Harvard Astronomers Have Revealed the True Shape of the Milky Way’s Halo of Stars

Scientists Obtain First-Ever Sound Recording of Dust Devils on Mars
Scientists have made history by recording the first audio of an extraterrestrial whirlwind on Mars, thanks to the microphone on NASA’s Perseverance rover. The study, led by planetary scientist Naomi Murdoch and a team of researchers at the National Higher French Institute of Aeronautics and Space and NASA, was published in Nature Communications.
Orbit of Doom: The Surprising Connection Between Earth’s Orbital Patterns and an Ancient Warming Event
An international team of scientists has suggested that changes in Earth’s orbit that resulted in hotter conditions may have played a role in triggering a rapid global warming event that occurred 56 million years ago. This event, known as the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM), is considered to be an analog to modern-day climate change.
Baby Star “Burps” Tell Tales of Surprisingly Frantic Feeding – “It’s Literally the Process of Star Creation in Real-Time”
The youngest stars often shine in bright bursts as they consume material from surrounding disks. Newborn stars “feed” at a furious rate and grow through surprisingly frequent feeding frenzies, a recent analysis of data from NASA’s retired Spitzer Space Telescope shows. Outbursts from stellar babies at the...
This Week @NASA: Space Exploration Collaboration, Webb Reveals Galaxies From Dawn of the Universe
Continuing a collaboration in space exploration …. And highlighting new science from NASA missions …. A few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASA!. US, Japan Sign Space Agreement at NASA Headquarters. On January 13 at NASA Headquarters, administrator Bill Nelson, Japan’s prime minister...
The Secret Code of the Universe: A Remarkable Way of Measuring the Fine Structure Constant
The fine structure constant is a fundamental constant of nature and its measurement is crucial in physics. Recently, researchers at TU Wien have discovered a unique way of measuring it. The value of one over 137, also known as the fine structure constant, is considered a crucial number in physics....
120-Million-Year-Old Fossil Shows Modern Bird Skull Evolved From a Mixture of Dinosaur and Bird Features
A new study from researchers at the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Field Museum of Natural History has found that birds retained key dinosaurian characteristics for millions of years after the split between dinosaurs and birds. The study, which analyzed and...
Princeton Scientists Shocked To Discover Bering Land Bridge Formed Far Later During Last Ice Age Than Thought
Princeton scientists found that the Bering Land Bridge was flooded until 35,700 years ago, with its full emergence occurring only shortly before the migration of humans into the Americas. A new study shows that the Bering Land Bridge, the strip of land that once connected Asia to Alaska, emerged far...
Prehistoric Puzzle Deciphered – Scientists Solve the Mystery of 300-Million-Year-Old Cooked Tetrapod Bones
A mystery that has puzzled scientists for decades has been solved regarding ancient tetrapods, which were amphibian-like creatures that lived more than 300 million years ago. The Jarrow Assemblage, an important fossil site in Ireland, contains fossils of these ancient tetrapods that appear to have had their bones cooked after death. These fossils were found in a coal seam in Co. Kilkenny.
New Research Flips Our Understanding of Ice Age Frequency
An unexpected discovery of a previously unstudied sediment core from Antarctica by researchers from the University of Otago has flipped our understanding of how often ice ages occurred in Antarctica. According to Dr. Christian Ohneiser, the lead author of the study and a member of the Department of Geology, it...
JPL and the Space Age: Explorer 1 (NASA Documentary)
Many of the strategies surrounding the Cold War revolved around two things: nuclear weapons and rockets. And in the United States, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, under the supervision of Caltech, was charged with building America’s first tactical nuclear rockets: the Corporal and Sergeant missiles. At this same time the...
Surprising Research Reveals Religion Is Not the Main Reason for Rejection of Evolution in Schools
Religion influences secondary school students’ understanding and acceptance of evolutionary theory, but social and cultural factors such as nationality, perceptions of science, and household income are more influential, according to a study involving 5,500 Brazilian and Italian students aged 14-16. An article on the study was published in the journal PLOS ONE.
Trapping Millions of Tons of CO2 – Researchers Have Discovered an Arctic Carbon Conveyor Belt
Scientists discover a new pathway for the movement of carbon-rich materials from productive Arctic coastal waters to the deep ocean. Every year, the transfer of carbon-rich particles across the shelf in the Barents and Kara Seas could trap as much as 3.6 million metric tons of CO2 in the deep Arctic ocean for thousands of years. According to researchers from the Alfred Wegener Institute and other institutions, this previously unknown transport route uses the biological carbon pump and ocean currents to absorb atmospheric CO2 on a scale equivalent to Iceland’s total annual emissions. They recently published their findings in the journal Nature Geoscience.
Black Hole’s Deep Gravitational Sinkhole Twists Unlucky Star Into Donut Shape
A Deep Gravitational Sinkhole Swallows Unlucky Bypassing Star. Black holes have such a voracious gravitational pull that they even swallow light. This makes them hungry monsters lurking in the eternal darkness. There’s no escape if you happen to stumble across one in the inky blackness of space. That’s no worry for astronauts who have yet to travel farther than the Moon. But entire stars can face that peril if they wind up in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Why Is Ice Slippery? A New Approach to the Mystery
An international research team, led by the Complutense University of Madrid, has used computer simulations to study the movement of a solid sliding over ice at the atomic level. The simulation confirms the existence of a self-lubricating layer on the surface of the ice. According to international research led by...
Black Hole Violently Tearing Apart a Star Unleashes Rare Luminous Jet of Matter
Astronomers at the Swinburne University of Technology have played an important role in the discovery of a rare luminous jet of matter traveling close to the speed of light, created by a supermassive black hole violently tearing apart a star. Published in the journal Nature, the research brings astronomers one step closer to understanding the physics of supermassive black holes, which sit at the center of galaxies billions of light years away.
Scientists Reveal How Trauma Changes the Brain
Trauma can have a profound impact on an individual’s life. Recent research has shed light on how traumatic events can alter the physical structure of our brains. These changes are not due to physical injury but rather the brain’s ability to adapt and rewire itself after these experiences.
Unlocking the Secrets of Laser-Induced Periodic Surface Structures on Silicon
Researchers have identified the effects of the choice of laser on LIPSS, providing insight into key manufacturing parameters. The electronic and optical devices that we use on a daily basis, such as mobile phones, LEDs, and solar cells use transistors and other constituents that are consistently getting smaller and more compact. With an ever-growing need for computing power, storage, and energy efficiency, this trend will only continue to new extremes.
“Nearly Identical to a Human’s” – Scientists Successfully Create Adrenal Gland in a Petri Dish
A team at the University of Pennsylvania successfully induced stem cells to exhibit the properties and functions of a human adrenal gland, a development that may pave the way for new treatments for adrenal inadequacies. The adrenal gland, located above the kidneys, is vital for maintaining overall health. It produces...
Uncovering Why 13 Is Considered Unlucky – The Surprising Power of Its Bad Reputation
Would you think it weird if I refused to travel on Sundays that fall on the 22nd day of the month?. How about if I lobbied the homeowner association in my high-rise condo to skip the 22nd floor, jumping from the 21st to 23rd?. It’s highly unusual to fear 22...
Scientists Discover Biological Consequences of Racism
New research published in Biological Psychiatry has discovered a correlation between discrimination and an altered brain-gut microbiome. Structural racism not only has psychological consequences but also impacts the body on a biological level. Discrimination has been shown to contribute to various mental and physical disorders such as obesity, depression, and addiction, however, the biological pathways linking social experiences to physical health effects remain largely unknown.
