Grand Rapids, Michigan may seem like a quaint and peaceful city on the surface, but there are dark secrets lurking beneath. From haunted houses to mysterious disappearances, here are some of the most shocking things that most people don't know about Grand Rapids.
What’s being built near Tanger Outlets? The property covers about 100 acres.
BYRON CENTER, MI — A new large industrial building is almost complete near Tanger Outlets in the Grand Rapids area. The large facility is being built along the west side of U.S. 131 and south of 92nd Street SW in Byron Township. The location was previously a 63-acre vacant lot, but the company built a road connecting Byron Commerce Drive and 92nd Street to create a larger property, around 100 acres.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan
When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
Fox17
West Michigan to receive $4.4M in funding toward affordable housing
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced 700 new affordable housing units will be built in the state thanks to a new round of funding. The Michigan governor’s office says it will cost approximately $176.6 million to build the new units, adding more than 60 long-term jobs and 1,100 short-term jobs.
Fox17
New senior living center opens in downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ICCF Community Homes held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new senior living center in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday morning. The new location, dubbed “The Southgate,” is located on 438 Division Ave. The new community, which cost $19 million to construct, includes 56...
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Acclaimed restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan
A well-known and popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Michigan this week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the acclaimed and rapidly-expanding restaurant chain Jersey Mike's Subs opened its newest Michigan restaurant location in Big Rapids.
Emergency responders clear crash on US-127
An early morning crash involving multiple cars and a semi truck shut down US-127 on Saturday morning.
Fox17
WB Lake Michigan Drive at Covell Avenue closed due to water main break
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Westbound Lake Michigan Drive at Covell Avenue is closed due to a water main break. MDOT tells FOX 17 the closure has been in place since 6:30 p.m. Friday. It'll be a few hours before the area reopens. Stay with FOX 17 for updates.
Fox17
Frederik Meijer Gardens is ready to entertain guests during all seasons in 2023
With a new year comes a whole new schedule of art, activities, and more at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park. While it will be a few months before everything is green and blooming, there's never a bad time to visit. Just because there's snow outside, doesn't mean the gardens...
Fox17
'Winter's a Drag' celebrates drag queens, supports those in need at World of Winter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Winter's a Drag shone a light on drag queens in Calder Plaza at Saturday’s World of Winter event. Chris came out to see a personal favorite, Brooklyn Hytes, and says it was worth withstanding the cold. “I just love that it’s now acceptable that...
'I'm shocked that he survived'; Michigan man exceeds expectations in his recovery after motorcycle accident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Muskegon County man is back at work after a devastating motorcycle crash less than a year ago. In Michigan, motorcycle-involved crashes are up about 20 percent in 2021 from the year before. Fatalities have increased about nine percent as well. Sean Campbell only has...
wmuk.org
Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths
Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
Three Michigan Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
WWMTCw
Theo & Stacys closing, a dive team searches, two juveniles arrested, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Theo & Stacy's to close after 50 years serving Kalamazoo. A Kalamazoo restaurant has announced that they are closing their doors. For 50 years, Theo & Stacy's has been a downtown staple. In a Facebook...
Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?
Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
Fox17
Noodlepig; Charitable ramen ending childhood hunger one bowl at a time
There's a restaurant in Grand Rapids specializing in ramen, but this isn't the American dried brick of noodles with a little packet of seasoning. Noodlepig is the best place for traditional and unique flavors of artisan ramen, where their mission is to feed their customers high-quality food while working to end food insecurity for kids.
Fox17
DNR officer falls through ice during Blanch Lake rescue
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A 21-year-old Grant man and a conservation officer with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) were treated for hypothermia after an ice rescue in Newaygo County on Sunday. We’re told members of the DNR arrived at Blanch Lake following reports of a man who...
Fox17
Family of Naya Reynolds continues legacy through scholarship
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Grief for Naya Reynolds's family will last a lifetime, but it's what they’re doing with the memories, the impact, and her legacy that matters most. Maya Davis says her daughter was known for bringing people together. She had a smile that could light up a room.
Michigan Town Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
World Atlas recently released their list of the 15 most beautiful towns in America.
