Haverstraw, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wrcr.com

Rockland Groups Get Grant Money to Promote Area Tourism

29 area organizations got a piece of $278,000 in grants earlier this week for their efforts in promoting tourism in Rockland County. That’s an increase of about $70,000 compared to last year. The grants provide funding for groups to promote events outside of Rockland to boost attendance and spending. At a press conference at the RCC Hospitality & Culinary Arts Center in Nyack earlier this week, Director of Economic Development and Tourism Lucy Redzeposki said it’s critical to our economy to attract those who don’t live here and have them experience what Rockland has to offer…
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

363 area code being assigned to new Long Island phone numbers

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. -- Some Long Islanders may have to say goodbye to 516. People living in Long Beach, Hempstead, North Hempstead and Oyster Bay applying for a new cellphone or landline will likely be assigned a 363 area code instead. Current phone numbers will not change. The New York Department of Public Service said needing a new area code signals a healthy local economy. 
NEW YORK STATE
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Great grandfather, Charles Donald Dietsch, 87, passed away on Jan. 6, 2023, at Willow Springs Long Term Care Facility, Brick, N.J. He was raised on Staten Island before moving to Manalapan, N.J., in 2009 and settling in Brick, N.J., in 2017. Charles served in the United States Army from 1958-1960. From there, he worked at Sedutto Ice Cream Parlor before spending the next 30 years as a legal secretary for the law firm, Kaye Scholer, in New York, N.Y. Charles was also a legal stenographer and for many years taught classes in West Brighton. Charles enjoyed vacationing at Long Beach Island and Daytona Beach. Read the full obituary on SILive.com.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
101.5 WPDH

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey

Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mark Star

Bonus program worth $1.3 billion by Kathy Hochul: Why thousands of nurses still going on strike?

Governor Kathy Hochul calls nurses real heroes. These are the people who make a difference in society by giving their best services at medical centers or hospitals. In one of her tweets, Hochul can be found saying that nurses work selflessly and tirelessly every day and do everything needed to save lives. For all their efforts, dedication, and hard work, New York is thankful to them.
101.5 WPDH

Mega Million Tickets Worth $7 Million Sold In New York State

Nearly a half-million winning Mega Million tickets were sold in New York State. Are you a winner?. The winning numbers for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing were 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18 with a gold Mega Ball of 9. No Jackpot Winner, But Many Winning Tickets Sold In New York...
Hudson Valley Post

New Top COVID Symptom To Watch Out For In New York State

As COVID evolves so do the top symptoms. There's a new symptom to watch out for that many don't associate with being sick. Do your muscles ache? If so, you should probably test yourself for COVID. Muscle Aches Now Listed As Top COVID Symptom. The CDC recently updated its list...
TAPinto.net

Funeral Services Announced for Scotch Plains HS Student Who Died Unexpectedly Last Week

SCOTCH PLAINS/FANWOOD, NJ -- Visitation and funeral services have been announced for Carrington Reynolds, a freshman at Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School who died unexpectedly last week.  Carrington DaCosta Reynolds was born at St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, NJ. According to his parents, (Deacon) Victor and Crystal D. Reynolds who’d been married over 18 years before they had him, Carrington was a “miracle child.”   At 15 months, he was recognized by Rutgers University as a gifted baby, and although diagnosed with ADHD at age 6, he was an intelligent, inquisitive child and excelled in Mathematics. He participated in the Rutgers Summer Reading Program for at...
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ

