Read full article on original website
Related
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam's soda-tab gown paid tribute to her parents, who were garbage collectors.
Prince William Says Princess Diana's Death Wouldn't 'Break' Him In Old Clip
A clip of the prince talking about his reaction to Diana's death from 2017 has resurfaced following the release of Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare."
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
‘Married at First Sight’: Clint Says He’s Slept With 65 Different Partners, and Viewers Aren’t Impressed
After Clint revealed his total number of sexual partners in a recent episode of 'Married at First Sight,' some viewers said he should have kept that info to himself.
ETOnline.com
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes New Baby With John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are proud parents to a newborn baby!. Legend confirmed the news Friday evening at a private concert, sharing that he and Teigen welcomed their baby earlier in the day, according to People, who were the first to report. Teigen first broke the news that she...
Woman Demanding to Touch Her Surrogate's Baby Bump Dragged: 'Their Baby'
"Once it's born, they have all the time in the world to bond," one Redditor wrote, while another posted that "her body is growing the fetus and giving it life."
Mom Neglecting Newborn Triplets by Leaving Them Crying Alone Inside Backed
"In order for you to step away so you can regroup, even momentarily, your baby's safety is paramount," a New York pediatrician told Newsweek.
Cat With Two Baby Mamas Has Internet in Hysterics: 'Co-Parenting'
"'Sister Wives' cats edition?" asked one TikTok user, while another dubbed the felines a "throuple."
Maren Morris apologizes for how country music treats LGBTQ+ people on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'
Maren Morris is doing the work as an ally. "I'm sorry" for country music's relationship with LGBTQ+ people, she told queens on "RuPaul's Drag Race."
Demanding Cat Caught on Camera Waking Dad Up at 4am for Breakfast: 'Claws'
"My cat tries to wake the baby so I will get up. He's truly an evil genius," sympathized one TikTok user.
'I Opened Up a Dog Cafe. Customers Say It's Changed Their Lives'
I wanted to create a place where people feel comfortable speaking about their mental health.
Hilarious Clip Shows Rottweiler vs. Shaving Cream Aftermath: 'It's Snowing'
"Wanted to say it wasn't me, but the evidence is all over his face, you are on your own," joked one TikTok user.
'The Last of Us' Boss Teases Tory Baker, Ashley Johnson's Roles in HBO Show
"The Last of Us" creator Neil Druckmann and the HBO adaptation's showrunner Craig Mazin spoke to Newsweek about bringing in the game's voice actors to the show.
Sunny, the Dog Who Loves 'Sitting Around Looking Cute' Wins Pet of the Week
This week's pet of the week is shih-poo Sunny, who loves riding in the car, taking walks and having snacks.
Adult Kid Pretending Not to Recognize Parents After Sister's Death Praised
A licensed clinical social worker told Newsweek that the child "has every right to make clear boundaries" with their parents.
Spouse's Reason for Taking Husband's Work Laptop Without Asking Sparks Fury
Reddit users drag spouse who posted about borrowing their husband's work laptop to check Facebook.
'I'm an American Living in Britain. It's Not What You'd Expect'
The first difference I noticed I can't get used to even after so many years of living here in Britain.
'I Gave Birth While in Prison. It Meant Heartbreak'
I lost it. I was hysterical and crying, I felt like the world had just ended and I did not want to go on with life anymore.
Man Films Epic Sledding Fail With His Golden Retriever: 'Immediately No'
Several users on TikTok were amused by the dog's reaction in the video.
Dog Hilariously Dressed as Sheep to Help Mom and Baby Sleep: 'Recommend'
Vine's favorite dog creator has gained viral attention again with an innovative "Sneep Sheep" outfit.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
124K+
Post
1096M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0