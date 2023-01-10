Read full article on original website
Wanted Woman Accused of Fleeing Police at High Speeds in SE Rochester Neighborhood
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed charges against a Rochester woman with an active arrest warrant in connection to a fleeing incident that occurred in southeast Rochester this past fall. 29-year-old Mickela Vredenburg was charged with a felony count of fleeing a police officer in...
kchanews.com
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato police searching for missing person
Kathleen Jo Gimenez, Photo from Mankato Public Safety. Mankato police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing Mankato woman. Kathleen Jo Gimenez, 21, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 12 on the 500 block of Record Street in Mankato. Gimenez was wearing a red jacket, black pants, and black Converse shoes. She is described as an Asian female, approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs about 200 lbs.
KIMT
Woman pleads guilty over drugs found in Albert Lea home
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Law enforcement found meth and pot in her Freeborn County home. Now a woman is taking a plea deal. Delyla Carlina Jarvis, 21, was arrested in March 2022 after a search of her home in Albert Lea. The South Central Drug Investigation Unit says it found 165.5 grams of methamphetamine, 10.6 grams of marijuana, $800 in cash, a cell phone, and multiple text messages on Jarvis’ phone that “demonstrate her complicity in selling and therefore possession the illegal drugs found in the bedroom.”
fox9.com
State Patrol recovers over 260 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop in Rice County
(FOX 9) - A St. Paul woman faces felony charges after law enforcement recovered over 260 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in southern Minnesota. The incident occurred on Jan 6 just before 4 a.m. after a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol initiated a traffic stop for a car weaving in their lane on I-35 in Rice County, according to the criminal complaint.
KIMT
Winnebago County man pleads guilty to gun threat over missing wallet
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered for threating to shoot people over a missing wallet. Swen Joseph Rogeness, 59 of Klemme, has pleaded guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Rogeness was arrested after an incident at a party in Leland on July 3, 2022. Investigators...
hot967.fm
Rochester Drug Dealer Sentenced For Illegal Firearms Possession in Wisconsin
(Madison, WI) — A Rochester man will spend two years in federal prison for getting caught with a loaded gun in his vehicle in western Wisconsin. La Crosse police stopped a car driven by 32-year-old Rayshawn Motley in June of 2021 and found a loaded handgun hidden in the center console. Motley denied the gun was his but investigators determined his D-N-A was on it. He’s prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a felony drug trafficking conviction in Rochester. Motley also faces drug trafficking charges in St. Louis County, Minnesota.
Minnesota man sentenced for scamming travel agents he employed
A Waseca travel agency owner has been sentenced to two years in prison for fraudulently using commission payments for personal use. Matthew Schumacher, 46, owned and operated Travel Troops, LLC and defrauded at least 36 travel agents during the scheme which spanned from August 2016 to January 2019, according to court documents.
Autopsy Ordered for Body of Young Man Found in Rochester Park
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police investigators have ordered an autopsy for the body of a 20-year-old man found in a park in northwest Rochester Tuesday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said there has not yet been an official cause of death, however the preliminary investigation indicates the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators believe the fatal shooting occurred about five hours before the man’s body was discovered.
KAAL-TV
Rochester Man Will Wait To Enter Plea in Christmas Murder Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The man charged with murdering a Rochester woman on Christmas Day was the subject of a hearing today in Olmsted County Court. 39-year-old Mustafa Bush faces two counts of second-degree murder and a first-degree drug possession charge in connection with the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson. She had been living with Bush in a southeast Rochester residence for about two years before she was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the ditch along a road in rural northwest Rochester the day after Christmas.
ktoe.com
Two Years In Prison For Waseca Man Who Faked Being An Army Vet
Defrauding travel agents is sending a southern Minnesota man to federal prison. Matthew Harold Schumacher, 46 of Waseca, has been sentenced to two years behind bars after pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Schumacher, the owner and operator...
Rochester Fire Department Investigating RV Fire
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Fire Department is investigating the cause of an RV fire. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies and firefighters responded to the blaze in the 3800 block of Oak park Circle SE in Marion Township shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The fire was reported by the property owners who were not home but saw the fire on a security camera.
KAAL-TV
Austin man arrested for allegedly threatening man at country club with knife, spitting vomit onto police officer
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man was arrested and arraigned in Dodge County after an alleged incident at the Oaks Country Club in Hayfield. According to court documents, a Dodge County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the country club Sunday, Jan. 8 after multiple calls claiming a man was threatening another man with a knife.
Southern Minnesota News
Driver suffers medical event, crashes into Mayo Clinic building
Police say a driver suffered a medical event Thursday and ran into a building at Mayo Clinic Mankato. A Mankato Department of Public Safety spokesman said police responded to 1025 Marsh St 3:55 p.m. for an accident, where they found a single vehicle had driven into the Speciality Clinic on the north side of the complex.
KGLO News
Plea change set for Mason City woman accused of pocketing $3350 out of local store cash register
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman facing a felony theft charge after being accused of pocketing money out of a local store’s cash register is planning to plead guilty. A criminal complaint accuses 55-year-old Ann Rosenmeyer of taking money out of a cash register 14 different times while working at Fleet Farm in November totaling $3350. Rosenmeyer was charged with second-degree theft, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
steeledodgenews.com
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: FAMILY IDENTIFIES SNOWMOBILER CRITICALLY INJURED IN CRASH
Family members have identified the snowmobiler seriously injured in last weekend’s crash in Steele County as John McEnaney, 61, of Owatonna. McEnaney was airlifted last Saturday night by Mayo One to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester where he is still recovering. No further details are available on his condition.
KIMT
KIMT
Man arrested for doing over $200,000 damage to Howard County road
CRESCO, Iowa – A Howard County man has been arrested for doing over $200,000 in damage to a new road. Logan Harden, 25 of Lime Springs, has been charged with first-degree criminal mischief. Investigators say Harden left Laddy’s Bar and Grill in Chester the evening of October 21, 2022,...
