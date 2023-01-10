ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

‘The Blue Caftan’ Trailer: A Maalem, His Gay Lover, and His Dying Wife Bond in Morocco’s Oscar Submission

By Christian Zilko
IndieWire
IndieWire
 5 days ago

One of the more unexpected delights to emerge at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival was “ The Blue Caftan ,” Maryam Touzani ’s sophomore feature about a love triangle between a Moroccan dressmaker, his dying wife, and his young male apprentice. The film, which premiered in the Un Certain Regard section of the festival, went on to become Morocco’s official submission for Best International Feature at the 95th Academy Awards. It was one of the 15 films selected for the Academy’s shortlist, and could be well-positioned to be a dark horse Oscar contender in a particularly strong year for LGBTQ love stories set in oppressive countries (see also: “Joyland”).

The official synopsis for “The Blue Caftan” reads: “Halim and Mina run a traditional caftan store in one of Morocco’s oldest medinas. In order to keep up with the commands of the demanding customers, they hire Youssef. The talented apprentice shows an utmost dedication in learning the art of embroidery and tailoring from Halim. Slowly Mina realizes how much her husband is moved by the presence of the young man.”

The film received overwhelmingly positive reviews out of Cannes, with critics praising Touzani’s nuanced approach to the realities of marriage. In my IndieWire review of the film, I wrote that: “’The Blue Caftan’ is a film about the many different kinds of love — romantic, platonic, familial, sexual — and the ways they can’t help but intersect at complicated moments in our lives. But even more than that, it’s a film about people who find themselves sandblasted by reality. The harshness of this world strips away the facades they spent a lifetime cultivating. In their most vulnerable moments, when there’s nothing to hide, Touzani displays her characters’ true selves with an attention to detail that would make Halim proud. And it’s nice, for a change, that a film reveals its characters were all far better people than they would have had us believe.”

Strand Releasing is set to open “The Blue Caftan” at the Film Forum in New York City and Laemmle Theaters in Los Angeles on Friday, February 10, with additional markets to follow. Watch the trailer, an IndieWire exclusive, below.

More from IndieWire
Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘Sharper’ Trailer: Julianne Moore and Sebastian Stan Are Mother-Son Con Artists

Julianne Moore and Sebastian Stan are targeting a family of billionaires in the latest A24 and Apple TV+ film. For “Sharper,” Oscar winner Moore plays a seductive single mother who sets her sights on an outrageously wealthy businessman (John Lithgow), while her disgraced son (Stan) works his own angle to win a fortune. Justice Smith and Briana Middleton also star as crucial pieces of Stan and Moore’s plan to raid the rich. Emmy-winning “The Crown” filmmaker Benjamin Caron directs the neo-noir thriller. Per the official synopsis, no one is who they seem in New York City’s bedrooms, barrooms, and boardrooms. Characters compete...
IndieWire

‘Baby Ruby’ Trailer: Kit Harington and Noémie Merlant Are Influencer Parents with a Dark Secret

Kit Harington and Noémie Merlant are haunted by a monster of their own making: their newborn child. The “Game of Thrones” alum and “TÁR” star portray a young couple whose influencer status is thrown into disarray after becoming parents in horror film “Baby Ruby,” billed as a “Rosemary’s Baby” for Instagram mommies. Written and directed by playwright Bess Wohl, “Baby Ruby” centers on Jo (Merlant), a successful lifestyle entrepreneur who is happily pregnant, awaiting the arrival of her first child. But soon after Jo welcomes baby Ruby home, something starts to feel off, even she’s assured it’s all perfectly normal. Is something...
IndieWire

Park Chan-wook Teases ‘Sympathizer’ Series: ‘A Lot of Diversity’ Onscreen

Park Chan-wook is revealing what fans can expect from the upcoming series “The Sympathizer.” Set at HBO from A24, Park confirmed that Robert Downey Jr. will have a sizable role in the show alongside Sandra Oh. “Overall, it’s a seven-episode series, and it’s set in 1975, immediately after the Vietnam War,” Park told IndieWire at the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet. “The story covers Vietnamese refugees who have migrated to L.A. and the stories surrounding that environment. Because of the context, casting revolves around having a lot of diversity, especially a heavy presence of Vietnamese and Vietnamese Americans.” “The Sympathizer” is based on...
IndieWire

Todd Field Reveals Tom Cruise Gave Him ‘Step by Step’ Instructions to Save His Film from Harvey Weinstein

Even before Harvey Weinstein was outed a serial sexual abuser, the former mogul struck fear into the hearts of filmmakers for a different reason: his tendency to interfere with the editing process and overrule the visions of young filmmakers. In a new interview with The New Yorker, Field recalled his dismay when he learned that Weinstein’s Miramax had acquired his debut film “In the Bedroom” at the Sundance Film Festival. While the film was overwhelmingly praised at the festival, Field says he knew that Weinstein’s reputation for re-cutting films could jeopardize the response to its theatrical release. He says the film...
IndieWire

Good Thing ‘RRR’ Has Oscars Momentum from the Globes: Its Stars Put Their Bodies on the Line

The awards campaign for S.S. Rajamouli’s South Indian Tollywood breakout “RRR” continues to cajole voters to catch up with the global juggernaut ($150 million worldwide), which won the Golden Globe for Best Song and is a longshot candidate for Best Picture and Director. The three-hour movie plays best in a theater, and the film’s distributors instantly sold out a January 9 reprise screening at the Chinese on Hollywood Boulevard, repeating the rousing, cheering, and dancing event for 950, which went viral last fall. (Similar screenings were mounted recently in New York.) This time, after the Chinese screening, J.J. Abrams introduced the two...
IndieWire

‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Is Done Defending Infamous Luke and Laura Rape Scene

If there’s one defining moment in American soap operas, it’s Luke and Laura’s wedding on “General Hospital.” The nuptials of the super-couple (played by Anthony Geary and Genie Francis) was a major television event when it aired in November 1981, bringing in 30 million viewers to the ABC series and making the duo one of the most iconic couples in soap history. But as famous and beloved as the couple is, their relationship started on an extremely ugly note. In an October 1979 episode, Luke raped her, and although the show initially played it as such, the event was later looked...
Footwear News

Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
IndieWire

Could ‘Tulsa King’ Get the ‘Yellowstone’ Treatment? ‘Absolutely,’ Paramount+ Programming Chief Says

Paramount+ has not been shy about going all in on Taylor Sheridan and his ability to build a streaming universe out of “Yellowstone.” But why stop there? Sheridan’s “Tulsa King,” with Sylvester Stallone, has also been a big hit for the streamer, and Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, streaming with Paramount Global, told IndieWire that anything is possible. “The short answer is absolutely. We’re open to the possibilities, everything,” Giles said between panels at Paramount+’s presentation at TCA on January 9. “What we love to do is take this valuable IP and turn anything into a franchise because we believe there’s...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IndieWire

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Joseph Kosinski Reveals U.S. Navy Deleted Photos He Took in Pre-Production

Director Joseph Kosinski has revealed that the U.S. Navy confiscated his camera while on a military base, and ultimately “wiped clean” the photos he took. “When you’re directing the film, you kind of get to become a ‘subject matter expert’, which is the Navy term — the SME— on any subject you want. So, I got to live that dream of being in the Navy for a couple years,” Kosinski explained to Deadline. “I got to go to places that civilians don’t get to go to. I got to see things that no civilian would get to see.” Yet, that means no...
IndieWire

‘Somebody I Used to Know’ Trailer: Alison Brie Still Loves Her Ex in Dave Franco Rom-Com

Now Jay Ellis is just somebody Alison Brie used to know in a new rom-com about regretting letting “the one” get away. Brie co-wrote Prime Video romantic comedy “Somebody I Used to Know” with real-life husband, Dave Franco, who directs. The producing duo previously collaborated on the thriller “The Rental,” marking Franco’s directorial debut. “Somebody I Used to Know” stars Brie as workaholic TV producer Ally, who returns to her hometown after losing her job and reconnects with her first love Sean (Jay Ellis). The only issue? Sean is engaged to the perfect woman, Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons), who reminds Ally of who...
IndieWire

Jerrod Carmichael Rips Golden Globes During Open Monologue: ‘I’m Here Because I’m Black’

The return of the Golden Globes after a yearlong hiatus was always destined to be a slightly awkward affair. While plenty of award shows had to skip a year due to pandemic-related concerns, the Globes were banished from the NBC airwaves last year due to concerns about racism in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). While the organization eventually expanded its membership to create a more diverse voter base, the Globes continued to appear in headlines for the controversial decision to turn the event into a for-profit entity. It would have been difficult for any host to gloss over the two...
IndieWire

Sundance 2023: 27 Must-See Films at This Year’s Festival, from ‘Infinity Pool’ to ‘Cat Person’ and More

After two years of virtual and hybrid event offerings, the Sundance Film Festival is set to celebrate the first fully in-person edition of the landmark fest when it rolls out next week in Park City, Utah. As ever, this year’s festival boasts a wide variety of new films from some of our favorite filmmakers, plus an assortment of rising stars, new talents to keep an eye on, and perhaps a few surprises. This year’s program includes new films from Nicole Holofcener, Ira Sachs, Brandon Cronenberg, Sebastian Silva, Cory Finley, Justin Chon, Nicole Newnham, Maite Alberdi, Roger Ross Williams, Sophie Barthes, Lana Wilson, Davis...
PARK CITY, UT
IndieWire

Stephanie Hsu Was Once Confused for Lana Condor on a Red Carpet: ‘It Was Very Pronounced’

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” breakout star Stephanie Hsu revealed that she was once confused with “To All the Boys I’ve Ever Loved” lead Lana Condor on a red carpet. “This industry is weird. You have moments where you walk on a carpet and people are like, ‘Lana Condor, Lana Condor!'” Hsu told The New York Times. “It was just once, but it was very pronounced.” “In everybody’s defense, my mom also thinks I look like Lana Condor: She sent me a picture of Lana Condor a year ago and was like, ‘You look like this woman,'” Hsu continued. “But after the...
IndieWire

Kore-eda Hirokazu’s Delightful New Netflix Show Will Leave You Hungry and Happy

It’s hard to make food look unappetizing on screen. Fill up the screen with the greasiest monstrosity you can muster and the very fact it’s on a TV gives it a certain kind of baseline appeal. Fiction has a way of priming our stomachs in a way that even real life sometimes can’t. In a weird way, that makes the cooking in “The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House” feel like even more of a challenge. Kore-eda Hirokazu’s new Netflix series can’t just rest on looking at some rice dishes or stews. It needs to convey the idea that Kiyo (Nana...
IndieWire

‘Your Place or Mine’ Trailer: Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Resurrect the House-Swapping Rom-Com

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher are BFFs with a spark in the latest house-swapping rom-com. Putting a new twist on a modern trope, “Your Place or Mine” stars Witherspoon as Debbie, the total opposite of her longtime pal Peter (Kutcher). Debbie craves routine with her son in Los Angeles, while Peter thrives on change in New York City. When they swap houses and lives for a week, the duo discovers what they think they want might not be what they really need, per an official synopsis. “Your Place or Mine” is written and directed by “The Devil Wears Prada” and “27 Dresses”...
IndieWire

Evan Peters’ ‘Dahmer’ Globes Win Fuels Hollywood’s Serial Killer Obsession, Says Victim’s Mother

Evan Peters’ Golden Globes win is being criticized by the mother of Jeffrey Dahmer victim Tony Hughes. Emmy winner Peters took home the 2023 Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Movie for playing the serial killer in Netflix’s “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” The hit series has been marred by controversy since its premiere, with multiple families of Dahmer’s victims alleging that the “Monster” production did not reach out to those affected by Dahmer’s killing spree and that the series was “re-traumatizing” for those involved. Between 1978 and 1991, Dahmer killed 17 men, mostly...
IndieWire

Jeremy O. Harris, Marlee Matlin, Destin Daniel Cretton Headline 2023 Sundance Juries

The Sundance Institute has announced the jurors for the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, which kicks off next week in Park City, Utah. Per usual, the teams tasked with selecting winners in the Dramatic, Documentary, World Cinema, and Short Film Competitions contain an eclectic mix of prominent artists working in film, theatre, book publishing, and visual arts. Notable jurors include comedian Jim Gaffigan, “Slave Play” and “Zola” writer Jeremy O. Harris, and “Short Term 12” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” director Destin Daniel Cretton. “The jury plays a crucial role in the Festival by amplifying breakthrough works and providing...
PARK CITY, UT
IndieWire

‘The Bear’ Culinary Producer Makes a Great Case for Culinary Producing

Christopher Storer created “The Bear,” but his surprise FX hit might not nail the precision of its nail-biting comedy without his sister: culinary producer Courtney Storer. Executive producer, associate producer, co-producer, sure;what exactly is required to be a “culinary producer?” At the show’s TCA winter press tour panel, the answer to that question was as satisfying as an Italian beef sandwich. “Culinary producing goes beyond just food styling, or making sure the food looks beautiful,” said Courtney, the former culinary director of Jon + Vinny’s Italian restaurant in Los Angeles. “It’s a little bit deeper into what do people look like when...
IndieWire

2023 Golden Globes Review: Jerrod Carmichael Soars, but This Ship Is Still Sinking

Dealt an impossible hand, Jerrod Carmichael did just about everything right. To kick off the 2023 Golden Globe Awards — the first ceremony since NBC canceled last year’s telecast following a slew of accusations against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — the lead of “The Carmichael Show” and Emmy-winning stand-up special “Rothaniel” slowed things down (telling the crowd of celebrities to “settle”), took a seat (onstage!), and called it like it is: “I’ll tell you why I’m here,” he said. “I’m here because I’m Black.” While recounting how and explaining why he agreed to host — lingering questions for the discerning...
IndieWire

IndieWire

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy