You can learn Northeast Ohio’s history of anti-slavery activism at Cozad-Bates House
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nestled off Mayfield Road between East 155th Street and Circle Drive is the oldest and only surviving pre-civil war structure in University Circle. The Cozad-Bates House Interpretive Center has a mission to highlight Northeast Ohio’s history as a center of anti-slavery activism. “If we don’t...
Cleveland teen facing federal charges for smash and grab at Bath Township gun shop
BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland teenager is behind bars, he’s accused of being part of a trio that crashed a stolen car into a Bath Township gun shop back in November. On Wednesday authorities arrested 19-year-old Zaveeyon Teasley for the brazen break-in and now we’re learning how...
Northeast Ohio parking bans (list)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers may face harsh conditions heading into their weekend in Northeast Ohio. At least one local city has issued a parking ban with heavy snow expected in some areas. Remember: Clear your windows, headlights and tail lights of snow before heading on the road. Always adjust...
How you can celebrate MLK Day in Northeast Ohio (list)
NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Looking for a way to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Northeast Ohio?. 19 News has you covered with free events, celebrations and more. Watch the 38th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Celebration by 19 News, Cleveland Public Library:
Brunswick woman arrested for 10th OVI after crashing into police cruiser, troopers say
Brunswick Hills Township, Ohio (WOIO) - A 59-year-old Brunswick woman was arrested for her 10th OVI after crashing into a Brunswick Hills Township police cruiser on Friday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash occurred on Terrington Drive at Kenton Lane around 9:20 p.m. Troopers...
Northeast Ohio Weather: Slow warming trend begins today
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Intervals of sun and clouds will be the rule today as highs peak in the mid to upper 30s. Tonight will become mainly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 20s. MLK day returns late-day and evening rain with highs in the low to mid...
Northeast Ohio weather: Dry, warmer to wrap up to the weekend, tracking rain next week
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A dry, warmer end to the weekend is in store across Northeast Ohio. Temperatures turn chilly tonight with overnight lows into the teens and low 20s. Clouds will increase throughout the day on Sunday with daytime highs into the upper 30s. The clouds signal a return...
