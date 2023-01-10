ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Last of Us Review: HBO's Bleak Survival Thriller Masterfully Brings the Zombie Genre Back From the Dead

By Dave Nemetz
 5 days ago
When The Walking Dead debuted on AMC in 2010, it was a revelation: a high-octane thriller set during a zombie apocalypse that was grimmer and gorier than anything we’d ever seen on TV. But after eleven seasons, several spinoffs and countless knockoffs, the entire zombie genre started to feel like it was on its last undead legs. Thanks to HBO’s new series The Last of Us , though, it’s showing surprising signs of life. Masterfully tense and deeply emotional, The Last of Us (debuting this Sunday at 9/8c; I’ve seen the first three episodes) delivers all the nail-biting action we expect from the genre, but makes sure to ground it in authentic human emotion, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q8szg_0k9dgY8E00 Based on the acclaimed video game, The Last of Us takes its sweet time setting up the pre-apocalypse world in the premiere, with The Mandalorian ‘s Pedro Pascal starring as Joel, a single dad living with his daughter Sarah (Nico Parker) in Texas. Life seems normal and peaceful enough, but we notice fleeting hints of danger here and there in the background — and then all of a sudden, the world is ending. The culprit is a mind-altering fungal infection that rapidly turns unsuspecting humans into howling zombies known as “the infected” that are frighteningly fast and agile. (These aren’t the limping, lurching zombies we’re used to seeing.) The premiere’s first thirty minutes are a riveting, horrifying set-up, establishing a sturdy emotional foundation for the rest of the series.

Two decades later, Joel is living in a heavily fortified quarantine zone when he’s tasked with escorting a teen girl named Ellie (played by Game of Thrones alum Bella Ramsey) across the zombie wasteland… and she’s valuable cargo, for some mysterious reason. Pascal and Ramsey immediately have a strong, spiky dynamic as the two reluctant travel companions, and the horrors they face together are very real. The zombies here are vividly grotesque — the landscape is littered with fungally infected corpses, with mushrooms growing out of the eyes, ears and mouths — and highly lethal, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K651K_0k9dgY8E00 What follows is a bleak, moody mashup of The Walking Dead and Pascal’s The Mandalorian . (Here he is, ferrying a gifted child through dangerous terrain again.) Emmy-winning writer Craig Mazin ( Chernobyl ) adapts the series with a keen eye for human behavior and laces his scripts with chilling parallels to our pandemic times. While the early episodes can get exposition-heavy, the action scenes act like jolts of pure adrenaline: both breathlessly tense and gruelingly intense. This show doesn’t revel in blood and guts like The Walking Dead , though; it prefers to slowly build suspense and let our imaginations run wild.

The Last of Us treads familiar territory at times — it almost can’t help it, due to the sheer explosion in zombie content over the past decade — but there’s an elegance here, a melancholy beauty that sets it apart. (The hollowed-out cities with abandoned skyscrapers overgrown with wild vegetation are just so gorgeously sad.) The third episode, in particular, is a tiny jewel, dramatizing a standoff between a paranoid survivalist played by Nick Offerman and a wayward traveler played by Murray Bartlett. Their story is a big detour and takes some unexpected turns, but it works beautifully, underlining how essential the human element is to a show like this.

Certainly, The Last of Us isn’t for everyone: It requires a strong stomach, for one thing. (I can’t imagine binge-watching more than one episode at a time.) But for those who are up for it, it’s a highly compelling and artfully crafted step forward for the zombie genre — and for television in general.

THE TVLINE BOTTOM LINE: HBO’s The Last of Us revitalizes the zombie genre with gruelingly intense action and deeply humane storytelling.

TVLine

Mindy Kaling's Velma Twerks, Solves Murders in HBO Max's More 'Adult' Scooby-Doo Series — Watch Trailer

“This is my story, told my way,” Velma (voiced by Mindy Kaling) announces atop the just-released trailer for HBO Max’s more mature, diverse take on the Scooby-Doo gang. And wouldn’t you know it, “the bone-chilling events that drove [her] to assemble the greatest team of spooky mystery solvers ever” begins with a murder — one too gory to show in the trailer, apparently. Kaling, who is also an executive-producer on the series, stars alongside Glenn Howerton as Fred, Sam Richardson as Norville (aka “Shaggy”) and Constance Wu as Daphne. Velma‘s 10-episode first season kicks off with two episodes on Thursday, Jan. 12. Two...
TVLine

TVLine Items: Wheel and Jeopardy! Renewed, Watchful Eye Trailer and More

Two syndicated game show mainstays will be staying on the airwaves: Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! have been renewed for five years, taking both shows through the 2027-2028 season on ABC stations, our sister site Deadline reports. The renewals will bring Wheel of Fortune to Season 45, while Jeopardy! will reach Season 44. On a semi-related note, ABC on Wednesday renewed its Fun & Games primetime lineup of Celebrity Family Feud (for Season 9), Press Your Luck (Season 5) and Claim to Fame (Season 2). Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Harry: The Interview, a one-hour special featuring the Duke of...
TVLine

FX Boss Delivers a #PeakTV Update (599 Scripted Shows in 2022!), Calls Industry's Content Purge a 'Reckoning'

The “Mayor of TV” has weighed in on the industry’s recent trend of “un-renewing” shows or (seemingly) randomly yanking episodes from streaming services. John Landgraf, chairman of FX Content and FX Productions — and the coiner of the “#PeakTV” term — held court on Thursday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, where he reported that last year the industry aired/streamed 599 adult scripted original series (up 7 percent from 2021). But that enormous volume of output has not come without a cost, as viewers have really come to see in the past year, as numerous shows saw their renewals stricken,...
TVLine

Did HBO Max Ghost Velma? Is HIMYF Kiss Amiss? Is Fire Trying to Wreck Us? Conners Erased Roseanne? More Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including The Circle, Chicago Fire, Velma and Criminal Minds: Evolution! 1 | On Blue Bloods, why was this mom talking to Danny and Baez about her husband being addicted to drugs… totally within earshot of the kids?? 2 | Two people suddenly dying, in similar ways, while in the company of Mayfair Witches‘ Rowan would raise alllll kinds of suspicion, no? 3 | New life-and-death case or not, would Alert: Missing Person Unit‘s Jason really have gone to work the morning after his...
TVLine

Bob Odenkirk's Lucky Hank Gets AMC Premiere Date — Watch a New Teaser

Bob Odenkirk is feeling Lucky. The Better Call Saul alum’s new series Lucky Hank will premiere Sunday, March 19 on AMC, the network announced at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. Along with the premiere date, AMC released a new teaser for the dramedy — which you can watch above — with Odenkirk’s college professor Hank staring into the camera as we hear him say, “I’ve always been a difficult man. I specialize in minor strife and insignificant irritation. That’s my lane.” Lucky Hank (formerly titled Straight Man) is a “mid-life crisis tale” that takes place on a fictional college campus...
TVLine

Law & Order: SVU: Benson and Stabler Look Very Close to a Kiss in New Promo

Sure, it’s possible that Law & Order: SVU‘s Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler won’t actually lock lips in the show’s next episode. But based on the events of a new SVU promo, it certainly looks like their long-awaited first kiss is in store. In the teaser trailer for Episode 12 of the procedural’s current 24th season (airing Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9/8c on NBC), Benson attempts to close the book on the recent gang attack that targeted her and her son, Noah. She appears to enlist Stabler’s help — “Why did you call me?” Elliot asks Liv in the promo above...
TVLine

Golden Globes: Dahmer's Evan Peters Wins Best Actor in a Limited Series

Evan Peters struck gold this year at the Golden Globes: The American Horror Story veteran won the Globe for best actor in a limited series for playing the title role in Netflix’s Dahmer. Peters thanked Netflix, executive producer Ryan Murphy, the cast and crew and his family and friends before adding: “Last and most importantly, I want to thank everyone out there who watched this show. It was a difficult one to make, a difficult one to watch, but I sincerely hope some good came out of it.” He topped fellow nominees Taron Egerton (Black Bird), Colin Firth (The Staircase), Andrew...
TVLine

Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died Thursday at 54 years old. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement to the Associated Press. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.” Paramedics arrived at Presley’s Calabasas, Calif. home on Thursday morning, responding to a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest. Presley was a musician in her own right, releasing a number of popular songs during her career, most notably 2003’s “Lights Out”...
TVLine

TVLine Items: Vargas to NewsNation, Happy Valley Release Date and More

Former 20/20 anchor Elizabeth Vargas is back on the news beat. Vargas — who left ABC News’ 20/20 in 2018, after 14 years at the newsmagazine — has joined Nexstar’s upstart cable news network NewsNation (formerly known as WGN America). She will host the daily 6 pm evening news program Elizabeth Vargas Reports, beginning April 3, in addition to serving as a regular contributor for the network. As previously reported, NewsNation’s lineup will also feature familiar faces such Chris Cuomo (who signed on seven months after being fired by CNN), Ashleigh Banfield and Dan Abrams. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… *...
TVLine

Good Trouble Sets Season 5 Premiere; Maia Mitchell to Return as Guest Star

Good Trouble will welcome back a Coterie resident during Season 5, which will premiere Thursday, March 16 at 10/9c on Freeform, the network announced on Wednesday. Former series regular Maia Mitchell, who plays Callie Adams-Foster, will return in a guest-star capacity during the upcoming run; get a first look at her reappearance above. The actress departed the drama in Episode 2 of Season 4, when it was revealed that Callie would be moving to Washington, D.C., for her dream job at the ACLU. Mitchell briefly appeared in a later episode during a video chat between Callie and her sister Mariana. In a...
TVLine

Criminal Minds: Evolution Renewed at Paramount+ — New Season Is Expected to Start Filming This Year

The reconstituted BAU team will stay on the case, now that Criminal Minds: Evolution has been renewed for another season at Paramount+. The Season 2 (or is it Season 17?) pick-up news came on Thursday, just as Criminal Minds: Evolution returned from the holiday break with its sixth episode of 10. SIGN UP FOR PARAMOUNT+ to watch Criminal Minds; Evolution, Tulsa King, SEAL Team, the Yellowstone prequel 1923 and more! “We love the show,” Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming, told TVLine earlier this week. “Obviously it’s a franchise that we are very, very partial to.” As are the crime drama’s...
TVLine

NCIS Crossover: Get Scoop on That Surprise Cameo (and How the 3-Parter Was Filmed Backwards) — Grade It!

The following contains spoilers from the Jan. 9 NCIS 3-way crossover event-palooza. When the agents of NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i and NCIS: Los Angeles banded together to uncover a killer conspiracy, they received a rather unexpected but entirely welcome assist. The 3-way crossover event saw an assembly of Parker, Torres, Palmer, Tennant, Tara, Callen, Blye and many others canoodle their noodles to get to the bottom of a beloved FLETC instructor’s shocking suicide. Long, three-hour story short: Said prof was privy to top-secret information about “Simon Williams,” a Carlos the Jackal- (or, Dread Pirate Roberts!)-like network of CIA assassins who years ago operated...
TVLine

Ratings: NCIS Trio Smash Season-High Audiences With Crossover Event

Rule #15: Always work as a team. And the three NCIS series did just that on Monday night, each blowing past season highs in audience to lead CBS to its most-watched Monday since last April’s NCAA men’s basketball championship game (while earning an average TVLine reader grade of “A”). CBS | NCIS kicked off the 3-parter with 7.7 million total viewers (its largest audience since Oct. 2021) and a 0.5 demo rating. The Hawai’i episode retained 7.2 million viewers (a Monday high for the series) and a 0.5, followed by the Los Angeles episode’s 6.7 mil (best audience since April 2020)...
TVLine

Single Drunk Female Sets Season 2 Premiere Date, Adds Busy Philipps

Single Drunk Female is coming back for more chaotic fun in the spring. Freeform announced Wednesday that the comedy starring Sofia Black-D’Elia will premiere Wednesday, April 12 at 10/9c, with all 10 episodes of Season 2 available to stream on Hulu the following day, April 13. The network also revealed that Busy Philipps (Girls5eva) and Ricky Velez (The King of Staten Island) have been added to the cast in recurring roles. Plus, Charlie Hall (The Sex Lives of College Girls) will return as Sam’s ex-boyfriend Joel. The series centers on Samantha Fink (D’Elia), a twentysomething alcoholic who is forced to sober up and...
TVLine

Mo to End With Season 2 on Netflix

Good news: Mo has been renewed for a second season at Netflix. Bad news: Season 2 will be its last. The streaming giant has renewed the critically acclaimed series for a final season, TVLine has learned. The news comes nearly five months after the release of Season 1, which dropped in its entirety on Aug. 24. The bittersweet announcement comes with a statement from series co-creator and star Mohammed Amer, which reads, “I’m thankful to continue to tell a universal story of struggle that relates to so many refugees and millions of under-represented humans trying to be seen around the globe, and to...
TVLine

History of the World, Part II: Mel Brooks Reveals Teaser Featuring Zazie Beetz, Quinta Brunson, Kumail Nanjiani and Many Others in '4-Night' Hulu Event

Legendary funnyman Mel Brooks is on hand to tee up the first teaser trailer for Hulu’s History of the World, Part II miniseries, which of course is a follow-up to his 1981 film and, similarly, features a veritable “Who’s Who” of familiar faces. Premiering Monday, March 6 with two episodes, and dropping two new episodes daily through Thursday, March 9,  the “four-night event” promises a variety of sketches that take you through different periods of human history. And in addition to Brooks, Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll, and Ike Barinholtz, who with David Stassen also served as writers on the series, the sprawling...
TVLine

All in the Family Joining MeTV Slate

MeTV invites you to hang out with Archie Bunker, wife Edith et al every Sunday night, when the classic sitcom All in the Family joins the network’s line-up this winter. TVLine has learned exclusively that the Norman Lear-created All in the Family will make its debut on MeTV, the classic television network, on Sunday, Feb. 5, where it will air four back-to-back episodes each week (starting with the pilot “Meet the Bunkers”). “All in the Family represents a milestone in television comedy,” Neal Sabin, vice chairman of Weigel Broadcasting Co., said in a statement. “While it was produced decades ago, the series’...
TVLine

Dave Lands Season 3 Premiere Date

Dave has locked in a tour date: Season 3 of the FXX comedy will premiere Wednesday, April 5 at 10/9c with the first two episodes, the network announced Thursday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. Episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu. Along with the premiere date, FXX released a first-look photo at the new season, which you can see above. Season 3 will find the titular rapper embarking on his first headlining tour “and looking for love along the way,” according to the official network description. “But as he and the gang...
TVLine

Agatha: Coven of Chaos Marvel Spinoff May Feature 'A Little Song Here or There,' Kathryn Hahn Hints

If you weren’t already bewitched by Disney+’s upcoming Agatha Harkness-centric WandaVision spinoff, Kathryn Hahn just dropped a tantalizing new tease. On track for a Winter 2023/24 premiere, Agatha: Coven of Chaos brings back the Emmy-nominated Hahn as the titular sorceress, heading up a cast that also includes WandaVision‘s Emma Caulfield Ford (as Westview queen bee Dottie) and Debra Jo Rupp (presumably back as Mrs. Hart), plus newcomers Joe Locke (Heartstopper), Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation), Ali Ahn (Raising Dion), Maria Dizzia (Orange Is the New Black), Sasheer Zamata (Home Economics) and… Patti Lupone. The recently reported casting of Lupone — a Tony...
TVLine

Servant Season 4 Premiere Recap: Dorothy's Fate Is Revealed, as the Cult Closes In on Leanne — Grade It!

When we last left Servant‘s Turner household, things were still going bump in the night, and answers? Yeah, those were few and far between. As a result of the perpetual rotting of the townhouse, a broken railing sent Dorothy plummeting from the home’s tippy-top floor. (Get refreshed with our Season 3 finale recap here.) Soooo, is she alive or what?! That answer is a very obvious “yes.” (We wouldn’t want to miss out on one last season of Lauren Ambrose now, would we?) But let’s recap the rest of this Hitchcockian Season 4 premiere, shall we? — As we first re-enter the Spruce...
TVLine

TVLine

