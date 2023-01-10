Read full article on original website
Widefield trade school program receives donation
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Manufacturing Industry Learning Lab (MiLL) in Widefield School District 3 (WSD3) received a $12,500 donation from the International Woodworking Fair (IWF) to further advance its trade programs. The MiLL provides trade career pathways for students in Cabinet Manufacturing, Construction Technology, and Welding Technology. MiLL students receive hands-on experience using state-of-the-art manufacturing […]
The King Center Launches Nonviolence365 Online Workplace Edition Training
Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center), today announced the launch of Nonviolence365 (NV365) Online Workplace Edition, an abbreviated version of the NV365 Online Masterclass training designed specifically for businesses looking to expand their DEI&B training offerings. “The...
CMOE Presents Early Learners Academy
The Early Learners Academy (ELA) is a 6-week series of classes incorporating S.T.E.A.M. (science, technology, engineering, art and math) elements and utilizing components of the engaging Creative Curriculum. ELA is an early learning experience designed to boost school readiness, social connections and skill development. This 6-week cycle will provide children learning experiences aligned with Indiana’s Early Learning Foundations. These Foundations include acquiring: language and communication skills; early reading and writing skills; math, science & social studies skills; social/emotional skills; Creative Art and Play and Learning experiences and Physical Health and Growth targets. Each class is developed and led by our trained Education Coordinator in partnership with Building Blocks and funded by Welborn Baptist Foundation.
RCC receives grant from Congress for new health training facility
GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Rogue Community College will receive a $3.61 million grant from Congress for its new Allied Health Training Facility. With help from senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, the new facility will offer courses for RCC students interested in careers in the healthcare industry. In turn, graduates will help ease the shortage of healthcare workers in the region.
Destination Tomorrow awards grants from national LGBTQ impact fund
Destination Tomorrow, a national LGBTQ+ organization with centers located in the South Bronx in New York City and Atlanta, has announced the recipients of the 2023-2024 TRANScend Community Impact Fund. Support by Gilead Sciences, the TRANScend fund aims to address the disproportionate impact of HIV within transgender communities. To that...
