Syracuse, NY

nunesmagician.com

Syracuse vs. Notre Dame: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (11-6, 4-2) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-8, 1-5) Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. Line: The Draftkings Line has Syracuse as 6.5 points favorites in the rematch against Notre Dame. TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. Notre Dame Blog: One Foot Down.
Syracuse 78, Notre Dame 73: Orange survive Irish 3-point barrage

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — It required a comeback in the second half, but the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (12-6, 5-2) survived a three-point barrage from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-9, 1-6) to win 78-73 inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday night. Notre Dame made 15 triples on the night to Syracuse’s eight, but the Orange was able to edge the Irish with a 36-20 points in the paint advantage.
Game thread: Syracuse vs Notre Dame

The Syracuse Orange (11-6, 4-2) men’s basketball team is back home to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-8, 1-5) at 7:00 on the ACC Network. Syracuse survived in the first meeting and left South Bend with a one-point victory. Since that game, the Orange are 7-2 while the Irish have struggled. With Miami looming on Monday, this is a game that Syracuse needs to have.
Syracuse men’s basketball: predictions and poll for Notre Dame

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (11-6, 4-2) is back in action Saturday night in a rematch against the veteran-heavy but struggling Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-8, 1-5). The Orange hope to build some momentum at home before preparing to hit the road against #16 Miami. A victory would also give Syracuse nine wins in its last 11 games.
Syracuse men’s basketball: what to watch for vs. Notre Dame

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (11-6, 4-2) returns to the Dome for a Saturday night rematch against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-8, 1-5). Syracuse hopes to win its second straight game coming off a 10-point victory against Virginia Tech. On the other hand, Notre Dame looks to get some revenge on the road after falling 62-61 at home in its previous matchup versus the Orange. The Fighting Irish are coming off a one-point win over Georgia Tech, but they lost the prior three ACC games by an average of almost 12 points.
