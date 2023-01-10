Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Two EKY women share impact of receiving Kentucky Foundation for Women grants
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Foundation for Women (KFW) recently awarded more than $140,000 in Artist Enrichment Grants to numerous women across the Commonwealth, with two of those artists living right here in the mountains. For Eastern Kentucky artists like quilt maker Nicole Musgrave, finding time to make art...
wymt.com
High School Scoreboard (Jan. 14)
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - All “A” action came to a boiling point in Pikeville and Hyden on Saturday. Martin County 72, Pikeville 70 (15th Region All “A” Championship) Hazard 82, Owsley County 46 (14th Region All “A” Semifinals) Wolfe County 56, Knott Central (14th...
wymt.com
Former state representative Charles Booker appointed to Beshear Administration
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - After a failed campaign for the US Senate against Senator Rand Paul, former State Representative Charles Booker said that his work isn’t over. “Just know, I ain’t ever quitting,” said Booker. Booker received the endorsement of Governor Andy Beshear for the US Senate...
wymt.com
Knott Countians start petition for wet/dry vote, sparking debate
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County, Kentucky is known as a place filled with history and beautiful views, but a group of community members feel the need for change. “When this group came about of how we can make changes. One of the first things that came up is how can you increase revenue. Well, an easy way to increase revenue is just a wet/dry vote and you can get alcohol sales,” said Jordan Owens, a petition supporter.
wymt.com
Lexington’s LGBTQ+ community discusses ways to combat hate
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s been vandalism and hateful posters throughout downtown Lexington. Members of the LGBTQ+ community see things like this far too often. It’s something Catherine Taylor, with the Lexington Pride Center, said won’t change them. “We respect other people’s belief systems, but at the...
wymt.com
Housing issues slow down flood recovery process
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Finding a place to live was already an issue in Eastern Kentucky. Hollows can only take up so much space between steep mountainsides. “We don’t have a ton of flat property to build on. So, you know, you go through some urban communities and you got neighborhoods with hundreds of homes. We don’t have spaces traditionally to set that up the same way,” Hazard-Perry County Economic Development Alliance Executive Director Zach Lawrence said.
wymt.com
Former UK coaches and athletes donate equipment to Eastern Kentuckians affected by flood
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - An overflow of supplies filled The Forum in Hazard, all collected in Lexington from baseball and softball teams across the Southeast. “They shipped some stuff in there. I brought stuff from UK, and then from friends that just had extra gear,” former UK Baseball coach Keith Madison said.
wymt.com
Person hit, killed by car in Knox County, KSP investigating
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Knox County. Police said the crash happened Saturday evening on KY-3439. Detectives said the driver of a 2010 Dodge Ram truck was going north on KY-3439. They said the truck hit a person walking in the roadway.
wymt.com
Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday the 13th proved lucky for the newest millionaire in Kentucky. While the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was hit in Maine on Friday, one Kentucky Lottery player will be celebrating as the Commonwealth’s newest millionaire, according to a release. “The fantastic second...
wdrb.com
Beloved Louisville radio host Tim Gerard Girton dies at 58
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville radio host is being remembered for his creativity and kindness. Louisville radio listeners knew the voice of Tim Gerard Girton on the airwaves of Magic 101.3 and B96.5. He died Monday at the age of 58. His daughter, Talia Girton, tells WDRB that...
WSAZ
Kentucky has a new millionaire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was won in Maine Friday, but the second-place prize was won in Kentucky. The $1 million second prize was sold in Louisville. In addition to the $1 million win in Louisville, two $10,000 winning tickets were also sold in the Commonwealth, one in Franklin and one in Louisville.
At least 40 still missing people from 2022, 5 from Fayette County
The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System lists 40 open missing person cases in Kentucky from 2022.
jpinews.com
Father of former Glasgow Superintendent found after 32 years
The whereabouts of an Eastern Kentucky coal miner have remained unknown for over three decades until his skeletal remains were found submerged in Dewey Lake earlier this year. That coal miner was Ruvil Hale, the father of former Glasgow Superintendent Keith Hale. Ruvil lived a turbulent life, and although no...
wymt.com
Two Harlan basketball players make history
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Both Jae dyn Gist and Kaleb Mclendon joined some exclusive Harlan basketball club’s. Gist joined the 1,000 rebound club and Mclendon the 1,000 point club. The two have been key components for the Green Dragons success this season, helping the team to another 13th Region...
WLKY.com
Earthquake recorded in central Kentucky, felt throughout several cities
BURGIN, Ky. — It was a wild weather morning in Kentucky. In the Louisville region, there were heavy rains, hail and even tornado warnings. And just off to the east, there was even an earthquake. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Kentucky
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
wymt.com
Rockcastle County’s Chrysti Noble wins 600th game
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With Rockcastle County’s 64-46 win over Casey County, the leader of the Lady Rockets made history. RCHS head girls basketball coach Chrysti Noble picked up her 600th career win on Friday. Her record across her 32 seasons in Mount Vernon now stands at 600-358,...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky's first transgender elected official wins 90% of write-in votes to secure term in Berea
BEREA, Ky. — A central Kentucky woman is making history as the state's first transgender elected official. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea Independent School District Board in Nov. 2022. Blankenship is Kentucky’s first transgender elected official. She currently serves as the Executive Director of Ban Conversion...
fox56news.com
Damage across central Kentucky following thunderstorm, tornado warnings
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports of damage and debris are being reported in various locations across central Kentucky following Thursday morning’s severe weather system. In Mercer County, high winds peeled back the roof at the Harrodsburg YMCA, blew branches and roofing debris into trees and roadways, and damaged power lines.
