Donna Nelson
5d ago
I'm born and raised in Marietta and I'm ashamed of Atlanta these days I have one doctor still in Atlanta and I cringe every month when I have to go there. this is just totally uncalled for everybody shooting everybody
Kidnapped Boy Sang Gospel Song "Every Praise" Until Abductor Released Him. His Kidnapper Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Joe Biden encourages Americans to remember and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Philosophy BloggerAtlanta, GA
Finally, Fine Dining in Marietta! Cherokee Chophouse now openMalika BowlingMarietta, GA
20 Harrison Band Students Selected for 2023 District Honor BandDeanLandMarietta, GA
Shooting inside Peachtree Street apartments leaves 1 dead near Buckhead, police say
ATLANTA — A man in his 20s was shot multiple times inside an apartment in the Colonial Homes neighborhood on Peachtree Street Saturday night, Atlanta Police said. Officers were called to the Atlantic at Brookwood apartments around 11:30 p.m. where they found the man deceased. Police told 11Alive that...
Shooting at Buckhead apartment complex leaves man dead
A fight led to a shooting that left a man dead in a Buckhead apartment complex Saturday night, according to police.
Man shot, killed Saturday night in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. — A man was killed in a shooting Saturday night in Atlanta. Police responded to a report of a person shot at 8213 Brookwood Valley Circle NE at about 11:32 p.m. Officers located the victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to his body. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Pedestrian critically hurt after being hit by car in Atlanta's West End neighborhood, police say
ATLANTA — A pedestrian is critically hurt after being hit by a car Saturday night, according to Atlanta Police. It happened along Beecher Street in Atlanta's West End neighborhood, not far from Best End Brewing Company. APD said the driver of the car who had hit the pedestrian ran...
22-year-old man shot while walking from Atlanta store, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot while walking from a store on Continental Colony Parkway SW. According to police, they responded to the location around 4:16 p.m. on Saturday after reports of a person shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Rockdale County Sheriff searching for girl believed to be kidnapped by armed man
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials in Rockdale County are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a girl reported as kidnapped on Saturday. According to officials, a man identified as Aric Nigel Flemister allegedly kidnapped a girl named Aviana Nadia Edwards. Officials say Flemister was driving...
'Dangerous' man wanted in Rockdale County for kidnapping woman, sheriff says
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — An armed and dangerous man is wanted in Rockdale County for allegedly kidnapping a woman on Saturday, the sheriff's office said. Authorities are looking for Aric Nigel Flemister, last seen driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra with Georgia tag SAE 7105. They believe he kidnapped Aviana...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police locate Fulton County missing woman
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department confirmed to Atlanta News first that 24-year-old Alexis R. Young has been located in good health. Original story: Police in Atlanta are searching for a 24-year-old woman who went missing on Jan. 10. Officials say Alexis R. Young was last...
Man's face cut by debris after being shot at, Atlanta Police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person Thursday night. Just before midnight, officers were called to Centennial Olympic Park Drive where they found a man injured. The man told police he was shot at. The man wasn't hit, but his vehicle was struck by...
WANTED | Police search for 19-year-old shooting suspect
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett are searching for a 19-year-old who they believe is responsible for a deadly shooting inside a home in Lilburn. Gwinnett Police Department provided a photo of the suspect. The department said Miguel Rodriguez is known to drive a Jeep Wrangler with Georgia tag XEG482. Police in Gwinnett said Rodriguez has active warrants for felony murder and aggravated assault.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Firefighters rescue female ‘trapped’ in a southwest Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One female victim was rescued after being trapped in a fire on the second floor of an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta on Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to Shamrock Gardens at the 1800 block of Honeysuckle Lane around 10:27 a.m. after reports of a...
14-year-old, adult arrested after pistol-whipping, robbing victim, Clayton County police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A 14-year-old and a 21-year-old were arrested after pistol-whipping and robbing someone on January 7, according to Clayton County Police. Just after 3 p.m., Clayton County Police officers responded to the 6700 block of Tara Blvd in Jonesboro in reference to an armed robbery. Police say that 21-year-old Chase Phillips and the 14-year-old were smoking marijuana with the victim when they pistol-whipped him in the back of his head and stole his cell phone.
fox5atlanta.com
SE Atlanta officers receive take-home vehicles
ATLANTA - Some police officers in Southeast Atlanta will now be more visible. The Atlanta Police Department presented officers with take-home cars off of Metropolitan Parkway in Atlanta in APD Zone 3. Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said he wanted citizens to see a police presence in their neighborhood. He said...
MARTA deputy GM says he was fired without cause
MARTA’s former deputy general manager says he was fired without cause and given no specific reason....
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County police offer free gun locks after rise in stolen guns
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department is offering free gun locks at four precincts. The number of guns stolen from cars rose to 880 in 2022, a 10 percent increase from 2021. DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha V. Ramos warned that a car is not a safe place to store guns in a video posted to Twitter.
fox5atlanta.com
Family desperate to find missing Nicholas Williams
ATLANTA - Family says they last heard from 32-year-old Nicholas Williams December 12. A month later, they are concerned for his safety. Williams' mother and cousin say his car was last seen at Atlantic Station, but he was not in it. They describe him as a 5-feet-10inch Black man with a diamond tattoo on his neck and a "269" area code tattooed on his chest.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fight between roommates ends in deadly shooting in DeKalb County
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a fight between roommates overnight in DeKalb County. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Meadowlark Drive in Decatur. The male victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. He is believed to...
fox5atlanta.com
Man found dead in a field, South Fulton police searching for leads
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police in South Fulton are searching for the person responsible for the deadly shooting of a 41-year-old man last month. Police said officers found 41-year-old David Gadson dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Dec. 3. Police said his body was discovered in a field near Rock Hill Road.
2 women robbed at gunpoint minutes apart in Midtown Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after two woman were robbed at gunpoint minutes apart Tuesday night in Midtown. Just after 9 p.m., officers were called after a woman said she was robbed at gunpoint at the intersection of 17th Street and Peachtree Street. The woman told police she was robbed after trying to start her car.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Photos released of suspects wanted in DeKalb Co. gas station killing
Man arrested after allegedly getting into plane’s cockpit at Atlanta airport. Man arrested after allegedly getting into plane’s cockpit at Atlanta airport. Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But that may soon change. Updated: 18 hours ago. Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But...
