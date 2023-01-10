Hampton Roads’ first casino delays grand opening

Construction of Rivers Casino Portsmouth continues Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The plan is to open January 15, 2023. Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Hampton Roads’ first permanent casino has delayed its grand opening by a week.

Originally slated to open during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend , the Rivers Casino Portsmouth will now open its doors at 10 a.m. Jan. 23. The opening will follow a series of charity nights.

A casino representative said the delay will allow operators more time to test and verify the new gaming equipment.

Once open, the 250,000-square-foot casino will offer patrons nearly 1,500 slot machines, two dozen poker tables, nearly a dozen restaurants and more. It will operate 24 hours per day and is located along Victory Boulevard near the newly named Missy Elliott Boulevard.

Virginia-based S. B. Ballard Construction Company and Yates Construction are the contractors for the project. The casino project has moved quickly, with construction beginning a year after a successful ballot referendum for the casino in 2020.