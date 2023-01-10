New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence was issued a controversial roughing the passer penalty late against the Minnesota Vikings. The New York Giants were perhaps the biggest surprise team of the 2022 NFL season. In their first year of a supposed rebuild, and they made it to the playoffs and pushed the Minnesota Vikings to the limit. Late in the fourth quarter, however, the referees almost prevented the Giants from picking up the victory.

