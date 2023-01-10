ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Evergy blames renewable plans, inflation for $1 billion rise in infrastructure plans

By Allison Kite
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pzfVA_0k9dfUdX00

Evergy headquarters in downtown Topeka. The electric utility explained the rising cost of its capital plan to Kansas regulators in December. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Kansas’ largest electric utility says inflation and plans to add more renewable energy are to blame for the ever-rising estimated cost of its infrastructure investments.

Evergy’s plan , which outlines investments in the grid and energy production, is more than $1 billion higher than the one it filed in 2021, which was $1 billion higher than its filing in 2020.

The new capital plan also estimates $1.2 billion more in spending compared to Evergy’s “sustainability transformation plan,” which critics already worried would overspend in order to benefit the utility’s shareholders.

But, Evergy says, it’s making progress bringing its customer rates in line with peer states.

“We are a big infrastructure business — can’t turn the ship quickly,” CEO David Campbell said in December .

Environmentalists, however, say Evergy could save money if it transitioned more quickly to renewable resources. While much of the cost increase represents newly planned renewable projects, a huge chunk of Evergy’s overall spending goes to existing coal plants.

“What’s really bothersome is that Evergy is spending almost as much money on maintaining its older, more expensive power plants as what it’s spending on brand new, clean generation,” Zack Pistora, a lobbyist for the Kansas chapter of the Sierra Club, said in an email.

Evergy, which serves 1.6 million customers in Kansas and Missouri was called in last month to testify before Kansas regulators about the “highly concerning” jump in the cost of its capital investment plan. Staff of the Kansas Corporation Commission were concerned the upward trend in expected spending “will undermine the goal of achieving regionally competitive rates and reliable electric service.”

Evergy, which formed from the merger of Wester Energy and Kansas City Power and Light, is expected to file a rate case with regulators this year. That’s when it can ask regulators’ approval to increase or lower rates. Utilities like Evergy are regulated monopolies that cannot raise customers’ bills to bring in more funds. But when they invest in infrastructure, they’re allowed a return on that investment, benefiting their shareholders .

Consumer advocates at the Citizens’ Utility Ratepayer Board expressed concern that there may be pressure to build up Evergy’s assets “and increase shareholder value.”

Campbell said while the growth of Evergy’s capital expenditures is higher now, it hasn’t always been that way.

“While … the total growth rate in our capital plan is still a little below average, we used to be even further below average,” Campbell said.

The company attributes some of the rise in cost to new renewable projects it has planned for 2026. There were no renewable energy projects planned in 2021, making the 2022-2026 timeframe costlier than 2021-2025.

The rest is because of additional plans for investment in renewable energy, transmission and distribution.

Campbell said the budgeting process is a dynamic one and plans can change. He noted Evergy’s decision to back away from plans to build 700 megawatts of solar power by the end of 2024.

“We had not finalized the contracting for some of the key elements, and the supply chain crisis hit, the price of panels went up,” he said.

Ty Gorman, Kansas campaign representative for the Sierra Club’s Beyond Coal Campaign, said in an email that the concern about increased costs because of supply chain issues was a fair one. But, he said, the market will likely correct and federal legislation meant to spur renewable energy development would help.

Gorman said Evergy is keeping expensive coal plants on the books to receive a return on their investment in them.

“It’s like when someone orders way more at a restaurant than they could possibly eat, but you’re stuck paying the bill,” he said.

KCC staff were also concerned that Evergy’s plan assumed it would own all of the renewable energy generators it adds in the coming years rather than purchasing the power from developer-built facilities. Evergy is allowed to recoup a return on investment when it builds projects itself.

But Evergy said it would go through a request-for-proposal process with each project to determine the best plan.

Evergy said there are also risks with developer-led projects. In 2021, Campbell said two developers walked away from projects with Evergy.

The December workshop was not intended for the KCC to take any action on Evergy’s plans. The company’s spokeswoman, Gina Penzig, said in an email that Evergy appreciated the opportunity to provide information on its plan.

“Our capital investment plan has been and is projected to remain lower than the majority of regional peers and is focused on maintaining a reliable electric grid and ensuring a responsible transition to cleaner energy sources,” Penzig said.

David Nickel, consumer council for CURB, said the capital plan allows stakeholders an early look at Evergy’s expenditures, but they won’t be able to assess what projects they think are necessary until Evergy files its rate case.

“The capital plan is just what it is – it’s a capital plan. Where the rubber meets the road really is the rate case that’s going to be filed…this year,” Nickel said.

The post Evergy blames renewable plans, inflation for $1 billion rise in infrastructure plans appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salina Post

KU: FCC map of Kan. high-speed broadband access ‘highly inaccurate’

TOPEKA — The Federal Communications Commission’s state-by-state map of broadband availability didn’t capture the potential of 1 million Kansans living in regions without adequate high-speed service, University of Kansas researchers said. The findings were significant because the federal government plans to distribute $42.5 billion in broadband expansion...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

States that limit business with banks that boycott fossil fuels could pay high cost, study says

Republican state policymakers’ efforts to boost fossil fuels by prohibiting their governments from doing business with companies that take sustainability into consideration has the potential to cost states millions, according to a study released Thursday. Researchers looked specifically at the possible effects on Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and West Virginia if they passed Texas-like […] The post States that limit business with banks that boycott fossil fuels could pay high cost, study says appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TEXAS STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas farmers raising concerns over possible feral hogs sightings

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some Kansans have seen feral hogs roaming around parts of the state. A Garden Plain police officer posted a video of the animals to their Facebook after the department got reports of people seeing the hogs. The department said a USDA wildlife agent was immediately notified.
GARDEN PLAIN, KS
KVOE

Kansas Insurance Department announces record $7.6 million in recovered money for policyholders in 2022

The Kansas Insurance Department says it recovered over $7.5 million for residents across the state last year, the largest single-year amount in department history. Money is considered as recovered if the Insurance Department helps people who need support with their insurance claims processes. If disputes arise between policyholders and insurance companies, the Insurance Department works to ensure policies are followed and benefits are paid accordingly.
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

STATEHOUSE: Emporia lawmakers pleased with certain aspects of governor’s budget, worried about potential recession

Lawmakers will continue their research into Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s budgetary plan as they enter the second week of the 2023 legislative session. 17th District Senator Jeff Longbine and 60th District Representative Mark Schreiber, both of Emporia, see several items that are promising, including full funding of public education, increased funding to higher education — although not to the level Longbine likes — as well as a new leveraging fund for transportation matters and an emphasis on debt retirement.
EMPORIA, KS
The Kansas City Beacon

Kansas food sales tax has been lowered, but not everything you eat is eligible for savings

If you check your receipt from the grocery store, you may notice some food items are now being charged less sales tax. That statewide reduction in Kansas food sales tax of 2.5 percentage points took effect on Jan. 1. But what grocery items are actually eligible for the sales tax break is complicated and not […] The post Kansas food sales tax has been lowered, but not everything you eat is eligible for savings appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas budget surplus: How much gets put away?

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature are headed toward big fights over spending on special education programs, pay raises for government workers and how much the cash-flush state should sock away for worse economic times. Kelly released budget proposals Thursday that include depositing $500 million into the state’s […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Why is the city charging for recycling?

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Commissioner Bill Riphan came onto the 27 News Morning Show to discuss a multitude of topics like; the new work session meetings, Gage Park Improvement Authority and the new Stormont Vail Event Center’s Food and Beverage contract. In addition to those topics, Commissioner Riphan commented on and explained the reasoning behind adding on […]
TOPEKA, KS
a-z-animals.com

Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In Kansas

What do you know about the top landowners in Kansas?. In the Midwestern United States, Kansas has been nicknamed the Sunflower State. Farmland occupies over 45 million acres in Kansas, making it one of the top farming states in America. But who’s in control of all that land? Let’s find out!
KANSAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Kansas?

Kansas relies on certain water systems to support the massive agricultural industry within the state, and reservoirs and man-made lakes are an important part of that system. In fact, the largest man-made lake in Kansas supplies water to nearly a million people, showing just how important it is! Today, we are going to be learning about the largest man-made lake in Kansas, including its size, depth, history, and the native wildlife of the region. Let’s get started and discover: What’s the largest man-made lake in Kansas?
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Gov. Laura Kelly announces plan to fully fund Kansas special education for the first time in years

TOPEKA — After years of school districts shouldering the burden for special education costs, the governor announced a five-year plan to fully fund special education across the state. Adam Proffitt, Gov. Laura Kelly’s budget director, explained the particulars of her plans for fiscal year 2024 during a Thursday meeting. Under the plan, $72.4 million will be […] The post Gov. Laura Kelly announces plan to fully fund Kansas special education for the first time in years appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy