The Early Learners Academy (ELA) is a 6-week series of classes incorporating S.T.E.A.M. (science, technology, engineering, art and math) elements and utilizing components of the engaging Creative Curriculum. ELA is an early learning experience designed to boost school readiness, social connections and skill development. This 6-week cycle will provide children learning experiences aligned with Indiana’s Early Learning Foundations. These Foundations include acquiring: language and communication skills; early reading and writing skills; math, science & social studies skills; social/emotional skills; Creative Art and Play and Learning experiences and Physical Health and Growth targets. Each class is developed and led by our trained Education Coordinator in partnership with Building Blocks and funded by Welborn Baptist Foundation.

INDIANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO