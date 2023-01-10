ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

42 Hires Ex-Netflix Exec Ben Cavey As Comedy And Entertainment Chief

By Jesse Whittock
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EvnGi_0k9dgWMm00

42 has made a big name hire. Former Netflix and Tiger Aspect Productions exec Ben Cavey is joining as Head of Comedy and Entertainment.

Cavey will be based in the UK- and U.S.-based firm’s LA office, growing its expanding group of managers and producers on the West Coast.

He’ll focus on expanding 42’s push into comedy and entertainment, producing projects and managing talent in scripted and unscripted TV and film. Cavey will also develop projects under 42’s three-way production venture with management and production company 3 Arts Entertainment and Lionsgate Television, which includes a first-look deal with Lionsgate Television for the U.S. market.

Last year, we revealed Lionsgate had taken a stake in 42 in a deal, in the process forming the three-way JV also including Lionsgate subsidiary 3 Arts.

Cavey has just finished executive producing a special and season four of Jack Whitehall comedy Bad Education for the BBC. Between 2018 and 2022, he was Director of Original Comedy Programming at Netflix, where he was responsible for comedy formats and programs such as Kevin Hart: Don’t F**K This Up , I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson , Charlie Brooker’s Death to 2020 and Murderville , and oversaw UK stand-up specials from Ricky Gervais, Jimmy Carr, Mo Gilligan and others.

Before that, he spent 13 years at Peaky Blinders co-producer Tiger Aspect Productions, rising to Managing Director in the UK. His credits there included Decline and Fall , Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father for Netflix, Murder in Successville and Man Like Mobeen .

Josh Varney, Partner at 42, said: “Ben has impeccable taste and well proven instincts as a storyteller and tastemaker. His vast experience as a world class producer of comedy on both sides of the Atlantic creates a unique offering for 42, and our clients, as we continue to build the leading home for storytellers globally. We all feel very fortunate and enthused that he has chosen to join us at this exciting moment in 42’s journey.”

Ben Cavey said 42 was “a collection of incredible producers and managers, and I have huge admiration for the company’s culture – innovative, courageous and, of course, committed to quality.”

“I look forward to helping grow 42’s comedy and entertainment offering, as we look to attract the best talent and produce the best content in both scripted and non-scripted for television and film,” he added. “I also relish the opportunity to further develop the company’s partnerships with Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment, which I think represents a really exciting and unique opportunity for everyone involved.”

In LA, Cavey will work alongside managers including former UTA agent Jev Valles, who we revealed last month had joined 42.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Uncoupled’ Canceled By Netflix After One Season

Netflix is not proceeding with a second season of Uncoupled, its comedy series from Emily in Paris creator Darren Star and Modern Family veteran Jeffrey Richman. The cancellation is not surprising. The series, starring Neil Patrick Harris, barely registered on Netflix’s weekly Top 10 rankings, making a single appearance at #6 following its July 29 release. (Half-hour series are at a disadvantage in the ratings system employed by Netflix which measures hours viewed.) Speculation that Uncoupled would not be continue at Netflix started late last year when sources indicated that there was an effort by series producer MTV Entertainment Studios to find...
Deadline

‘Ghosts’ Star Danielle Pinnock Latest To Board Prime Video Holiday Comedy ‘Candy Cane Lane’ With Eddie Murphy

EXCLUSIVE: Ghosts standout Danielle Pinnock has landed a supporting role alongside Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross in the holiday comedy Candy Cane Lane from Prime Video. Details as to the plot of the film, currently filming in Los Angeles as part of the California Film & Television Tax Credit Program, remain under wraps. But Reginald Hudlin is directing from a script by Kelly Younger, which the scribe based on his own childhood holiday experiences. Jillian Bell, Genneya Walton, Madison Thomas, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede and Chris Redd will also star, as previously announced. Murphy and Charisse Hewitt-Webster are producing...
Deadline

A+E Studios & Range Media Partners Secure Film & TV Rights To Christoffer Carlsson’s International Bestseller ‘Blaze Me A Sun’ And Its Follow-Up ‘Under The Storm’

EXCLUSIVE: A+E Studios and Range Media Partners have prevailed in a competitive auction surrounding Swedish crime novelist Christoffer Carlsson’s International bestseller Blaze Me a Sun and its follow-up, Under the Storm, securing film and TV rights to both titles. The announcement comes hot on the heels of Good Morning America‘s naming of Blaze Me a Sun as its Buzz Pick of the Week. The title, first published in the U.S. by Hogarth Books on January 3, tells the tale of a small town’s collective guilt when a serial killer commits his first murder the same night the prime minister is assassinated....
The Hollywood Reporter

‘RRR’ Director S.S. Rajamouli on Rihanna and Meeting “God” Steven Spielberg: “He Was So Warm”

With a big grin, S.S. Rajamouli confirms the obvious. “I’m the happiest person in the world right now,” the RRR director relayed from inside Saturday’s BAFTA Tea Party in Beverly Hills. Rajamouli was standing in a back corner of the ballroom in what was likely a rare moment of peace and quiet during a hectic awards season that has seen his film honored with a slew of nominations and wins from various critics groups and associations with likely more to come. And he was game to list the many reasons why it’s so easy to light up these days.More from The...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

Lisa Marie Presley’s Last Interview Alarmed ‘Extra’ Host Billy Bush: “Something’s Off”

“Extra” host Billy Bush did the final Golden Globes red carpet interview of Lisa Marie Presley, and immediately realized that something was amiss. Elvis Presley’s only daughter died Thursday at age 54, just two days after walking the red carpet at the Golden Globes. She attended in support of Elvis, the Baz Luhrmann biopic of her father. Bush recalled his brief red carpet talk with an ashen and unsteady Lisa Marie. “She was very uneven in her balance,” Bush, 51, told Fox LA. “The speech was very slow. And, definitely, when the interview was over, I turned to my producer next to me...
Deadline

Prince Harry Says He Cut Details From ‘Spare’ Because He Feared Royal Family Would Never Forgive Him: “It Could Have Been Two Books”

Prince Harry has said he trimmed down his tell-all memoir Spare and chose not to publish certain details as he knew his family would never forgive him if they were made public. In a new interview, the Duke of Sussex told British newspaper The Daily Telegraph that the original initial transcript for Spare was twice the length of the final draft, and he had enough material to complete two books on his life and family. “The first draft was different,” he told the newspaper. “It was 800 pages, and now it’s down to 400 pages. It could have been two books, put...
Deadline

Bravo Drops ‘Summer House’ Season 7 Trailer & Teases Feud Between Danielle Olivera & Lindsay Hubbard That Led To Fallout

Bravo dropped the trailer for Summer House Season 7 and the heat is on as Danielle Olivera and Lindsay Hubbard’s friendship is tested. The reality series returns on Monday, February 13 starting at 9 p.m. ET. Watch the preview in the video posted above. Also back for the new season of Summer House are Mya Allen, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller and Carl Radke. Joining the veterans are new friends Samantha Feher, Chris Leoni and Gabby Prescod. In the trailer, former full-time cast member Andrea Denver makes an appearance as well. Southern Charm star Craig Conover, who is...
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

Imagine Entertainment Ups Beth Bednarski To CFO

EXCLUSIVE: Beth Bednarski has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer of Imagine Entertainment, the award-winning global entertainment company of Brian Grazer and Ron Howard. The news comes following the amicable departure of Imagine Entertainment’s Presidents Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns (from Jax Media), which we were first to report on. Bednarski has been at Imagine for more than six years, most recently serving as Executive Vice President of Finance and Operations. Prior to joining the company, she served as Vice President of Finance at Shine America, having launched her career at Deloitte. In her new role, Bednarski will oversee finance and accounting...
Deadline

‘Unprisoned’ Showrunner Yvette Lee Bowser Says TV “Absolutely Making Progress” With Black Stories

Yvette Lee Bowser points to Unprisoned — Onyx’s first scripted comedy that stars Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo — as a key example of how far TV has come when it comes to telling contemporary Black stories. “We are absolutely making progress,” said Bowser, whose numerous credits include A Different World, Living Single, black-ish and now serving as showrunner on Unprisoned. “I’ve been in the business 35 years. It’s beginning to change. It’s incredibly cathartic and incredibly rewarding to be here to shepherd such a beautiful, fresh story … we as Black writers have been fighting to tell a story. Now we find ourselves...
Deadline

Onyx Picks Up Gabourey Sidibe Comedy Pilot, Docuseries About Black Twitter

Onyx has ordered a scripted comedy from 20th Television featuring Gabourey Sidibe and has made straight to series order on a docuseries about Black Twitter. The pilot 1266 follows Gabby Brixton (Sidibe), who’s living with her mom and making half-hearted attempts to become a singer/model and overnight millionaire. When she’s fired from her job, she stumbles upon the gig of a lifetime ― phone sex. What initially seems like a quick way to make money turns into a life-changing experience when she meets the women who become her chosen family and learns how powerful, profitable and prolific her voice can be. The series...
Deadline

Jennie Gow Suffers “Serious” Stroke; BBC & ‘Drive To Survive’ Presenter Says Speech Impacted

Jennie Gow, the BBC Formula One reporter and contributor to Netflix hit Drive To Survive, has said that she has suffered a “serious” stroke. In a statement on Twitter, Gow said she had been quiet on social media in recent weeks because of the medical incident, which she said had affected her speech. The 45-year-old presenter said she was “desperate to make a full recovery and return to work” but that the process may take some time. She thanked her medical team, as well as family and friends. Gow has presented motorsport for the BBC since 2010, joining the British broadcaster...
Deadline

Paul Ben-Victor & Mercedes Varnado Join Yale Entertainment’s Action-Thriller ‘The Collective’

EXCLUSIVE: Paul Ben-Victor (Plane) and Mercedes Varnado (The Mandalorian) are the newest additions to the cast of the action-thriller The Collective from Yale Entertainment. They join a cast that also includes Lucas Till, Ruby Rose, Tyrese Gibson, and Don Johnson, as previously announced. In the recently-wrapped film from director Tom DeNucci, a group of righteous assassins called The Collective take aim at a highly sophisticated human trafficking ring backed by a network of untouchable billionaires. With their backs against the wall, The Collective has no choice but to put their most important mission in the hands of rookie assassin, Sam Alexander...
Deadline

‘Dead End: Paranormal Park’ Animated Series Canceled At Netflix After Two Seasons

Barney, Norma and Pugsley the magical talking dog are closing out their summer adventures at Netflix after the streamer canceled the animated series Dead End: Paranormal Park. The series, which is based on Hamish Steele’s horror-comedy graphic novels DeadEndia and web short Dead End, has been axed after two seasons. Related Story TV Series Fading To Black In 2023: Photo Gallery Of Canceled Shows Related Story Jennie Gow Suffers "Serious" Stroke; BBC & 'Drive To Survive' Presenter Says Speech Impacted Related Story 'Luther' Remake 'Rudra' Is Most-Watched Hindi Web Series Of 2022 As Disney+ Hotstar Dominates The series, which features the voices of Emily Osment and Zach Barack, follows the adventures...
Deadline

Studiocanal’s Amy Winehouse Pic ‘Back To Black’ Lands At Focus Features ‘Industry’ Star Marisa Abela To Play Grammy-Winning Singer; First Look Unveiled

EXCLUSIVE: Studiocanal’s coveted Amy Winehouse package Back to Black looks to have found a home as sources tell Deadline that Focus Features and Monumental Pictures are partnering with Studiocanal on the new biopic about the Grammy-winning singer who tragically passed away in 2011. Industry breakout Marisa Abela is set to star as Winehouse, with Sam Taylor-Johnson on board to direct. Focus will distribute the pic in the U.S., with Universal Pictures International handling international distribution excluding the UK, France, Germany, Australia/New Zealand, Benelux, Scandinavia and Poland which will be handled by Studiocanal. Filming is set to begin on Monday in London.    Deadline was...
Deadline

Idris Elba Shares New Teaser And Release Date For Netflix ‘Luther’ Movie

Idris Elba this week shared a new teaser trailer and the release date for Netflix’s feature adaptation of his popular detective drama Luther. Watch the teaser below. The pic is titled Luther: The Fallen Sun and the teaser clip revealed the film will hit select cinemas on February 24 before landing on Netflix on March 10. In the short clip, Elba can be seen suited up as his titular character, and he creeps into view just as a voice on the backing track begins to talk. “Somethings coming,” the voice says before adding: “You see me now?” Jamie Payne is directing the pic from...
Deadline

‘The Last Of Us’ Star Bella Ramsey Talks About Gender Identity In Frank Interview

Bella Ramsey isn’t going to be pigeonholed. Especially when it comes to gender identity. Ramsey first gained a fervent fan club for playing the strong young ruler Lyanna Mormont in HBO’s Game of Thrones between 2016 and 2019. Now, she’s set to star in HBO’s heavily promoted series The Last of Us, a dystopian thriller based on a video game. The 19-year-old Ramsey is opening up during the promotional attention in advance of the series debut. “I guess my gender has always been very fluid,” she said in a recent interview with The New York Times. “Someone would call me ‘she’ or ‘her’ and...
Deadline

‘Reginald The Vampire’ Renewed For Season 2 At Syfy

Reginald The Vampire has tumbled into a second season at Syfy. It comes after the comedy drama series premiered in October. The series is based on the book series by Johnny B. Truant. The Jacob Batalon-fronted series follows Reginald Andres, who, in a world populated by beautiful, fit and vain vampires, tumbles headlong into it as an unlikely hero who will have to navigate every kind of obstacle – the girl he loves but can’t be with, a bully manager at work and the vampire chieftain who wants him dead. Fortunately, Reginald discovers he has a few unrecognized powers of his own. Related...
Deadline

‘Men of West Hollywood’ Eyes New York, San Francisco & Miami Spinoffs As Producers Hope For Global Franchise

EXCLUSIVE: The Men of West Hollywood are looking to go global. Get Me Out Productions, the company behind the Crackle series, are planning a raft of international versions of the show alongside expanding the franchise with spinoffs in New York, San Francisco and Miami. It comes a year after the show launched on the streaming platform and become one of its most popular original series. The team behind the show, which follows six well-known male socialites, along with their boyfriends and girlfriends, as they come together to make up a drama-driven, polarizing friend group in West Hollywood, are in talks to adapt the...
NEW YORK STATE
Deadline

‘Country Boy Eddie’ Dies: Alabama TV Star Who Gave Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette A Chance Was 92

Gordon Edwards Burns, an Alabama TV personality nicknamed “Country Boy Eddie” who was an early supporter of Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette, Emmy Lou Harris and other budding country superstars, has died at 92. His family confirmed his death but did not provide a cause, saying merely that he died “peacefully at his home” in Warrior, Alabama. Burns was the host of The Country Boy Eddie Show with Country Boy Eddie, a talent showcase for rising stars. The folksy Burns hosted the show from 1957 at age 27 until his retirement in 1993. His family’s statement noted “He was a trailblazer for...
WARRIOR, AL
Deadline

‘Aftersun’ Breakout Frankie Corio Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Rising-star Frankie Corio has signed with WME for representation. Corio is coming off her star-making performance in A24’s Aftersun opposite Paul Mescal. The role has earned critical acclaim as well as several accolades including a Critics Choice Award for Best Young Actress as well as an honor from the London Film Critics Circle for Best Young Performer. The film has also received eight BAFTA nominations as well as British Independent Film Award for Best British Independent Film. Next up, she has the Lionsgate pic Bagman, which bows this summer and also starred Sam Claflin. She is also repped by the Artists Partnership. More from Deadline'Aftersun': Read The Screenplay For Charlotte Wells' Breakout Feature Film DebutWME Signs Alejandra Vasquez & Sam Osborn, Filmmakers Behind Sundance-Bound Doc 'Going Varsity In Mariachi' 'Aftersun' Star Paul Mescal On The Struggles And Anxiety Of Young Fatherhood & Co-Star Frankie Corio: "She's Wild"Best of DeadlineRenewed TV Series 2023: A Photo Gallery2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Grammys, Guilds & MoreTV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Series Ending In 2023 & Beyond
Deadline

Deadline

155K+
Followers
42K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy