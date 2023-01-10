Read full article on original website
Manhattan judge rules lawsuit against former President Donald Trump can move to trialEdy ZooManhattan, NY
American Volunteers Tribute Martin Luther King Jr. By Giving Free Food In PatersonAbdul GhaniPaterson, NJ
Chick-fil-A to Open New Location in Yonkers, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenYonkers, NY
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
After protest from judges, New York City halts construction of a bike lane near Manhattan's courtsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
363 area code being assigned to new Long Island phone numbers
LONG ISLAND, N.Y. -- Some Long Islanders may have to say goodbye to 516. People living in Long Beach, Hempstead, North Hempstead and Oyster Bay applying for a new cellphone or landline will likely be assigned a 363 area code instead. Current phone numbers will not change. The New York Department of Public Service said needing a new area code signals a healthy local economy.
‘Know this clown?’ NYC Sanitation Department video highlights recent dumping bust on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Illegal dumping incidents continue to hit the borough. The New York City Department of Sanitation recently highlighted a dumping bust where a male individual was caught on camera allegedly unloading his trash on Staten Island. In a recent post on its official Twitter page, the...
Extreme Violence: Hudson Valley Man Murdered Outside New York State Deli
Two Hudson Valley men have been charged with murder after they "engaged in an act of extreme violence." On Thursday, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced today that Oscar Garcia-Garcia, 27, and 40-year-old Eustaquio Diaz-Gutierrez both of Spring Valley were charged with murder. Rockland County, New York...
wrcr.com
New Rockland State Lawmaker Pleased Governor Seems Willing to Roll Back Parts of Bail Reform Law
Rockland’s newest state lawmaker says he liked some of what the governor had to say in her State of the State address. On bail reform, governor Kathy Hochul said in her speech Tuesday that she stands by the intent of the law…. Assemblyman John McGowan of the 97th District...
Staten Island obituaries for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Great grandfather, Charles Donald Dietsch, 87, passed away on Jan. 6, 2023, at Willow Springs Long Term Care Facility, Brick, N.J. He was raised on Staten Island before moving to Manalapan, N.J., in 2009 and settling in Brick, N.J., in 2017. Charles served in the United States Army from 1958-1960. From there, he worked at Sedutto Ice Cream Parlor before spending the next 30 years as a legal secretary for the law firm, Kaye Scholer, in New York, N.Y. Charles was also a legal stenographer and for many years taught classes in West Brighton. Charles enjoyed vacationing at Long Beach Island and Daytona Beach. Read the full obituary on SILive.com.
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York City
During her State of the State address on Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul highlighted her extensive plans to increase access to New York housing, including a suggestion that New York City is given the right to legalize basement apartments.
'Difficult Decision': Superintendent Of New Rochelle School District Resigns After 2 Years
The superintendent of a Westchester County school district has announced that he will be leaving his position. New Rochelle superintendent Jonathan Raymond will step down from his position at the end of the 2022-23 school year, he announced on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Raymond cited a need to move back to...
New York State Officials Find Human Fetus In Hudson Valley
Help is needed after workers in the Hudson Valley made a gruesome discovery in a sewer. An investigation is underway after a discarded 18-week-old human fetus was found in a sewer in the Lower Hudson Valley. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow...
New Jersey Globe
After seven dead whales wash up on NJ & NY beaches, Polistina demands immediate stop of offshore wind development
With Gov. Phil Murphy questioning whether offshore wind development is the reason why seven dead whales have washed up on the beaches of New Jersey, State Sen. Vince Polistina (R-Egg Harbor Township) is seeking an immediate suspension of all offshore wind development activities. “We should suspend all work related to...
Hudson Valley Man Commits Suicide When Police Come Knocking
The tragedy unfolded this week when police visited a Hudson Valley man suspected of causing a fatal accident. New York State Police and the Middletown Police Department visited a home where they believed Raymond Cammerino was staying. Cammerino was involved in a car accident that resulted in the death of...
Man struck by train at Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station in Brooklyn
A man was struck by a train at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station in Brooklyn Saturday morning, according to police. The man was on the tracks around 10:13 a.m. when he was hit by a southbound Q train, officials said.
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey
Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
Changing bail laws, rebuilding NY state police among Gov. Hochul’s public safety proposals
A New York State Trooper vehicle in downtown Buffalo. Hochul called public safety her top priority. [ more › ]
Bonus program worth $1.3 billion by Kathy Hochul: Why thousands of nurses still going on strike?
Governor Kathy Hochul calls nurses real heroes. These are the people who make a difference in society by giving their best services at medical centers or hospitals. In one of her tweets, Hochul can be found saying that nurses work selflessly and tirelessly every day and do everything needed to save lives. For all their efforts, dedication, and hard work, New York is thankful to them.
Mega Million Tickets Worth $7 Million Sold In New York State
Nearly a half-million winning Mega Million tickets were sold in New York State. Are you a winner?. The winning numbers for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing were 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18 with a gold Mega Ball of 9. No Jackpot Winner, But Many Winning Tickets Sold In New York...
New Top COVID Symptom To Watch Out For In New York State
As COVID evolves so do the top symptoms. There's a new symptom to watch out for that many don't associate with being sick. Do your muscles ache? If so, you should probably test yourself for COVID. Muscle Aches Now Listed As Top COVID Symptom. The CDC recently updated its list...
Funeral Services Announced for Scotch Plains HS Student Who Died Unexpectedly Last Week
SCOTCH PLAINS/FANWOOD, NJ -- Visitation and funeral services have been announced for Carrington Reynolds, a freshman at Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School who died unexpectedly last week. Carrington DaCosta Reynolds was born at St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, NJ. According to his parents, (Deacon) Victor and Crystal D. Reynolds who’d been married over 18 years before they had him, Carrington was a “miracle child.” At 15 months, he was recognized by Rutgers University as a gifted baby, and although diagnosed with ADHD at age 6, he was an intelligent, inquisitive child and excelled in Mathematics. He participated in the Rutgers Summer Reading Program for at...
NYC Migrants Complain About Shelter Meals, Eric Adams Says 'They Are Being Just Picky'
Raw, icy, and dead. That is how the city's food is described by the refugees who are residing at the Row Hotel in Manhattan. People staying in the Times Square hotel point to meatballs that are presented with frozen centers and pasta that is covered in spoonfuls of grease.
