DES MOINES, Iowa — Two impending weather systems are the main weather focus this week in Iowa. Both will be low pressure centers, but with different impacts. System #1 starts up later tonight when rain comes into the state. The widespread showers won't likely start until after midnight into daybreak Monday, but we could see some sprinkles or drizzle as soon as this evening. As this rain arrives, we'll be on the warm side of the system. Our southerly breeze will keep temperatures up well into the 40s overnight, leading to a soggy, almost springlike start to tomorrow morning. Temps will climb into the 50s around central/southern Iowa by midday Monday as showers & a couple thunderstorms continue.

IOWA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO