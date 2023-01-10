ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefonte, PA

Woman sentenced for giving children meth, baths in bleach

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
BELLEFONTE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania woman was sentenced to spend up to two years in jail after police said she gave children drugs and bathed them in chemicals.

Tara Auman was sentenced to 11 1/2 to 23 1/2 months in jail to be followed by five years of probation, WJAC reported.

Auman was arrested in May and pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of child endangerment and corruption of minors, according to The Centre Daily Times.

Police began investigating Auman in early April after receiving a report from Children and Youth Services that she had been smoking methamphetamine and giving drugs to children, WJAC reported. When police spoke to the oldest of four children in Auman’s care, the child said they were “failing school” because they had to stay home to take care of the other children in the home while Auman was “sleeping.”

In an affidavit of probable cause obtained by The Centre Daily Times, Auman was accused of spraying alcohol on two children in her care because she believed “bugs were coming from their bodies,” and one child told a detective that the bathroom smelled “like a pool” during baths. Bellefonte police said in the affidavit that one child told officers they were addicted to meth.

The children in the case wrote written statements that were shared with the court and watched the proceedings from the back of the courtroom, according to The Centre Daily Times.

“We’re all doing much better,” one of the children wrote. “And we got a chance at a life that all kids deserve.”

Comments / 18

Molly Snider
4d ago

That is all you are giving her for doing those terrible things to her children? When you let her out, what access will she have to those children to continue to destroy their lives!! Judge your duty & job is to protect the children above all other things, I expect you to protect them from that evil woman! The children will have memories that will affect their lives forever!🥲🥲🥲

Reply
16
FeatherWood❤
4d ago

wow only give her that amount of time after what she did to her children and giving them drugs as well .she should be doing a lot of more time and never get her kids back unfit mother she shouldn't even be called a mother

Reply(1)
10
Dahlia
4d ago

wtf is wrong with people? like.... has all human decency just up and left the building? this flaming dumpster fire is getting to be a bit much.

Reply
2
 

