Louisiana Drug Agents Arrest Man With Load of Mushroom Chocolates
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 70 pounds of mushroom chocolate bars. On January 5th, 2022, K-9 Deputies assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit initiated a traffic stop on a blue Subaru vehicle on Interstate 49 for a traffic violation. Deputies made contact with the driver, later...
Here Are 31 Quirky High School Mascots In Louisiana
Louisiana is pretty well known for it's flair. The epicenter of Mardi Gras, the home of Bourbon Street, and setting for legendary movies and television shows. But the flair of the state isn't limited to entertainment for adults. In Louisiana, the creative flair can especially be felt at the high...
Did You Know Louisiana Has a State Bug & a State Drink?
You probably know a lot of the "Official" state symbols for Louisiana. Like the state bird for Louisiana, of course, the Eastern Brown Pelican. (Although the pelican on the state flag is white? But I digress) Louisiana also has an official state dog, the Catahoula Leopard Dog. The Catahoula was...
Former Louisiana Senator Is Headed to Jail
Former Louisiana State Senator Karen Carter Peterson gets a 22-month prison sentence after she admitted to using money from her campaign coffers and the State Democratic Party's money to fund her gambling addiction. Peterson has admitted she spent more than 140-thousand dollars to gamble.. She has confessed to having a...
Why Are Egg Prices So High in Louisiana?
You might struggle to find eggs in grocery stores across Louisiana and when you do find them, get ready to pay a premium. Egg prices are skyrocketing across the nation. One of the big problems is a bird flu outbreak. A dozen eggs will set you back more than $3.50 a dozen on average. That price is up 50% from a year ago and it looks like the prices could go even higher.
Is In-N-Out Burger Coming to Louisiana?
Good news for those who love In-N-Out Burger. The company is expanding east from Texas. Could this be good news for Louisiana?. The burger chains billionaire President Lynsi Snyder confirms the burger joint will be opening up new locations in Tennessee over the next couple of years. This is the furthest east the company has ever gone and Snyder says she has plans to open in other states that are in between Texas and Tennessee. That would put Louisiana right in the middle of the expansion discussion.
Quitting Smoking Will Save More Than Your Life Louisiana
Not only could smoking kill you, but it's also crazy expensive. Here's the real cost of a smoker in Louisiana. Quitting smoking is the hardest thing I've ever done. We all know that smoking can cost you your life, but what else will it cost you? For a long time, it cost me my self-respect! I finally quit after decades of smoking over the summer using Chantix. I refuse to let these damn things rule my life, especially while watching my ex-husband battle cancer.
The Rich History and Traditions Behind Mardi Gras in Louisiana
Mardi Gras is a celebration steeped in history with a rich tradition. But how did it get its start and who was first to celebrate in the United States? Mobile or New Orleans?. Mardi Gras has been called the biggest party on the planet and seeing how it originated in Europe and is still celebrated there as well as in North and South America, it just might be the biggest party ever!
It’s Official: Louisiana is Getting its First Buc-ee’s
"This is a tremendous project. We are so grateful that Buc-ee's has decided to locate its first travel center in the state here in Ruston. The capital investment is huge and the 200+ jobs being created are extraordinary for the citizens of Ruston. We are excited to welcome Buc-ee's to our community and look forward to their success. This project has been in the works for several ears and would not be possible without our wonderful City Council members. I would also like to say thank you to the Lincoln Parish School Board, the Lincoln Parish Police Jury, and the Lincoln Parish Sheriff for their partnership in this project."
One Louisiana City Is Considered One Of America’s Friendliest
Merriam-Webster defines friendly as: of, relating to, or befitting a friend: such as showing kindly interest and goodwill; Not hostile; Cheerful, comforting; serving a beneficial or helpful purpose; not causing or likely to cause harm. You get the picture. So, when studyfinds.org listed the findings of their new report on...
Why You Will Start Seeing Divorce Numbers Go Up in Louisiana
2023 marks a new beginning for many of us, we see a glimmer of hope and 2022 in our rearview mirror. For some Americans, this is exactly why they choose to seek out divorce lawyers. Why Do so Many People Call January Divorce Month?. A few years ago CBS 19...
Does the perfect woman exist?
What can we say? Perfect is different for everyone, but what we can tell you is that your ideal woman can be hard to find. In fact, gentleman, this might just be the reality check you never knew you didn't want to have. I discovered something called the 'Female Delusion...
