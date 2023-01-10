Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Meinecke, Ball earn Sheldon Fire promotions
SHELDON—Scott Meinecke and Chuck Ball did not have a history of family members who were firefighters, so there was no natural draw for them to join the Sheldon Fire Co. at first. But the two men like to help the community and each one got a push toward the...
Frank Kennedy, 87, formerly of Sibley
SPIRIT LAKE—Francis “Frank” Edward Kennedy, 87, of Spirit Lake, passed away peacefully at his residence on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milford. Visitation will be held from...
Richard Finn, 94, Sheldon
SHELDON—Richard Francis Finn, 94, Sheldon, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Prairie View Retirement Home in Sanborn. Service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at St. Cecelia’s Catholic Church in Sanborn. Burial will be at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Sheldon. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. at St. Cecelia’s Catholic Church in Sanborn. Arrangements are the direction of Vander Ploeg Funeral Home in Sheldon.
Bob Molitor, 66, Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—Robert “Bob” James Molitor, 66, Rock Rapids, died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. Service will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Faith Baptist Church in Rock Rapids. Visitation will be noon-1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Jurrens Funeral Home in Rock Rapids.
Jan. 13 girls wrestling
Team results: 1. Pierre T.F. Riggs 218; 2. Canton 157.5; 3. Viborg-Hurley/Irene-Wakonda 132; 4. Shawnee Mission Northwest 107; 5. Harrisburg 69; 5. Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon 69; 7. Aberdeen Central 67; 8. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 61; 8. Brookings 61; 10. Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 44; 11. Brandon Valley 40; 12. Watertown 38; 13. Yankton 31; 14. Lisbon 29; 15. Sioux Valley 28.5; 16. Webster Area 28; 17. Dell Rapids 27; 18. Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 24; 19. Clark/Willow Lake 20; 20. Sioux Falls Jefferson 19; 21 Sioux Falls Lincoln 18; 22. Tea Area 17; 23. Doland 16; 24. Todd County 14; 25. Groton Area 12; 26. Sioux Falls Washington 7; 27. Sioux Falls Roosevelt 6; 28. Sioux Falls O’Gorman 3; 29. Flandreau 0.
RePower Motorsports in Sanborn
SANBORN—Ever since he was a young kid, Brady Bootsma has been into motorsports. “I have always enjoyed being around them and working on them,” the 28-year-old said. “While I was in high school and college, I worked at Vander Haag’s Inc. and gained an appreciation for salvage.
Sheriff Talich ready to answer the calls, offer help
IRETON—History was made in Lake County, SD, Monday, which was National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, when former 2003 West Sioux High School graduate Sarina Talich, formerly Ten Napel, Talich was sworn in as the first female sheriff in the county. Talich, who is originally from Ireton, is one of...
Feb. 13 wrestling
West Central, SD, def. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 48-21 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley def. Akron-Westfield 57-21.
Osceola board discusses public health funding
SIBLEY—The Osceola County Board of Supervisors rang in the new year 2023 under new leadership and discussed health programs during its Tuesday, Jan. 3, meeting. Supervisor Mike Schulte received the nod to move into the role as board chairman with LeRoy DeBoer approved as vice chairman. Due to the...
NCC flips switch for maintenance lab
SHELDON—The second law of thermodynamics states that entropy, physical decay and energy dissipation, will increase over time in any system — and that includes industrial equipment. Students will learn to repair and reverse that naturally occurring damage at the new Industrial Maintenance Lab at Northwest Iowa Community College,...
Ten-Kredit Electric readying for move
SIOUX CENTER—Ten-Kredit Electric is looking forward to the day it can move into its new facility. The Sioux Center based electrical contracting company has called its building at 301 Seventh St. NW home since it was founded by Don Ten Napel and Marion Kredit in 1979, but it has since outgrown the space.
ZEISS closes glass lens lab in Sheldon
SHELDON—Eye lens manufacturer ZEISS has been consolidating smaller production sites for the last few years and recently set its sights on Sheldon’s facility. ZEISS shut down its lens laboratory at 300 16th St. in early December, and the building sits unused while area optometrists are dealing with longer wait times to receive ZEISS lenses.
Orange City man arrested for second OWI
ORANGE CITY—A 29-year-old Orange City man was arrested 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Thomas Michael Jones stemmed from the stop of a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica on Seventh Street Northeast, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheldon council revisits look at LOST funds
SHELDON—The Sheldon City Council feels some requests might have to get LOST from the 2023-24 fiscal year budget. For the second straight meeting, local option sales tax was the main topic of conversation by the council Wednesday, Jan. 4. No hard decisions were made during the meeting. Those will wait until the two-day budget workshop Jan. 24-25.
