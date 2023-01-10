ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Georgia players offer condolences after deaths of offensive lineman Devin Willock, staffer Chandler LeCroy

The Georgia Bulldogs football program was rocked Sunday morning with the news that offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy had passed away following a car crash earlier that morning. Once the news spread about the loss of the 20-year-old Willock and the 24-year-old LeCroy, former and current Bulldogs shared what was on their hearts regarding both individuals.
ATHENS, GA
QUICK TAKE: Lady Vols don blue, defeat Georgia 68-55

The Lady Vols donned “Summitt Blue” uniforms and beat Georgia, 68-55, to stay perfect in the SEC with Candace Parker sitting courtside Sunday among 9,772 fans in Thompson-Boling Arena. Rickea Jackson led Tennessee (14-6, 6-0) with 23 points, while Tess Darby notched 16 points. Jordan Horston and Jordan...
ATHENS, GA
BearsIllustrated Podcast: Baylor basketball wins, the Lady Bears lose, and our reaction to TCU's blowout loss

In this episode of the BearsIllustrated podcast, we discuss the biggest blowout in College Football national championship history. Georgia became the first team in the CFP era to repeat as champions by demolishing and dismantling the beloved TCU Horned Frogs 65-7. The Bulldogs scored on 10 possessions as they routed hypnotoad into the next dimension.
FORT WORTH, TX
Hoops Walk & Talk: Jerome Tang offers a notable response after TCU rolls past Kansas State

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts following Kansas State's basketball game:. Kansas State dropped to 15-2 and 4-1 in Big 12 play with a disappointing performance at TCU in an 82-68 setback that wasn't as competitive as the score reflects. K-State did not play well, and it was Coach Jerome Tang's response that was most notable. Tang knows it's time to regroup and move on.
MANHATTAN, KS
