Great Bend Post
Search continues for 3 Kan. children abducted by their mother
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities continue their investigation of an alleged abduction and are asking the public for help to find three children. According to Junction City Police, on December 21, Jeana Foley abducted her children identified as 6-year-old Rosie Peterson, 5-year-old Camden Peterson and 3-year-old Genevieve Peterson. On...
Police ask for help to find children abducted by their mother
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged abduction and now asking the public for help to find three children. According to Junction City Police, on December 21, Jeana Foley abducted her children identified as 6-year-old Rosie Peterson, 5-year-old Camden Peterson and 3-year-old Genevieve Peterson. On Jan. 5,...
Adams scores late, No. 2 Kansas edges No. 14 Iowa St 62-60
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — KJ Adams scored in the paint, breaking a tie with under 12 seconds left and No. 2 Kansas held off No. 14 Iowa State 62-60 Saturday. Iowa State had a last shot to win, but Caleb Grill's 3-point attempt caromed off the rim at the buzzer.
Wheat Scoop: Listen and weigh in on Farm Bill negotiations
Two key wheat meetings in late January will offer growers the chance to hear projections for upcoming Farm Bill negotiations from national policymakers, newsmakers and a market analyst and weigh in on the policies impacting the wheat industry. “What a year in the world of wheat with the Russia-Ukraine conflict,...
Keystone operator must repay some, not all, tax dollars spent on oil spill
When the Keystone pipeline burst in rural Kansas last month, county workers rushed to build an emergency dam on Mill Creek. Meanwhile, federal agencies dispatched pipeline and environmental experts to the scene. And the state set about sampling water and searching for injured animals. All of this costs taxpayers —...
No. 17 TCU snaps No. 11 Kansas State's 9-game winning streak
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Eddie Lampkin Jr. slammed both of his hands on the court after a layup during TCU's early go-ahead run, doing his best to work the home fans into more of a frenzy. All of his inside baskets helped, too. Lampkin scored a season-high 17...
