"This is a tremendous project. We are so grateful that Buc-ee's has decided to locate its first travel center in the state here in Ruston. The capital investment is huge and the 200+ jobs being created are extraordinary for the citizens of Ruston. We are excited to welcome Buc-ee's to our community and look forward to their success. This project has been in the works for several ears and would not be possible without our wonderful City Council members. I would also like to say thank you to the Lincoln Parish School Board, the Lincoln Parish Police Jury, and the Lincoln Parish Sheriff for their partnership in this project."

RUSTON, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO