vineyardgazette.com
Mikado to Add Oak Bluffs to the Menu
Xi Yu, proprietor of Mikado in Vineyard Haven, aired plans for a new restaurant location in Oak Bluffs this week, receiving partial approval from the town select board to serve food and alcohol at the former location of the Cardboard Box on Circuit avenue. “When we first got to the...
Meshaket Commons Receives Zoning Board Approval
Meshacket Commons cleared another bureaucratic hurdle Wednesday after a public hearing hosted by the Edgartown zoning board of appeals yielded zero opposition to the proposed affordable housing development. The project, located at 38 Meshacket Road across from the former landfill, would be the first major affordable housing project planned in...
West Tisbury Health Agent Steps Down
Omar Johnson will be stepping down as the West Tisbury health agent, the select board announced at this week’s meeting. In an emotional scene, select board chair Cynthia Mitchell paid tribute to the “amazing work and leadership” Mr. Johnson gave during the Covid pandemic. “Omar was kind...
