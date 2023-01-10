Paramore, Foo Fighters, the Lumineers to Headline 2023 Boston Calling Festival

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

After canceling their appearance at the event last year following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters will return to Boston Calling as the Friday night headliner for the 2023 iteration kicking off on May 26. The three-day festival also tapped the Lumineers to headline on Saturday and Paramore on Sunday.

Scheduled for Memorial Day weekend in Allston, Massachusetts, Boston Calling will also welcome performances from Niall Horan, Alanis Morissette, Bleachers, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, the National, Maren Morris, the Flaming Lips, Noah Kahan, Queens of the Stone Age, Fletcher, 070 Shake, the Linda Lindas, Chelsea Cutler, and more.

The lineup, which features 17 acts per day, spotlights almost two dozen local New England acts, as well. Neemz, Q-Tip Bandits, GA-20, Juice, Alisa Amador, Mint Green, Blue Light Bandits, Ali McGuirk, Coral Moons, Actor Observer, Workman Song, Brandie Blaze, Couch, Little Fuss, Najee Janey, Summer Cult, Sorry Mom, and Chrysalis will all take the stage throughout the three-day event.

General sale for Boston Calling begins Thursday, Jan. 12, at 10 a.m. EST. Additional information can be found via the official festival website .

Boston Calling returned last year for the first time since 2019 due to pandemic-related cancellations. Foo Fighters were initially scheduled to headline in 2020, so their opening night performance has been a long time coming.

Paramore , who will release their sixth studio album, This is Why , in February, will make a stop at the festival in the middle of their upcoming tour, which arrives in North America on May 23. In the days following their Boston Calling set, the band will headline two nights at Madison Square Garden.