Wyoming Lawmakers To Consider Resolution Against Electric Cars
A Wyoming legislative committee is slated to take up a resolution calling for an end to electric car sales in Wyoming by 2035. It's important to note that resolutions are not legally binding laws but are aimed at expressing an opinion. You can read Senate Joint Resolution 4 here. It's...
How Much Money Do You Need to be ‘Middle Class’ in Wyoming?
How do you know you've made it into "the middle class" here in America? In the 1960s, the middle class meant two cars, a house, and the occasional vacation on a single income. That's not the case today. According to PEW Research, the middle class has been a shrinking demographic...
Governor Gordon on Wyoming: We Are a People With Grit, Courage, and Kindness in Our Souls
Governor Gordon recently delivered his 'State of the State' address to the 67th Legislature in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Throughout the address, Governor Gordon highlighted many examples of Wyoming's innovation. One of the first things Gordon brought up was Wyoming's financial position. “Wyoming finds herself at a remarkable juncture. Federal government largess...
PLEASE DON’T: Wyoming Doctor Doesn’t Want Medicaid Expansion
For the 9th time a Medicaid expansion bill is before the Wyoming house and senate. In Wyoming every other year is for passing bills. Every other year is for passing the states budget. So it will be hard to get expansion passed during the 2023 session, which is a budget...
Wyoming Lawmakers To Consider Raising Their Per Diem Rates
The Wyoming Legislature is considering a bill that would increase their per diem rates as well as those for state boards and commissions. Senate File 61 would raise the daily per diem from the current rate of $109 per day to $155 starting on July 1. Per diems are payments...
You Won’t Make It In Wyoming If…
A gentleman moved to Wyoming about 5 years ago. He makes his home in Buffalo and hosts and YouTube page called The Wyoming Project. During his time in this state, he's seen people move here only to leave a year or so later because they just couldn't take it. Take...
EXPLORE: Free App Options Helps Wyoming Stay Informed
The Wake Up Wyoming app keeps you in touch with what is happening on the show and in the state of Wyoming. There are many options that are easy to use. It also has loads of options that you can take advantage of to keep up with the show as well as news, weather, and road conditions.
Cigarette Tax Increase Proposed In Wyoming Legislature
A bill that would increase the state taxes on cigarettes sold in Wyoming has been filed for the 2023 legislative session. House Bill 58 would increase the state wholesale tax in cigarettes from the current three cents per cigarette for five and two-tenths cents. That would raise the state tax on a pack of cigarettes from the current 60 cents to $1.04.
Wyoming Weed and Pest Council Supervisor Wins Technician of the Year Award
The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) announced in a press release the recent award given to Cheryl Schwartzkopf, district supervisor for Converse County Weed and Pest. “She works well with landowners, county and state officials, and other weed and pest districts around the state.”. The Wyoming Association of Conservation...
‘A Volatile Year’ : 2023 Report Published for Wyoming Oil & Gas Industry
The immediate future is good for the oil and gas industry in Wyoming. However, the market is unable to find stable footing with daily price swings for both oil and gas and day-to-day uncertainty that delays increased capital expenditures and dissuades investors, according to the annual summary report for oil and gas in Wyoming that was recently published by the Wyoming State Geological Survey.
Wyoming’s Worst White Knuckle Winter Roads
I know that no matter what areas I pick for this post, somebody will think of someplace worse. So I'm just looking at some of Wyoming's major cross state routs and pointing out what are commonly the worst, each winter. Worse will be defined by, ice on the roads, including...
A Real Montana Cowboy Gives “Yellowstone” An Honest Review
Trinity Vandenacre, is this guy's actual name. I did not make that up. In the video that you can watch below, he explains what the TV show Yellowstone gets right, and gets wrong about ranchers and ranch life out West. Let me jump in here right away and point out...
‘Sextortion’ Documentary to be Shown in Wyoming; Casper on April 4
Federal and state authorities will show the documentary "SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic" in communities throughout Wyoming in the coming months. “Sextortion is a serious crime that occurs when someone threatens to distribute your private and sensitive material if you don’t provide images or favors that are sexual in nature, or money,” Wyoming Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo said in a news release.
A Lucky Wyoming Man Grateful To Survive A Grizzly Attack
Lee Francis is a 65 year old Dentist from Evanston, WY. Francis and his son, who is also a Dentist, were on a mule deer hunt in northern Wyoming in the fall of 2022 when he was attacked and survived a grizzly bear. The two Dentists are not strangers to...
Wyoming Residents Can Track 2023 Legislative Session Online
With the 2023 General Session of the Wyoming Legislature getting underway on Jan. 10, Wyoming residents can track floor debate, progress of bills and other topics related to the session online at the legislature's website. Among the resources available at the site are a complete listing of bills that have...
Wyoming Legislature Convenes 2023 General Session on Tuesday
The 2023 Wyoming Legislature will convene its General Session on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Wyoming alternates 20 day budget sessions with roughly two-month general sessions,. Budget sessions are theoretically devoted to budget issues, although non-budget issues can be introduced with a 2/3 majority vote and there has been an increasing tendency towards introducing non-budget bills during budget sessions in recent years.
Arizona Person Dies in Crash West of Casper
An Arizona resident died in a two-vehicle collision west of Casper on Wednesday, according to the crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol on Friday. The accident occurred at 5:37 p.m. on U.S. Highway 20/26/87 at mile post 42, which is between Natrona and Waltman. The unidentified Arizona resident was...
Which Is Best For Wyoming Winters: Snowmobile or UTV With Tracks?
Wintertime in Wyoming offers so many fun activities and one of the coolest is riding around on a snowmobile or UTV/ATV with tracks. This question is one that has been on my mind for quite sometime. As someone that has never owned a snowmobile and only driven one a couple...
Are You Super Excited For Wyoming Game & Fish Summer Camps?
We may have just started Winter of 2023, but it's never too early to start thinking about what summer activities you'd like to do for your family. Wyoming's summer activities seem to be almost endless, with camping, hiking, biking, exploring, learning, traveling and sightseeing, all right here in our backyard.
Why Wyoming’s Congresswoman Voted For Speaker McCarthy
During the long battle for U.S. Speaker Of The House newly elected Wyoming representative Harriet Hageman continually voted for Kevin McCarthy. McCarthy is now speaker of the house, after a long battle that was caused by just a few Republican holdouts. There were several calls to Wyoming's statewide morning talk...
