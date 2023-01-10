ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Warm and mild weekend ahead

(FOX 9) - The thaw is on as we head into a quiet and mild weekend with temperatures above average for this time of year. Sunshine will greet us for the start of a three-day weekend, with Saturday having patches of sunshine before the clouds move in and linger through Sunday.
MINNESOTA STATE
KCCI.com

Wet, then snowy weather coming in the new week

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two impending weather systems are the main weather focus this week in Iowa. Both will be low pressure centers, but with different impacts. System #1 starts up later tonight when rain comes into the state. The widespread showers won't likely start until after midnight into daybreak Monday, but we could see some sprinkles or drizzle as soon as this evening. As this rain arrives, we'll be on the warm side of the system. Our southerly breeze will keep temperatures up well into the 40s overnight, leading to a soggy, almost springlike start to tomorrow morning. Temps will climb into the 50s around central/southern Iowa by midday Monday as showers & a couple thunderstorms continue.
IOWA STATE
boreal.org

Is the snow impacting Minnesota's drought?

There is zero shortage of moisture on the ground right now, right as it's most needed below the surface. Liquid or not, relief is now just a waiting game. To read the full story, visit the CBS Minnesota News site here.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Here's how warm it'll get during the January thaw

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A January thaw begins this weekend, with the possibility for rain early next week. Friday will be rather cool but nothing unusual for the month of January. The high will be around 20 degrees for the Twin Cities metro, while greater Minnesota will see highs in the teens. It'll be cloudy, but there will be the occasional pocket of sunshine.
MINNESOTA STATE
WKRN News 2

Strong storms possible Thursday

The Storm Prediction Center has put our northwest area under a marginal risk (1/5) for overnight Wednesday into early Thursday. Then, that risk expands to cover all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky for Thursday morning into early afternoon. There is a slight risk (2/5) for our southeastern counties for the same time period.
TENNESSEE STATE
KDHL AM 920

Winter Weather Advisory Tonight

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of central and southern Minnesota in effect from 9:00 pm tonight through 6:00 am Wednesday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Le Sueur, Nicollet, and Rice counties (+more), as well as the entire Twin Cities metro area. A...
RICE COUNTY, MN
MIX 108

Here Is Where Minnesota Ranks In States Safest From Natural Disasters

Most parts of the world are plagued with natural disasters. Find out where Minnesota ranks in states safest from natural disasters. Natural disasters can be defined as all types of severe weather, which have the potential to pose a significant threat to human health and safety. This can happen both seasonally and without warning. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security made a list of natural disasters:
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

135 years ago, deadly ‘Children’s Blizzard’ blasted Minnesota

Although the beginning of the month was mild, by the end of November 1887 there had been ice storms, snowstorms, and subzero temperatures. Mountains of snow had fallen in December: 20.2 inches in Moorhead, 39.5 inches in Morris, and 33 inches in Mankato. Then, on Jan. 5, a massive sleet storm coated the snowy drifts with treacherous ice.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Go ice fishing for free with kids during holiday weekend in Minnesota

The Minnesota DNR is putting on an event from Jan. 14-16 where any Minnesota resident can go ice fishing for free if fishing with a child 15 years old or younger. The DNR reminds people to take safety precautions while on the ice. For more information, visit https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/gofishing/learn-ice-fish.html.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning

Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy