legacies that will be felt well beyond 2022.
People

Colin Farrell Takes Time Out of His Golden Globes Speech to Rave About Presenter Ana de Armas

"I just thought you were extraordinary," Farrell told Armas, for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde Colin Farrell may have won the award for best actor in a musical or comedy at the 2023 Golden Globes, but he started his speech with a rave about presenter Ana de Armas. "I just thought you were extraordinary," Farrell told Armas — who was nominated for best actress in a motion picture drama for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde — before accepting his award. "I cried myself to...
OK! Magazine

'Will We Ever See Jerrod Carmichael Again?': Golden Globes Host Shocks Social Media With Bold Quip About Tom Cruise & Scientology

Comedian Jerrod Charmichael is setting Twitter ablaze as he hosts the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. The star kicked off the show to a rather quiet crowd, with some calling him "so cringe-worthy" and a "total misfit" for running the Tuesday, January 10, show."Jerrod Charmichael is tanking badly right now," one social media declared, while another called his intro "so awkward."However, the internet was in total shock when halfway through the program, he took a dig at Scientology before Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick costars Jay Ellis and Glen Powell came out to present a category."Backstage, I found these three Golden...
People

Every Star Who Shouted Out Brad Pitt at the Golden Globes 2023: 'He's Right There!'

Austin Butler, Quinta Brunson and Regina Hall each referenced Brad Pitt while on stage at the Golden Globes Brad Pitt did not take any awards home at the Golden Globes 2023, but he certainly appeared to win the hearts of the stars onstage. During Tuesday night's Golden Globes broadcast on NBC, Pitt — who lost out on the ceremony's best supporting actor award to Everything Everywhere All at Once's Ke Huy Quan — sat front and center at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. 59-year-old Pitt's placement in the venue among his...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IndieWire

Jerrod Carmichael Mocks Tom Cruise Over Scientology: Let’s Swap Your Returned Golden Globes for Shelly Miscavige

From the moment he stepped on stage to host the 80th Golden Globe awards, Jerrod Carmichael never shied away from making his audience uncomfortable. His opening monologue skewered the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for its diversity struggles that led to the award show being cancelled in 2021, and he got honest about his initial hesitancy to take the hosting job. “I won’t say they were a racist organization, but they didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died,” he said. “Do with that what you will.” But his sharpest dig of the night was aimed at somebody who wasn’t even...
Looper

Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson

It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
HollywoodLife

Jane Fonda, 85, Is Stunning With Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 83, & Sally Field, 76, At Premiere Of ’80 For Brady’

Jane Fonda, 85, looked vibrant and happy as she attended the latest premiere for her new film, 80 For Brady in Palm Springs, CA on Friday night. The gorgeous actress, who recently revealed the great news that her cancer has gone into remission, wore a black blazer over a sparkly silver top, black pants, and black square-toed boots as she posed with some of her co-stars, including Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 93, and Sally Field, 76. At one point, the four iconic stars held hands as they flashed smiles for the cameras.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
soapoperanetwork.com

First Look at Erika Slezak’s Return to ‘Blue Bloods’ (Exclusive Photos)

Best known for her portrayal as Victoria Lord Buchanan on “One Life to Live,” Erika Slezak is set to reprise her role as Donna Duvall in the Friday, January 6 episode of “Blue Bloods,” entitled “Nothing Sacred.” With fans planning their primetime viewing schedule around her appearance, Soap Opera Network has your first look at her next appearance on the hit drama series.
ComicBook

Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade

A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
Looper

Why Sarah Atwood From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar

In September of 2022, "Yellowstone" fans got their first extended look at the show's fifth season when Paramount Network premiered its first full-length "Yellowstone" Season 5 trailer. This preview notably opens on footage of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in to the office of Governor of Montana, which is perhaps the most notable shakeup to a longtime character's storyline to occur around the time of Season 5's start.
TEXAS STATE
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices.     It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
TVLine

The Best Man: How Final Chapters Paid Tribute to Monica Calhoun's Mia

The following contains spoilers from the first four episodes of The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Proceed accordingly. The Best Man: The Final Chapters reunites the beloved friend group across eight, hour-long episodes as they tackle midlife crises and renaissances and enter a different stage of their lives. The gathering is bittersweet, though, with one friend missing from the festivities. Mia (played by Monica Calhoun) passed away from cancer at the end of 2013’s The Best Man Holiday, and her husband Lance (Morris Chestnut) has been grieving ever since. Despite her death, The Final Chapters found a way to bring back...
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Deadline

Rick Tuber Dies: Emmy-Winning ‘ER’, ‘Chicago Fire’ Film Editor Was 69

Rick Tuber, a TV and film editor who won an Emmy and an ACE Eddie Award for his work on NBC’s classic medical drama ER, died January 7 of a heart attack at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 69. His death was confirmed to Deadline by a family spokesperson. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Mike Hill Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of Ron Howard Movies Was 73 Related Story Hollywood Mourns 'Eight Is Enough' Star Adam Rich, As Fellow Child Actors Salute One Of Their Own Tuber’s many editing credits stretch back to the mid-1980s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
