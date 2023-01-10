ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBC Sports

Purdy impresses 49ers teammates with 'slithery' ability

Tackling Brock Purdy is proving to be quite a difficult task for opposing defenses. The 49ers' rookie quarterback put on a show Saturday in a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card Game at Levi's Stadium. Purdy completed 18 of his 30 passes for 332 yards...
NBC Sports

LeBron, Twitter react to Purdy's ‘savage’ takeover vs. Seahawks

Greatness recognizes greatness. 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy made his first NFL playoff appearance Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks, but you could hardly tell. Even NBA megastar LeBron James was impressed with Purdy's efforts. Purdy completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns and zero interceptions, and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NBC Sports

Purdy explains high step on first-down run, vein-injection celly

Rookie Brock Purdy is cherishing every moment as the 49ers' starting quarterback, as evidenced by his emphatic on-field celebrations. When asked by reporters after the 49ers' 41-23 wild-card playoff win over the Seattle Seahawks about his high step on a first-down run and other celebrations, the 23-year-old explained it all happens on the fly.
NBC Sports

Report: Kingsbury buys one-way ticket to Thailand, declines NFL interest

Wild card weekend is already living up to its name, but not in the expected manner. Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury reportedly bought a one-way ticket to Thailand after being fired, subsequently declining approaches from other NFL teams interested in his services, Fox Sports’ Peter Schrager reported Saturday.
NBC Sports

Aiyuk sends Purdy IOU after dropping would-be TD pass

Brandon Aiyuk wishes he could have one moment back from the 49ers' 41-23 wild-card playoff win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday. The wide receiver nearly gave rookie quarterback Brock Purdy four touchdown passes on the day, but the ball slipped through Aiyuk's fingers in the end zone during the fourth quarter.
NBC Sports

What Kelce thinks is the real benefit of Eagles’ bye week

Jason Kelce said Nick Sirianni has shown the Eagles a particular Kobe Bryant video “a thousand times” over the last couple seasons. It’s about fundamentals. The video is of motivational speaker Alan Stein Jr. explaining a moment where he woke up early to watch Bryant’s workout and was floored to see how much time Bryant spent on seemingly elementary drills and exercises.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Purdy receives historic marks in PFF grades from wild-card win

Brock Purdy had a record-breaking performance in the 49ers' 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on Saturday, and his PFF grades provide even more insight into the rookie’s outstanding game. After completing just nine of his first 19 pass attempts in the first half, Purdy settled...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Purdy's jaw-dropping playoff debut was one for the books

SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy’s first postseason start looked as if it was merely a continuation of his eye-opening conclusion to the regular season. “There was some emotion going into the game,” Purdy said following the 49ers’ 41-23 victory Saturday over the Seattle Seahawks in the first round of the NFC playoffs.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Sports

Jerod Mayo won’t interview for Browns defensive coordinator

The Browns will not be hiring Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo as their next defensive coordinator. According to multiple reports, Mayo has informed the Browns that he will not be interviewing for the opening. The Browns requested an interview with Mayo after they fired Joe Woods this week. The Patriots...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Glenn Cook set for Titans G.M. interview

The Titans be holding several General Manager interviews this weekend. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Browns assistant G.M. Glenn Cook is set for an interview with the team on Friday. The Titans requested an interview with him earlier this week. Cook has worked for the Browns since 2016...
NASHVILLE, TN

