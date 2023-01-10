Opinion: Balboa Park needs to remain the crown jewel of San Diego

Balboa Park (Nelvin C. Cepeda/San Diego Union-Tribune)

Re “It’s time to treat Balboa Park like the crown jewel it is” (Dec. 5): I was heartened by reading Tad Seth Parzen’s commentary about the Burnham Center for Community Advancement’s report for improving Balboa Park.

I am a volunteer for two of the organizations in the park and have experienced firsthand some of the problems with the buildings — water leaks, heating and ventilation problems, grim restrooms, etc. The center correctly focuses on the park’s infrastructure needs and has specific recommendations to provide for the funds needed for infrastructure improvements.

The one recommendation that I don’t agree with is increasing the number of commercial activities in the park. Most, if not all, of the cultural organizations in the park already have shops. San Diego doesn’t need more shopping experiences.

I have often heard the park referred to as San Diego’s crown jewel. If so, why is it not treated with loving care?

Karen Kinney



Talmadge

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .