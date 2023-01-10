Read full article on original website
Related
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Warm and dry ahead of rain on Monday
Sunday will be dry, with highs in the mid-30s and spots of sunshine. Enjoy the day outside before a storm system arrives on Monday, bringing rain and a possible wintry mix.
KELOLAND TV
Wintry Weather Monday into Tuesday – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, January 15
Much of the day has been quiet, but that’ll change as we head into the start of the upcoming week. We won’t fall too far down the thermometer tonight with cloud cover in place and winds that are mainly out of a southerly direction. Overnight lows will fall into the 20s to low 30s.
Rainy Monday in Twin Cities; where will Thursday winter storm track?
How does a mid-January rainstorm sound for the Twin Cities and the southern half of Minnesota? It's going to happen on Monday, and it looks to be a good amount of rain as the National Weather Service is forecasting upwards of a half inch of rain. Typically, a storm like...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Warm and mild weekend ahead
(FOX 9) - The thaw is on as we head into a quiet and mild weekend with temperatures above average for this time of year. Sunshine will greet us for the start of a three-day weekend, with Saturday having patches of sunshine before the clouds move in and linger through Sunday.
KCCI.com
Wet, then snowy weather coming in the new week
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two impending weather systems are the main weather focus this week in Iowa. Both will be low pressure centers, but with different impacts. System #1 starts up later tonight when rain comes into the state. The widespread showers won't likely start until after midnight into daybreak Monday, but we could see some sprinkles or drizzle as soon as this evening. As this rain arrives, we'll be on the warm side of the system. Our southerly breeze will keep temperatures up well into the 40s overnight, leading to a soggy, almost springlike start to tomorrow morning. Temps will climb into the 50s around central/southern Iowa by midday Monday as showers & a couple thunderstorms continue.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Chilly Friday, January thaw this weekend
Chillier on Friday with a few extra clouds, though there will be brighter pockets as we keep temperatures pretty steady in the upper teens to around 20. A January thaw begins Saturday and we look to hit those mid to upper 30s into early next week.
boreal.org
Is the snow impacting Minnesota's drought?
There is zero shortage of moisture on the ground right now, right as it's most needed below the surface. Liquid or not, relief is now just a waiting game. To read the full story, visit the CBS Minnesota News site here.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Here's how warm it'll get during the January thaw
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A January thaw begins this weekend, with the possibility for rain early next week. Friday will be rather cool but nothing unusual for the month of January. The high will be around 20 degrees for the Twin Cities metro, while greater Minnesota will see highs in the teens. It'll be cloudy, but there will be the occasional pocket of sunshine.
fallriverreporter.com
Accumulating snow, gusty winds expected for eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island
BOSTON – It certainly isn’t forecast to be the biggest storm we have ever seen, but in the coming days accumulating snow is expected for eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island with gusty winds. According to the National Weather Service Boston, an offshore ocean storm will spread precipitation into...
mprnews.org
Deteriorating ice conditions force some Minnesota winter events to pivot
Heavier-than-average snowfall across much of Minnesota this winter has been a boon to a lot of winter sports enthusiasts, providing a great foundation for ski trails, sledding hills and snowmobile routes. But it’s now causing problems with ice conditions on some frozen lakes. In some cases, lakes that started...
Strong storms possible Thursday
The Storm Prediction Center has put our northwest area under a marginal risk (1/5) for overnight Wednesday into early Thursday. Then, that risk expands to cover all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky for Thursday morning into early afternoon. There is a slight risk (2/5) for our southeastern counties for the same time period.
Have You Ever Visited Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’
Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of central and southern Minnesota in effect from 9:00 pm tonight through 6:00 am Wednesday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Le Sueur, Nicollet, and Rice counties (+more), as well as the entire Twin Cities metro area. A...
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Wednesday, January 11th, 2023
The mixed precipitation that fell overnight has created slick conditions on area roads and highways this morning. At 5:30 AM, The Minnesota Department of Transportation's s road-condition map, which you can see in real time on our app, showed most area roads were icy. Because of this several area schools have decided to either cancel or delay classes.
Here Is Where Minnesota Ranks In States Safest From Natural Disasters
Most parts of the world are plagued with natural disasters. Find out where Minnesota ranks in states safest from natural disasters. Natural disasters can be defined as all types of severe weather, which have the potential to pose a significant threat to human health and safety. This can happen both seasonally and without warning. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security made a list of natural disasters:
fox9.com
City of St. Paul plans to plow this week, asks residents to move vehicles
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The City of St. Paul is using a slight warm-up this week as an opportunity to better clear snow on its residential streets, the city says in a notice issued on Sunday. While this is not a snow emergency, the city is asking residents...
135 years ago, deadly ‘Children’s Blizzard’ blasted Minnesota
Although the beginning of the month was mild, by the end of November 1887 there had been ice storms, snowstorms, and subzero temperatures. Mountains of snow had fallen in December: 20.2 inches in Moorhead, 39.5 inches in Morris, and 33 inches in Mankato. Then, on Jan. 5, a massive sleet storm coated the snowy drifts with treacherous ice.
fox9.com
Go ice fishing for free with kids during holiday weekend in Minnesota
The Minnesota DNR is putting on an event from Jan. 14-16 where any Minnesota resident can go ice fishing for free if fishing with a child 15 years old or younger. The DNR reminds people to take safety precautions while on the ice. For more information, visit https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/gofishing/learn-ice-fish.html.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Icy roads due to freezing rain; Metro Transit resumes service
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Road conditions were in rough shape Wednesday morning because of overnight and early morning freezing rain. Any surface that was untreated or hadn't been treated recently was very icy, especially sidewalks, parking lots and residential streets/side streets. The conditions were so bad, Metro Transit and the...
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning
Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
Comments / 0