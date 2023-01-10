ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

WTVM

Valley Healthcare System announces new president, CEO

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New leadership was officially presented for the Valley Healthcare System. They introduced the city to their new President and CEO, Dr. Asante Hilts. Hilts took the place of Dr. Sarah Lang as she retired after more than 28 years. Hilts has over 13 years of experience in the community healthcare industry.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

LIST: Local schools releasing early due to weather aware conditions

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Some schools in the WRBL News 3 viewing area are letting out early in the face of weather aware conditions. Take a look below at which schools will depart ahead of schedule on Thursday, Jan. 12. Muscogee County School District: St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School Dominion Children’s Academy Pinehurst Christian School Hallie […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Protest planned for MLK Day

A new group, L-TAD (LaFayette Teachers Against Displacement) publicly denounce the Board’s decision to place the new consolidated school in Valley, Al. We reject the idea of closing LHS and displacing our students, the teachers proclaimed. They added, “We want the families, alumni, friends, community leaders, and allies of...
VALLEY, AL
WRBL News 3

Sheriff Sid Lockhart’s legacy is his genuine care for Chambers County citizens

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) – Sheriff Sid Lockhart has served the Chambers County community for 40 years in law enforcement, with more than half of his career as sheriff. Now, the longtime law enforcement leader is preparing to retire his badge. Wednesday, he met with WRBL for a look back on his legendary career. He says there’s been more laughter than tears during his 28-year career as the county’s top law enforcement leader.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
wltz.com

Columbus Consolidated Government to send emergency alerts by phone

Columbus, Ga — COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Consolidated Government of Columbus is offering emergency alert notifications, with a text to your phone. The emergency notifications can vary from community notifications, to floods, extreme heat, hurricanes, landslides, tornados and thunderstorms. To sign up for the emergency alert notifications, visit...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Two Columbus women helping rescue local human trafficking victims

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to the U.S. State Department, more than 17,000 people become victims of human trafficking every year in the United States. With such alarming statistics, we talked to two Columbus advocates, one a former victim who goes on local rescue missions to help other victims find their way to safety.
COLUMBUS, GA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Lanett, January 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The LaGrange Academy basketball team will have a game with Springwood School on January 12, 2023, 13:30:00.
LAGRANGE, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Lee County Commission approves new $15M highway department complex

The Lee County Commission is moving forward with plans to build a new highway department complex that will sit on 21 acres of property at the corner of Society Hill Road and Williamson Avenue In Opelika. The total cost for the project will come to $15,055,832.00. The commission voted to...
OPELIKA, AL
wltz.com

Third arrest made in Nov. 2022 murder on Cross Tie Court in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has arrested a third suspect in a deadly November 2022 shooting that took the life of a 16-year-old boy. Police say warrants for murder and two counts of armed robbery were issued for Mayel Porter. The suspect turned himself into police custody at the Columbus Public Safety Building on Jan. 10.
COLUMBUS, GA
FanSided

Auburn football recruiting: 2 transfer quarterbacks find FCS homes

2 outbound Auburn football transfer portal quarterbacks have found new homes on Tuesday, January 10 — that being assumed starter but ultimately snap-less Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada, who will be going back to Texas to join the Incarnate Word Cardinals, and fellow scholarship QB Trey Lindsey, who served as a backup for four years on the Plains and now heads to the UAlbany Great Danes.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

BREAKING: Homicide investigation underway in North Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Saturday night homicide investigation is underway in North Columbus. Multiple units from the Columbus Police Department are on the scene. The entire area is blocked off with crime scene tape. Muscogee County Coroner, Buddy Bryan has confirmed a homicide at Springcreek Village at 8082 Veterans Parkway near Williams Road. This […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus police searching for mom, son last seen on Brown Ave.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing mom and son. 32-year-old Olivia Landrum and 4-year-old Quavion Landrum went missing from the 500 block of Brown Avenue between 6:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on January 11. Police say both...
COLUMBUS, GA

