Critics Choice Awards presenter Seth Rogen took direct aim at the network home of the awards show during his moment at the mic, roasting the CW for its lack of contenders in the TV race. Rogen reacted strongly to the show’s unusual format in the first hour, presenting the male and female winners in key acting categories at the same time. For example, Giancarlo Esposito won supporting actor in a drama for his work in AMC’s “Better Call Saul” and Jennifer Coolidge got the nod for supporting actress for HBO’s “The White Lotus,” and both performers came up to the stage...

36 MINUTES AGO