Georgia players offer condolences after deaths of offensive lineman Devin Willock, staffer Chandler LeCroy
The Georgia Bulldogs football program was rocked Sunday morning with the news that offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy had passed away following a car crash earlier that morning. Once the news spread about the loss of the 20-year-old Willock and the 24-year-old LeCroy, former and current Bulldogs shared what was on their hearts regarding both individuals.
QUICK TAKE: Lady Vols don blue, defeat Georgia 68-55
The Lady Vols donned “Summitt Blue” uniforms and beat Georgia, 68-55, to stay perfect in the SEC with Candace Parker sitting courtside Sunday among 9,772 fans in Thompson-Boling Arena. Rickea Jackson led Tennessee (14-6, 6-0) with 23 points, while Tess Darby notched 16 points. Jordan Horston and Jordan...
BearsIllustrated Podcast: Baylor basketball wins, the Lady Bears lose, and our reaction to TCU's blowout loss
In this episode of the BearsIllustrated podcast, we discuss the biggest blowout in College Football national championship history. Georgia became the first team in the CFP era to repeat as champions by demolishing and dismantling the beloved TCU Horned Frogs 65-7. The Bulldogs scored on 10 possessions as they routed hypnotoad into the next dimension.
247Sports
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock, recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy killed in car accident
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy have passed away following a car accident in Athens early Sunday morning. Willock had just completed his redshirt sophomore season as a Bulldog and had participated in the team’s championship celebration in Athens on Saturday. He was 20 years old.
Coveted Clemson target meets Garrett Riley
One of Clemson's top and longtime targets in the 2024 class is closing in on a decision. Three-star offensive tackle Blake Franks of Greenville (S.C.) returned to Clemson.
Georgia OL Warren McClendon involved in car accident, doing 'well,' his father explains
Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon was involved in the car accident that took the lives of teammate Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, according to the Athens Banner-Herald. McClendon’s father told the Banner-Herald that his son was doing “well” following the accident, and only required a couple stitches in his forehead.
Duke's Jon Scheyer 'not happy' after Clemson uses late run to hold off Blue Devils
Duke thought it bucked its road demons in last Saturday’s win over Boston College, but Clemson showed the young Blue Devils they still have plenty to learn about winning in hostile environments. Clemson used a late 21-10 run to stun Duke 72-64. "Disappointed, not happy," Duke coach Jon Scheyer...
Jaden Milliner-Jones joining Buffaloes this spring, following signing day flip
As a fifth- and-sixth grader living in DeSoto, Texas, Jaden Milliner-Jones had aspirations to play college football and his role models were Laviska Shenault and K.D. Nixon. A dynamic duo for the Eagles, Shenault and Nixon led DeSoto High School to 16 straight wins and a 6A D2 championship in 2016 before signing with Colorado.
Hoops Walk & Talk: Jerome Tang offers a notable response after TCU rolls past Kansas State
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts following Kansas State's basketball game:. Kansas State dropped to 15-2 and 4-1 in Big 12 play with a disappointing performance at TCU in an 82-68 setback that wasn't as competitive as the score reflects. K-State did not play well, and it was Coach Jerome Tang's response that was most notable. Tang knows it's time to regroup and move on.
