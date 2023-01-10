Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Was Adopted, Tortured, And A Jane Doe For Years Until Her Siblings Told Authorities They Helped Dispose Of Her BodyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGary, IN
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Indiana this monthKristen WaltersSchererville, IN
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Renter Shocked at Landlord's Curse Word Laden Apartment ShowingSharee B.Chicago, IL
Chicago Cubs Fans Celebrate Major Team Announcement Heading Into New SeasonOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Related
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Detroit Pistons: Proposed mega-deal with the Los Angeles Lakers
Until the February trade deadline is here, the Detroit Pistons will continue to be mentioned in trade rumors involving Bojan Bogdanovic. The Bogdanovic trade rumors have touched just about every contender (and some pretenders), as we’ve heard about the Bucks, Suns, Mavericks, Hawks and Lakers among others. This may...
NFL rumors: Jim Harbaugh proves he’s not bluffing with Broncos interest
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is drawing major interest from the Denver Broncos. Either the University of Michigan will pay head football coach Jim Harbaugh handsomely or he will be going back to the NFL. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday morning that “Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh interviewed...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
3 Dolphins to blame for Wild Card loss
The Miami Dolphins missed out on the chance to pull off an upset to the Buffalo Bills, losing 34-31 in the Wild Card round. These three Dolphins are the most to blame for the loss. No one gave the Miami Dolphins a chance in the Wild Card Round. They were...
Brutal Giants roughing the passer call had NFL Twitter shook
New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence was issued a controversial roughing the passer penalty late against the Minnesota Vikings. The New York Giants were perhaps the biggest surprise team of the 2022 NFL season. In their first year of a supposed rebuild, and they made it to the playoffs and pushed the Minnesota Vikings to the limit. Late in the fourth quarter, however, the referees almost prevented the Giants from picking up the victory.
This massive Lakers-Pistons trade could happen after latest rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to capitalize on having two superstars to build a roster that is good enough to at least have a chance of making a run in the playoffs. The Detroit Pistons are a young team that is looking to get the best draft pick possible and has veteran assets to trade.
Horrible clock management dooms Miami Dolphins in loss
The Miami Dolphins season is over and Mike McDaniel needs to spend the offseason learning that there is a play clock in the NFL. Miami wasted three timeouts in the second half including two in the fourth quarter when Mike McDaniel couldn’t get plays in on time and had to use timeouts to get out of delay of game penalties. He didn’t learn anything.
Philadelphia Eagles Divisional Round matchup is set
While the Philadelphia Eagles sat idle on their bye week, we all were retaught some age-old lessons thanks to the first five games of the NFL’s Wild Card Round. Regular-season records mean nothing. It doesn’t matter if your team won 13 games or nine. Anyone can be beaten by anyone at any time.
3 Astros on the 40 man roster who won’t survive the season
These three members of the Houston Astros 40-man roster will be gone before the 2023 season is over. The defending World Series Champion Houston Astros will embark on a title defense this season with many familiar names and faces. Jose Abreu is the biggest addition while Justin Verlander is the most notable to leave.
FanSided
304K+
Followers
598K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2