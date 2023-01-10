Read full article on original website
thecolumbusceo.com
Jan Woodham of Piedmont Columbus Regional on Retention and Reducing Turnover
Jan Woodham of Piedmont Columbus Regional talks about ways they deal with the challenge of employee turnover, especially first year turnover. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
thecolumbusceo.com
Marv Lieberman of the SCORE Columbus Chapter Talks About Volunteers Needed
Marv Lieberman of the SCORE Columbus Chapter talks about the national organization and how they serve businesses. He discusses the current need for volunteers. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
WTVM
Valley Healthcare System announces new president, CEO
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New leadership was officially presented for the Valley Healthcare System. They introduced the city to their new President and CEO, Dr. Asante Hilts. Hilts took the place of Dr. Sarah Lang as she retired after more than 28 years. Hilts has over 13 years of experience in the community healthcare industry.
WTVM
Columbus grandmother upset following disciplinary action her grandson received
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus grandmother is upset following a disciplinary action her grandson received at school. He was suspended for not telling an administrator about a gun he saw on school premises. News leader 9 sat down with Tuwanna Thornton about her 5th grader who attends Reese Road...
LIST: Local schools releasing early due to weather aware conditions
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Some schools in the WRBL News 3 viewing area are letting out early in the face of weather aware conditions. Take a look below at which schools will depart ahead of schedule on Thursday, Jan. 12. Muscogee County School District: St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School Dominion Children’s Academy Pinehurst Christian School Hallie […]
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Protest planned for MLK Day
A new group, L-TAD (LaFayette Teachers Against Displacement) publicly denounce the Board’s decision to place the new consolidated school in Valley, Al. We reject the idea of closing LHS and displacing our students, the teachers proclaimed. They added, “We want the families, alumni, friends, community leaders, and allies of...
Sheriff Sid Lockhart’s legacy is his genuine care for Chambers County citizens
LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) – Sheriff Sid Lockhart has served the Chambers County community for 40 years in law enforcement, with more than half of his career as sheriff. Now, the longtime law enforcement leader is preparing to retire his badge. Wednesday, he met with WRBL for a look back on his legendary career. He says there’s been more laughter than tears during his 28-year career as the county’s top law enforcement leader.
wltz.com
Columbus Consolidated Government to send emergency alerts by phone
Columbus, Ga — COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Consolidated Government of Columbus is offering emergency alert notifications, with a text to your phone. The emergency notifications can vary from community notifications, to floods, extreme heat, hurricanes, landslides, tornados and thunderstorms. To sign up for the emergency alert notifications, visit...
WTVM
Two Columbus women helping rescue local human trafficking victims
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to the U.S. State Department, more than 17,000 people become victims of human trafficking every year in the United States. With such alarming statistics, we talked to two Columbus advocates, one a former victim who goes on local rescue missions to help other victims find their way to safety.
Lanett, January 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Lanett, January 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The LaGrange Academy basketball team will have a game with Springwood School on January 12, 2023, 13:30:00.
American Airlines dropping service at Columbus Airport in Georgia, eliminating CLT flight
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Douglas International Airport is losing one of its nonstop flights to Georgia. American Airlines will drop its service at Columbus Airport this spring, a move that impacts CLT. “Due to soft demand and the regional pilot shortage affecting the airline industry, American Airlines has made the...
‘It was brutal’: Alabama man accused of killing Georgia woman appears in court
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — An Alabama man accused of murdering a Columbus, Georgia woman in Phenix City made his first court appearance Tuesday morning. Jason Bernard Cole, 40 of Florence, was in Russell County District Court in front of Judge Walter Gray III. Rachael Mixson, 41, of Columbus was found dead Saturday, Oct. 22, […]
WTVM
Judge denies bond for Ala. man charged in brutal murder of Columbus bartender
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An Alabama man charged in the murder of a Columbus bartender appeared in court for a bond hearing. 40-year-old Jason Cole of Florence, Alabama, faced Judge Walker Gray in a Russell County courtroom early Tuesday morning. Cole is accused of killing his girlfriend, Rachael Mixson, in...
Opelika-Auburn News
Lee County Commission approves new $15M highway department complex
The Lee County Commission is moving forward with plans to build a new highway department complex that will sit on 21 acres of property at the corner of Society Hill Road and Williamson Avenue In Opelika. The total cost for the project will come to $15,055,832.00. The commission voted to...
Columbus weekend marked by shootings, armed robberies and home invasions
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus was no stranger to crime this past weekend, Friday, Jan. 6 to Sunday, Jan. 8. The weekend was marked by numerous shootings, some fatal, armed robberies, and armed home invasions. WRBL spoke with Columbus police Monday morning to talk about the various incidents from this weekend. Here’s what has been […]
LaGrange announces street closures for MLK parade on Saturday, Jan. 14
LaGRANGE, GA. (WRBL) — The City of LaGrange is notifying the public of several street closures for the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade on Saturday, Jan. 14. Streets around the parade route will begin closing at 12:45 p.m. in anticipation of the parade’s 1 p.m. start. The City of LaGrange says the route begins and […]
wltz.com
Third arrest made in Nov. 2022 murder on Cross Tie Court in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has arrested a third suspect in a deadly November 2022 shooting that took the life of a 16-year-old boy. Police say warrants for murder and two counts of armed robbery were issued for Mayel Porter. The suspect turned himself into police custody at the Columbus Public Safety Building on Jan. 10.
Auburn football recruiting: 2 transfer quarterbacks find FCS homes
2 outbound Auburn football transfer portal quarterbacks have found new homes on Tuesday, January 10 — that being assumed starter but ultimately snap-less Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada, who will be going back to Texas to join the Incarnate Word Cardinals, and fellow scholarship QB Trey Lindsey, who served as a backup for four years on the Plains and now heads to the UAlbany Great Danes.
BREAKING: Homicide investigation underway in North Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Saturday night homicide investigation is underway in North Columbus. Multiple units from the Columbus Police Department are on the scene. The entire area is blocked off with crime scene tape. Muscogee County Coroner, Buddy Bryan has confirmed a homicide at Springcreek Village at 8082 Veterans Parkway near Williams Road. This […]
WTVM
Columbus police searching for mom, son last seen on Brown Ave.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing mom and son. 32-year-old Olivia Landrum and 4-year-old Quavion Landrum went missing from the 500 block of Brown Avenue between 6:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on January 11. Police say both...
