whdh.com
State, local police searching for missing Brookfield woman
BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are currently investigating the whereabouts of Brittany Tee, 35, of Brookfield. Tee was last seen leaving a residence in Brookfield on Tuesday, Jan. 10 around 8:30 p.m. She...
whdh.com
Arrest made in Dorchester shooting that left victim with life-threatening injuries
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Dorchester on Saturday that left a person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, officials said. Officers responding to a reported shooting on Ellington Street around 7:30 p.m. found the adult male victim injured and assisted in transporting...
whdh.com
Troopers use stop strips to stop alleged DUI driver in Concord, NH
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state troopers used spike strips to disable the tires on a vehicle driven by a Manchester, New Hampshire resident who who intoxicated behind the wheel and refused to pull over, officials said. Troopers looking for a vehicle involved in a brief pursuit earlier in...
whdh.com
Police investigating shooting in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester on Saturday that left a person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, officials said. Officers responding to a reported shooting on Ellington Street around 7:30 p.m. found the victim injured and assisted in transporting them to the hospital, according to Boston police.
whdh.com
Brighton crash leaves driver with critical injuries
BOSTON (WHDH) - An early morning crash in Brighton left a driver hospitalized with critical, life-threatening injuries, police said. Troopers and officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Nonantum Road and North Beacon Street around 3 a.m. Saturday found a car that had slammed into a pole.
whdh.com
Cohasset police log shows well-being check request from missing woman’s company
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A newly obtained Cohasset police log is shedding light on how the investigation into the disappearance of a 39-year-old mother of three began. The search for Ana Walshe, which has led to her husband being put behind bars on $500,000 cash bail on a charge of misleading a police investigation, began after the head of security for the company Ana Walshe works for called police Jan. 4 after the company learned her husband, Brian, hadn’t reported her missing.
whdh.com
Millis firefighters reunited with baby they helped deliver
MILLIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Millis Fire Department weres reunited on Saturday with a baby they helped deliver in October. On Oct. 18, the firefighters received 911 call from the Johnson family reporting an imminent birth and within minutes of arrival she delivered a healthy baby girl. Those...
whdh.com
WATCH: Sudbury police release video of pedestrian hit-and-run as they search for driver
SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Sudbury police released a video Friday that shows a hit-and-run crash last week that left a pedestrian injuries. Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Concord Road around 5 p.m. last Friday determined a delivery driver who was trying to cross the road had been hit by a passing vehicle.
whdh.com
Boston police looking to identify indecent assault suspect
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with an alleged indecent assault on Thursday night in the South End. The incident occurred in the area of 50 Malden St. around 7 p.m. Anyone with information on this individual...
whdh.com
Search warrants connected to investigation of missing Cohasset mother returned, impounded by judge
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Search warrants connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, a mother of three last seen on New Year’s Day, have been returned and impounded, according to officials. Quincy District Court officials confirmed to 7NEWS that investigators returned the warrants to the clerk’s office on Friday....
whdh.com
Arlington police charge 3 men in connection with alleged home improvement scam
ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Arlington police have arrested three men in connection with an alleged home improvement scam. Officers notified by an elderly resident of a potential scam on Jan. 10 said three men charged him an excessive amount of money for home improvement work and damaged his property. “This...
whdh.com
UPDATE: 1 dead after fire tears through home in Holbrook
HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is dead and another hospitalized after a fire tore through a three-story home on Belcher Street in Holbrook early Friday morning, the Norfolk County DA confirmed. Firefighters responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. and found heavy smoke and flames upon arrival. Officials said...
whdh.com
NH man facing aggravated DUI charge after high-speed pursuit
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Concord, New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say he fled from a traffic stop late Friday night and was eventually located near his abandoned vehicle. Troopers who tried to stop a silver Dodge Avenger for committing lane control violations on Interstate-93 southbound...
whdh.com
Nashua, NH police searching for man in high-value Costco ‘theft spree’
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Nashua, New Hampshire police are turning to the public for help as they search for a man wanted in connection with a spree of high-value thefts at the Costco on Daniel Webster Highway. After an investigation, it was determined that James G. Martin 36, was the...
whdh.com
Residents rattled after Worcester shooting leaves 2 adults, baby injured
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of a neighborhood in Worcester are grappling with a shooting Wednesday night that left two adults and one infant injured. Officers responded to Harlem Street around 10:45 p.m. for a report of a ShotSpotter alert, according to police. Police were informed that a 25-year-old man,...
whdh.com
Police looking to identify suspects in downtown Boston beating
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify the suspects involved in a New Year’s Day beating in the area of 540 Atlantic Ave. that left a male victim hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect descriptions available at this time...
whdh.com
Missing Cohasset woman told police her husband threatened to kill her in 2014
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe told police in 2014 that her husband threatened to kill her, according to court documents. An incident report from the Metropolitan Police in Washington D.C. says Brian Walshe made a statement over the phone to Ana Knipp, her maiden name, saying he was going to kill her and her friends.
whdh.com
Community members demand justice for man killed in officer-involved shooting in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Community members gathered at a meeting with city officials Thursday to demand justice for a 20-year-old man who was fatally shot during a confrontation with Cambridge police last week. The meeting was intended to address community concerns, as officials say they want to restore trust between...
whdh.com
Correction officer charged with smuggling drugs into Middlesex Jail
BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian have announced that Francisco Morales-Urizandi, 32, of Tewksbury, was arraigned today in Lowell District Court on Friday after allegedly conspiring to violate the Controlled Substances Act and delivering drugs to prisoners in the Middlesex Jail and House of Correction.
whdh.com
Hingham Apple store reopens with new barriers months after deadly crash
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Apple store in Hingham that was the scene of a crash in November that left one person dead and dozens of others injured has reopened for business with new barriers installed to prevent a similar tragedy. The driver involved in the crash, Bradley Rein, 53,...
