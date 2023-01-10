TSA reveals ‘Top 10 Catches’ at airports in 2022
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A gun inside a raw chicken and a grenade are among the items that the Transportation Security Administration seized from airports in 2022.
The TSA released its annual list of “ Top 10 catches ,” detailing some of the more unusual finds over the year:
- Soiled money inside crutches at the El Paso International Airport
- An inert grenade from the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
- Electric cattle prods inside a guitar case at the Washington Dulles International Airport
- A gun inside a PlayStation at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
- Drug hidden in hair scrunchies at the Boise Airport
- A knife hidden in a laptop at the Richmond International Airport
- A gun in an arm sling at the Greater Rochester International Airport
- A gun hidden inside jars of peanut butter
- A gun inside a raw chicken at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport
- Fentanyl inside candy wrappers at the Los Angeles International Airport
According to The Washington Post , the list has been around since at least 2016, when the catches included a brandy bottle containing dead sea horses at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport and a movie prop corpse intercepted at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
This year, the TSA also reported seizing a record number of firearms at security checkpoints, surpassing 6,000 in a year for the first time. More than 88% of the guns were loaded, according to a news release from TSA issued on Dec. 16.
As a result of the record number of seizures, the TSA decided last month to raise the fine for people caught with a gun in their carry-on bag, with the maximum fine going from $13,910 to $14,950.
Firearm possession laws vary by location, but guns are never allowed in carry-on bags at any airport security checkpoint, even if a passenger has a concealed-weapon permit.
Passengers who want to transport a firearm must do so in checked baggage and declare the firearms to their airline upon checking in. Airlines might also have additional requirements.
