Inside Nova
Langley, Madison schools earn VHSL honor roll
The Langley and Madison high school athletic programs were among 178 recognized statewide by the Virginia High School League for making the 2022 fall sportsmanship honor roll. The public schools recognized had no player or coach ejections or programs placed on warning status during the fall sports season. Other 6D...
Inside Nova
Wakefield basketball teams sweep rival W-L
The host Wakefield Warriors had big rivalry wins in recent girls and boys varsity high-school basketball action by scoring the same amount of points in defeating the Washington-Liberty Generals in an all-Arlington doubleheader. The girls won, 61-47, then the boys followed with a 61-56 overtime triumph the night of Jan....
College student celebrates Virginia lottery win: 'It feels unreal!'
Hunter Johnson said she screamed and jumped in the air when she learned she'd won $100,000 playing Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.
Two Virginia Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Three Virginia cities were included in Orkin's list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Cities.
New Virginia Fishing, Boating Regulations for 2023
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — There are a variety of new fishing and boating regulations in effect in Virginia in 2023. You can find a complete list here. One of the biggest changes is that the collection of minnows and chubs for sale is no longer permitted. Minnows and chubs are among the most popular live […]
Inside Nova
Balfour Beatty names new Mid-Atlantic president
Dan Novack has been named president of Balfour Beatty's building operations in the Mid-Atlantic. Novack succeeds former Mid-Atlantic president Mike Phillips in providing strategic oversight for construction operations in Virginia, the District of Columbia, Maryland and Pennsylvania. Novack started his career in construction at Balfour Beatty more than 20 years...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out next time you are in the area.
alxnow.com
Notes: New bill could kill snow days in Virginia for good
🌥 Today’s weather: Overcast throughout the day. High of 45 and low of 34. ⛅ Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy throughout the day. High of 45 and low of 34. Sunrise at 7:28 am and sunset at 5:06 pm. 🚨 You need to know. A new bill could mean...
On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
Inside Nova
Guest opinion: Yes, Virginia, we have a data center problem
Actually, Virginia has several data center problems. One seems like a good problem to have, at least if you are a locality looking to attract business. Data centers pay a lot of local taxes while requiring little in the way of local services, and the steady buildout has supported thousands of construction jobs. Indeed, so many data center companies have chosen to locate in Northern Virginia that we now host the largest concentration of data centers in the world.
34 indicted in out-of-state drug ring trafficking fentanyl, heroin into WV
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Federal indictments unveiled on Wednesday have dismantled a pair of drug trafficking organizations based in Baltimore which have been supplying large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and have caused at least two deaths. As reported by the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, 34...
Nottingham MD
Winning lottery tickets produce three new Maryland millionaires
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of January 9, only one of the three life-changing...
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Virginia definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the legendary Texas Donuts in northern VA, you are definitely missing out.
3 North Carolina Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes three cities right here in North Carolina.
Virginia State Police investigating crash in Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel
Virginia State Police are investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles that happened in the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel (HRBT) Saturday night.
Will King Charles retain the relationship with Virginia that Queen Elizabeth had?
Should King Charles visit America will he stop in Virginia?. Royal expert Marlene Koenig once said that Virginia was the state most visited by the late Queen Elizabeth II whose last trek to the Commonwealth was in 2007 after the Virginia Tech shootings. When the Monarch passed away in September 2022 her relationship with the State was reflected upon and Senator Tim Kaine said her demise would be felt personally.
fox5dc.com
Multiple $10K winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Virginia Tuesday. Here’s where they were bought
RICHMOND, Va. - Check your tickets! Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing yielded no big jackpot winner, but several lucky people in Virginia will be taking home $10,000. The Virginia Lottery announced on Wednesday that three $10,000 winning tickets were sold throughout the state. That means the tickets matched four of the first five numbers and the Mega Ball.
Proposed legislation would get rid of snow days in Virginia schools
VIRGINIA, USA — New proposed legislation would get rid of snow days in Virginia schools. School districts across the country transitioned to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to reporting from the Conversation, with students learning at home, nearly 40% of schools chose to get rid of traditional snow days.
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Virginia this week
A popular and fast-growing restaurant chain with locations in over fourteen states is opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Torchy's Tacos will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Virginia location in Glen Allen.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
