ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
Wake Up Wyoming

You Won’t Make It In Wyoming If…

A gentleman moved to Wyoming about 5 years ago. He makes his home in Buffalo and hosts and YouTube page called The Wyoming Project. During his time in this state, he's seen people move here only to leave a year or so later because they just couldn't take it. Take...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Cigarette Tax Increase Proposed In Wyoming Legislature

A bill that would increase the state taxes on cigarettes sold in Wyoming has been filed for the 2023 legislative session. House Bill 58 would increase the state wholesale tax in cigarettes from the current three cents per cigarette for five and two-tenths cents. That would raise the state tax on a pack of cigarettes from the current 60 cents to $1.04.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

‘A Volatile Year’ : 2023 Report Published for Wyoming Oil & Gas Industry

The immediate future is good for the oil and gas industry in Wyoming. However, the market is unable to find stable footing with daily price swings for both oil and gas and day-to-day uncertainty that delays increased capital expenditures and dissuades investors, according to the annual summary report for oil and gas in Wyoming that was recently published by the Wyoming State Geological Survey.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming’s Worst White Knuckle Winter Roads

I know that no matter what areas I pick for this post, somebody will think of someplace worse. So I'm just looking at some of Wyoming's major cross state routs and pointing out what are commonly the worst, each winter. Worse will be defined by, ice on the roads, including...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

‘Sextortion’ Documentary to be Shown in Wyoming; Casper on April 4

Federal and state authorities will show the documentary "SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic" in communities throughout Wyoming in the coming months. “Sextortion is a serious crime that occurs when someone threatens to distribute your private and sensitive material if you don’t provide images or favors that are sexual in nature, or money,” Wyoming Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo said in a news release.
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Legislature Convenes 2023 General Session on Tuesday

The 2023 Wyoming Legislature will convene its General Session on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Wyoming alternates 20 day budget sessions with roughly two-month general sessions,. Budget sessions are theoretically devoted to budget issues, although non-budget issues can be introduced with a 2/3 majority vote and there has been an increasing tendency towards introducing non-budget bills during budget sessions in recent years.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Arizona Person Dies in Crash West of Casper

An Arizona resident died in a two-vehicle collision west of Casper on Wednesday, according to the crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol on Friday. The accident occurred at 5:37 p.m. on U.S. Highway 20/26/87 at mile post 42, which is between Natrona and Waltman. The unidentified Arizona resident was...
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Why Wyoming’s Congresswoman Voted For Speaker McCarthy

During the long battle for U.S. Speaker Of The House newly elected Wyoming representative Harriet Hageman continually voted for Kevin McCarthy. McCarthy is now speaker of the house, after a long battle that was caused by just a few Republican holdouts. There were several calls to Wyoming's statewide morning talk...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Wake Up Wyoming

Casper, WY
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wakeupwyo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy