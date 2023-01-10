Seton Hall at Georgetown odds, picks and predictions

The Seton Hall Pirates (9-8, 2-4 Big East) and Georgetown Hoyas (5-12, 0-6) clash Tuesday night at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Start time is slated for 8:30 p.m. ET (FS1). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Seton Hall vs. Georgetown odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Seton Hall — winners of 3 in a row over Georgetown — heads into this contest off a monster 76-51 win over Butler Saturday, covering as a 4-point favorite. The Pirates outshot the Bulldogs 52.7% to 26.8%. Their defense ranks well in several defensive analytic measures as they’ve held foes under 30% four times this season.

The Hoyas are 0-25 in Big East play over the past 2 seasons. This year’s squad has lost 7 straight games and 9 of its last 10 (2-8 against the spread). Three-point shooting has been a particular issue in the 7-game skid. Georgetown is 30.6% from distance over that span.

Seton Hall at Georgetown odds

Moneyline: Seton Hall -425 (bet $425 to win $100) | Georgetown +310 (bet $100 to win $310)

Seton Hall -425 (bet $425 to win $100) | Georgetown +310 (bet $100 to win $310) Against the spread (ATS): Seton Hall -8.5 (-115) | Georgetown +8.5 (-105)

Seton Hall -8.5 (-115) | Georgetown +8.5 (-105) Over/Under (O/U): 141.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Seton Hall at Georgetown picks and predictions

Prediction

Seton Hall 77, Georgetown 67

There is no value on Seton Hall (-425) as you would need to wager more than 4 times your potential return. PASS.

The road team in this series has won 4 in a row ATS.

Georgetown and Seton Hall had a couple of close games last year — amid the Hoyas going 0-19 in the Big East — so expect coach Shaheen Holloway to have his team’s attention in this midweek road clash.

The Pirates have played an exceptionally tough slate and figure to be underrated by their won-loss record and surface stats.

TAKE SETON HALL -8.5 (-115).

There is some Under lean to Georgetown and some Over lean to the Pirates. Split the difference and walk on by. PASS.

