Mickie James Says Mandy Rose’s Departure Isn’t ‘On The Same Level’ As Vince McMahon

In a recent appearance with The Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Mickie James offered her perspective on the differences between Vince McMahon’s earlier departure from WWE and Mandy Rose’s release from the company (per Fightful). James stated that both subjects’ relative standing within WWE made the two situations entirely separate in scope. You can watch the full interview with James and read some highlights below.
Ronda Rousey No Longer Advertised For 30th Anniversary of WWE RAW

PWInsider reports that Ronda Rousey is no longer being advertised for the 30th anniversary of RAW on January 23 in Philadelphia. However, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Becky Lynch are all still advertised for the show. Local advertisements are promoting Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins for...
Bully Ray Plans to Stick Around in Impact Wrestling

– During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed his future in Impact Wrestling after Hard to Kill. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Bully Ray on wanting revenge: “I’m gonna be sticking around for a while, and revenge is definitely on my mind. Whether that’s with Josh Alexander, whether that’s with his wife, or whether that’s with Tommy Dreamer, so we’ll see what’s going to happen. I am going to stick around. Last night was a very violent, very brutal match, as a Full Metal Mayhem Match always is.
Dax Harwood Reveals When FTR’s AEW Contracts Are Up, What’s Next For Them

Dax Harwood dropped a bombshell on the latest episode of FTR, revealing that he and partner Cash Wheeler are currently taking a hiatus from AEW television… and that the AEW contracts for both members of FTR are up in April. Read on for the details:. On Cash and Tony...
Seth Rollins: ‘Really Feel Like Main Eventing WrestleMania This Year’

– WWE Superstar Seth Rollins expressed his desire to headline WrestleMania 39 this year via Twitter. Rollins wrote earlier today, “Really feel like main eventing WrestleMania this year.” You can view his message below. WWE WrestleMania 39 will be a two-night event on April 1-2. The event will...
Update On Nick Khan’s Role in WWE Following Recent Changes, Vince McMahon’s Involvement

As previously reported, there has been some major changes in WWE in the past week. Vince McMahon returned as the chairman of the board, while six members of the Board of Directors either resigned or were replaced. That includes Stephanie McMahon, who announced her departure earlier this week. This is all due to the company reportedly preparing for a possible sale.
Saraya Says She Was Blown Up After AEW Full Gear Match

Saraya had her first match in nearly five years at AEW Full Gear and she recently revealed she was blown up after the match. She spoke with WHOO’s House Podcast (via Wrestling Inc) and said that she was very winded after facing Britt Baker. She said: “My head was...
Various News: Dave Bautista Hypes Upcoming Film, Kelly Kelly Celebrates Birthday

– Former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista hyped his upcoming film, Knock at the Cabin, which arrives in theaters next month. The film arrives in theaters on February 3. Bautista tweeted, “I ain’t givin’ away no spoilers, but let me tell you, @KnockAtTheCabin is gonna have you on the edge of your seat until the very end. Don’t miss it in theaters 2.3.23 #Knockatthecabin @MNightShyamalan”
Impact Rebellion Date & Location Announced

Impact Rebellion officially has its date and location. On Friday’s Hard to Kill PPV, it was announced that their next PPV would be Rebellion as usual and will take place on April 16th in Toronto, Ontario. Last year’s Rebellion was in Poughkeepsie, New York. Ticket location for this year’s...
Los Ingobernables de Japon & Tetsuya Naito Crash NOAH Autograph Signing

– Los Ingobebernables de Japon crashed a Pro Wrestling NOAH autograph signing earlier today in Japan. This was the shocking moment when L.I.J arrived at the NOAH show today! This follows KONGO and leader Kenoh invading a NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 press conference at the Tokyo Dome to deliver a challenge to the LIJ.
Dana White Comments On New Year’s Eve Altercation With Wife, Possible Repercussions

Dana White has been embroiled in controversy after video of an altercation with his wife on New Year’s Eve was released, and he recently discussed the situation. The UFC head was seen on video at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas getting in an altercation where he slapped his wife after she slapped him. The incident happened just after midnight and the video shows White leaning in to say something to Anne White, who reacted with a slap. White slapped her back.
Viewership and Rating Rise For Latest Young Rock Episode

Spoiler TV reports that last night’s episode of Young Rock was up in viewership from the one that aired last week. The show had 1.428 million viewers, up from the last week’s 1.248 million. The rating in the key 18-49 demographic was 0.3, which is the highest since...
Ariel Helwani Thinks Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Exit Is a ‘Bad Sign’

– During a recent appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Ariel Helwani discussed Stephanie McMahon resigning as co-CEO and Chairwoman of WWE this month. Helwani and Simmons both said that her exit from WWE is a “bad sign” for the company. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Ariel...
Kamille on Her Interest in Potentially Working in WWE Someday

– During a recent appearance on the Insider’s Edge podcast, NWA Women’s World Champion Kamille discussed her interest in potentially working in WWE and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Kamille on if she ever wants a chance to work in WWE: Yeah, I think anybody that...
Vinnie Stigma Wants CM Punk To Contribute To A Song

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Vinnie Stigma, the lead guitarist for Agnostic Front, revealed he wanted CM Punk to contribute vocals to a song. He said: “That guy is the real deal. We need to get him on a Stigma record. I wrote a song for him to do vocals on.”
Note on Who Cody Rhodes Has Been Training With Ahead of Return

Fightful Select reports that Cody Rhodes is currently training for an in-ring return and is working on getting cleared to wrestle again. Rhodes has been at the WWE Performance Center, as he and his bus were spotted there back in late December, along with his family and team. Rhodes handpicked...

