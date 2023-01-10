ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles announce 2023 promotional schedule, featuring giveaways of floppy hats, Hawaiian shirts, five bobbleheads

By Nathan Ruiz, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 5 days ago

The sixth and seventh victories of the Orioles’ 10-game winning streak last year came in front of two of the best Camden Yards crowds in Brandon Hyde’s first four seasons as their manager, with the giveaways for those games as much to thank as the team’s improved play. Afterward, he made a request of the club’s marketing department.

“We need to have a weekly Friday floppy hat night, Saturday Hawaiian shirt night,” Hyde said in July. “We’ll figure something out the other [days].”

The Orioles released their 2023 promotional schedule Tuesday, and although Hyde won’t get his wish, the popular floppy hat and Hawaiian shirt giveaways will once again be on back-to-back days amid a slate that also features five bobbleheads and multiple theme nights. The team has increased the number of fans who will receive each giveaway item, with hopes for increased attendance coming off Baltimore’s first winning season since 2016.

The floppy hat (first 20,000 fans 21 and older) and Hawaiian shirt (first 30,000 fans 15 and older) giveaways are June 30 and July 1, respectively, both in games against the Minnesota Twins. The schedule features five other shirts or jerseys: three to-be-announced T-shirts on May 29, July 16 and Sept. 15 (all first 15,000 fans 15 and older); an Orioles purple pride jersey June 24 (first 25,000 fans 15 and older); and the second Orioles soccer jersey July 15 (first 25,000 fans 15 and older).

On Kids Opening Day on April 9, the first 10,000 fans 14 and younger will receive an Oriole Bird Nickelodeon bobblehead. The Orioles will also give away bobbleheads of first baseman Ryan Mountcastle on May 27, Hall of Famer Eddie Murray on Aug. 5 and closer Félix Bautista on Aug. 26 to the first 20,000 fans 15 and older; Murray’s bobblehead will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Baltimore winning the 1983 World Series, its most recent title.

The first 25,000 fans 15 and older on June 10 will receive a Captain America-inspired bobblehead of catcher Adley Rutschman as part of the Orioles’ first Marvel Super Hero Night. Other theme nights include LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 28, with others to be announced. Theme night ticket packages, which include an Orioles Pride Night cap for the June 28 game, will be available at a later date.

Once again, each Sunday home game will include Kids Run the Bases for children ages 4 to 14, with Camden Yards also having Friday night fireworks on June 30, July 14 and Aug. 4.

Orioles 2023 promotional schedule

Unless noted otherwise, giveaways are for fans 15 and older.

April 6, vs. New York Yankees: Home opener, Orioles magnet schedule (all fans)

April 9, vs. New York Yankees: Kids Opening Day, Oriole Bird Nickelodeon bobblehead (first 10,000 fans 14 and younger)

April 23, vs. Detroit: Youth Baseball and Softball Day, MLB Network cap (first 10,000 fans)

May 14, vs. Pittsburgh: Mother’s Day, Orioles crossbody bag (first 15,000 fans)

May 18, vs. Los Angeles Angels: Weather Day

May 27, vs. Texas: Ryan Mountcastle bobblehead (first 20,000 fans)

May 29, vs. Cleveland: Orioles T-shirt (first 15,000 fans)

June 10, vs. Kansas City: Marvel Super Hero Night, Adley Rutschman/Captain America bobblehead (first 25,000 fans)

June 15, vs. Toronto: Orioles visor sunglasses (first 10,000 fans)

June 23, vs. Seattle: Orioles cap (first 15,000 fans)

June 24, vs. Seattle: Orioles purple pride jersey (first 25,000 fans)

June 28, vs. Cincinnati: LGBTQ+ Pride Night

June 30, vs. Minnesota: Fireworks, Orioles floppy hat (first 20,000 fans 21 and older)

July 1, vs. Minnesota: Orioles Hawaiian shirt (first 30,000 fans)

July 14, vs. Miami: Fireworks

July 15, vs. Miami: Orioles soccer jersey (first 25,000 fans)

July 16, vs. Miami: Orioles T-shirt (first 15,000 fans)

July 19, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Day Camp Day

Aug. 4, vs. New York Mets: Fireworks

Aug. 5, vs. New York Mets: Eddie Murray 1983 World Series bobblehead (first 20,000 fans)

Aug. 25, vs. Colorado: Orioles wearable flag (first 15,000 fans)

Aug. 26, vs. Colorado: Félix Bautista bobblehead (first 20,000 fans)

Sept. 15, vs. Tampa Bay: Orioles T-shirt (first 15,000 fans)

Sept. 17, vs. Tampa Bay: Orioles cap (first 20,000 fans)

Sept. 30, vs. Boston: Orioles lightweight hoodie (first 15,000 fans)

Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, vs. Boston: Fan Appreciation Weekend

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles give franchise-record bonus to SS Luis Almeyda as international signing period begins: ‘The seed is starting to pop up’

Looking back just more than four years ago, around when he was hired as the Orioles’ senior director of international scouting, Koby Perez believes the organization planted a seed. On Sunday, it continued to sprout. The Orioles’ start to each international signing period under Perez and executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias has been record-setting for the organization in ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles avoid arbitration with Anthony Santander, Cedric Mullins, three others ahead of salary exchange deadline

As Friday’s deadline to come to terms with arbitration-eligible players without needing to schedule a hearing approached, the Orioles reached agreements on 2023 salaries with five of their six eligible players, including their entire projected starting outfield. Baltimore avoided arbitration with outfielders Anthony Santander, Cedric Mullins and Austin Hays, shortstop Jorge Mateo and ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Former Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini reportedly signing with Cubs

Trey Mancini once noted it’s common for Notre Dame products such as himself to make their way from one Chicago neighborhood to another. He seems to be heading to Wrigleyville. The longtime Orioles first baseman and outfielder has agreed to a two-year deal with the Chicago Cubs, according to multiple reports. His deal, pending a physical, will include a player opt-out after the first year. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Baltimore Sun

Q&A: ‘Sunday Night Football’ reporter Melissa Stark on her Baltimore roots, working with John Madden and Ravens vs. Bengals

Baltimore native and NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” sideline reporter Melissa Stark’s career has taken her around the world. She worked alongside the legendary duo of Al Michaels and John Madden on ABC’s “Monday Night Football,” covered three Olympics and Super Bowl XXXVII and even ventured into news, serving as a national correspondent for the “Today Show.” Ahead of Sunday night’s wild-card ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

What to watch in Ravens vs. Bengals wild-card game, including determined defense, turnover battle and more

If the Ravens are to win Sunday night in Cincinnati, upsetting the team with the longest winning streak in the AFC and ending their own two-game skid, it won’t be because of the dazzling 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player on their roster. Lamar Jackson, who was the team’s leading rusher and leading passer in their last playoff win, is officially out for Baltimore’s wild-card date with the Bengals. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

‘See you Sunday night’: After chippy Week 18 game, Ravens vs. Bengals playoff rematch could be more intense

Once the Ravens opted to rest several key players last week against the Bengals in Cincinnati and the hosts took an early lead, the game’s outcome became more or less decided. It almost acted as a rehearsal for the all-important playoff game to come the following week. But the game’s meaning did not match its outsized intensity. Even as backups and rookies saw significant time in Cincinnati’s ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens vs. Bengals staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s wild-card round playoff game in Cincinnati?

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday night’s wild-card round playoff game between the Ravens (10-7) and Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) at Paycor Stadium. Hayes Gardner, reporter Bengals 17, Ravens 13: With strong defensive play, the Ravens will contain the Cincinnati offense, to a degree, and stay in the game until the end; it won’t be as one-sided as Vegas ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Baltimore Sun

As Marylanders tackle mobile sports betting, experts say it’s harder than it looks

Tom Redmond looks at sports betting companies’ oddsmakers the way opposing defensive linemen regard elusive quarterbacks — with a healthy appreciation of their skills. The Ravens season ticket holder could have become overconfident after winning individual wagers on two NFL players — Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins and Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers — to score touchdowns on Dec. ...
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens plan field-level suites, new plazas and a garage, according to team’s new M&T Bank Stadium lease

The Ravens plan to construct field-level suites near one of M&T Bank Stadium’s end zones, develop fan-friendly plazas outside their gates, move the press box upstairs, add shops and a garage, and dig out the rest of the stadium’s operations level so it rings the oval, according to a copy of the NFL team’s lease obtained by The Baltimore Sun. The plans, contained in an exhibit attached to the ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy