nunesmagician.com
Chris Bell scores career-high 17 points against Notre Dame: ‘My shot still works’
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Freshman forward Chris Bell scored a career-high 17 points on Saturday, helping the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team to a win over Notre Dame with timely shooting down the stretch. Bell, who has started every game this season for Jim Boeheim, eclipsed his previous high...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse vs. Notre Dame: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more
Teams: Syracuse Orange (11-6, 4-2) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-8, 1-5) Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. Line: The Draftkings Line has Syracuse as 6.5 points favorites in the rematch against Notre Dame. TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. Notre Dame Blog: One Foot Down.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse 78, Notre Dame 73: Orange survive Irish 3-point barrage
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — It required a comeback in the second half, but the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (12-6, 5-2) survived a three-point barrage from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-9, 1-6) to win 78-73 inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday night. Notre Dame made 15 triples on the night to Syracuse’s eight, but the Orange was able to edge the Irish with a 36-20 points in the paint advantage.
nunesmagician.com
Game thread: Syracuse vs Notre Dame
The Syracuse Orange (11-6, 4-2) men’s basketball team is back home to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-8, 1-5) at 7:00 on the ACC Network. Syracuse survived in the first meeting and left South Bend with a one-point victory. Since that game, the Orange are 7-2 while the Irish have struggled. With Miami looming on Monday, this is a game that Syracuse needs to have.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: predictions and poll for Notre Dame
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (11-6, 4-2) is back in action Saturday night in a rematch against the veteran-heavy but struggling Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-8, 1-5). The Orange hope to build some momentum at home before preparing to hit the road against #16 Miami. A victory would also give Syracuse nine wins in its last 11 games.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: what to watch for vs. Notre Dame
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (11-6, 4-2) returns to the Dome for a Saturday night rematch against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-8, 1-5). Syracuse hopes to win its second straight game coming off a 10-point victory against Virginia Tech. On the other hand, Notre Dame looks to get some revenge on the road after falling 62-61 at home in its previous matchup versus the Orange. The Fighting Irish are coming off a one-point win over Georgia Tech, but they lost the prior three ACC games by an average of almost 12 points.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s basketball: Orange hold off Boston College’s comeback efforts in 83-73 win
The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team secured its second-straight ACC road victory in commanding fashion with an 83-73 win against the Boston College Eagles Thursday evening. Both teams combined for three ties and seven lead changes in the opening quarter, but Syracuse held the lead for almost 36 minutes...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: Updating The Jim Boeheim 1⁄4 Zip Tracker
White 4-0 4-0 0-0 Black Coaches vs Cancer. It looks like we have some clear favorites for the rest of the season. For home games, it should be the white Block S 1⁄4 zip and for road games it should be the blue Block S. We love the script...
