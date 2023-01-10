ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Donna Nelson
5d ago

I'm born and raised in Marietta and I'm ashamed of Atlanta these days I have one doctor still in Atlanta and I cringe every month when I have to go there. this is just totally uncalled for everybody shooting everybody

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man shot, killed Saturday night in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. — A man was killed in a shooting Saturday night in Atlanta. Police responded to a report of a person shot at 8213 Brookwood Valley Circle NE at about 11:32 p.m. Officers located the victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to his body. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Rockdale County Sheriff searching for girl believed to be kidnapped by armed man

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials in Rockdale County are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a girl reported as kidnapped on Saturday. According to officials, a man identified as Aric Nigel Flemister allegedly kidnapped a girl named Aviana Nadia Edwards. Officials say Flemister was driving...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta police locate Fulton County missing woman

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department confirmed to Atlanta News first that 24-year-old Alexis R. Young has been located in good health. Original story: Police in Atlanta are searching for a 24-year-old woman who went missing on Jan. 10. Officials say Alexis R. Young was last...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

WANTED | Police search for 19-year-old shooting suspect

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett are searching for a 19-year-old who they believe is responsible for a deadly shooting inside a home in Lilburn. Gwinnett Police Department provided a photo of the suspect. The department said Miguel Rodriguez is known to drive a Jeep Wrangler with Georgia tag XEG482. Police in Gwinnett said Rodriguez has active warrants for felony murder and aggravated assault.
LILBURN, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

14-year-old, adult arrested after pistol-whipping, robbing victim, Clayton County police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A 14-year-old and a 21-year-old were arrested after pistol-whipping and robbing someone on January 7, according to Clayton County Police. Just after 3 p.m., Clayton County Police officers responded to the 6700 block of Tara Blvd in Jonesboro in reference to an armed robbery. Police say that 21-year-old Chase Phillips and the 14-year-old were smoking marijuana with the victim when they pistol-whipped him in the back of his head and stole his cell phone.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

SE Atlanta officers receive take-home vehicles

ATLANTA - Some police officers in Southeast Atlanta will now be more visible. The Atlanta Police Department presented officers with take-home cars off of Metropolitan Parkway in Atlanta in APD Zone 3. Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said he wanted citizens to see a police presence in their neighborhood. He said...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

DeKalb County police offer free gun locks after rise in stolen guns

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department is offering free gun locks at four precincts. The number of guns stolen from cars rose to 880 in 2022, a 10 percent increase from 2021. DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha V. Ramos warned that a car is not a safe place to store guns in a video posted to Twitter.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family desperate to find missing Nicholas Williams

ATLANTA - Family says they last heard from 32-year-old Nicholas Williams December 12. A month later, they are concerned for his safety. Williams' mother and cousin say his car was last seen at Atlantic Station, but he was not in it. They describe him as a 5-feet-10inch Black man with a diamond tattoo on his neck and a "269" area code tattooed on his chest.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fight between roommates ends in deadly shooting in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a fight between roommates overnight in DeKalb County. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Meadowlark Drive in Decatur. The male victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. He is believed to...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man found dead in a field, South Fulton police searching for leads

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police in South Fulton are searching for the person responsible for the deadly shooting of a 41-year-old man last month. Police said officers found 41-year-old David Gadson dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Dec. 3. Police said his body was discovered in a field near Rock Hill Road.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

2 women robbed at gunpoint minutes apart in Midtown Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after two woman were robbed at gunpoint minutes apart Tuesday night in Midtown. Just after 9 p.m., officers were called after a woman said she was robbed at gunpoint at the intersection of 17th Street and Peachtree Street. The woman told police she was robbed after trying to start her car.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Photos released of suspects wanted in DeKalb Co. gas station killing

Man arrested after allegedly getting into plane’s cockpit at Atlanta airport. Man arrested after allegedly getting into plane’s cockpit at Atlanta airport. Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But that may soon change. Updated: 18 hours ago. Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But...
ATLANTA, GA
