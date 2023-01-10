Read full article on original website
12 New Year’s Productivity Hacks
With a new year comes new goals and new opportunities. It’s also the perfect time of year to kick bad habits and start healthier ones. Plus, this is a great...
Mastering the Tarot: A Guide to Sticking with Your New Year's Resolutions
As the new year approaches, many of us make resolutions with the best of intentions. We vow to eat healthier, exercise more, save money, or finally tackle that long-neglected project.
Five signs that your relationship isn’t working, according to a therapist
A sex and relationship therapist has revealed the signs a relationship might be on the rocks - including partners not having ‘their back ‘ and not asking them questions.Lauren Consul, 34, has revealed the five signs a relationship is on the demise - including not maintaining curiosity about your partner and your words and actions not aligning.She said that some couples can feel like roommates as they “lose curiosity and stop asking questions”.Lauren said getting stuck in the content during arguments, rather than talking about the deeper underlying meaning of the argument.She says being unwilling to take responsibility for the...
JoJo Starts the New Year With the 75 Hard Challenge
New Year's resolutions can vary from eating "healthier" and scheduling more workouts to being better about water intake or reading more often. This year, JoJo has decided to attempt them all with the 75 Hard wellness challenge. "So I'm doing 75 Hard. It's day 7 for me," the singer captioned photos of herself on Instagram on Jan. 10. A test of mental and physical strength, the plan was designed by Andy Frisella from the "Real AF" podcast to help you "take complete control of your life." Protocol for the 75-day plan is as follows.
How to make time for exercise when you’re a busy mom
Exercise is one of the first things that gets sacrificed when I’m in the thick of parenting. I have two boys under three, so finding time to exercise and leaving the house for my favorite spin class can not only be impractical, it can be impossible. If I workout...
towsontalisman.com
Should School Start Later?
Every day, high school students are expected to wake up early, get ready, and head to school by 8 AM. They spend approximately 6 hours in school completing work and socializing. After any extracurricular activities, students then head home. The average high school student has around an hour of homework per night they are expected to have ready the following day. Children in high school need at least 8-10 hours of sleep each night. With this in mind, the question that is asked by most students heading to school in the morning is: “Is this schedule fair?” I took it upon myself to go directly to the students and see what their thoughts on the matter are.
First Coast News
THE NOOM MINDSET Learn the Science, Lose the Weight (FCL Jan. 9, 2023)
When it comes to your goals, how you think influences everything you do in your attempt to reach those goals. For more than a decade, leading digital health platform Noom has leveraged the latest in behavioral science to empower people to take control of their health. With a powerful combination of psychology, technology, and human coaching, the company has helped millions of people meet their personal health and wellness goals. Visit noom.com/book for more information.
How I Lost 14 Pounds in 6 Months by Changing Two Tiny Habits
I’m the first one surprised. In January 2022, I weighed 150 pounds. Today, I weigh 135 pounds and have for the past semester. I’ve lost 14 pounds in six months, and I did almost nothing to make it happen.
WWLP 22News
Wedding trends we’ll see in 2023
(Mass Appeal) – Brides, grooms this is for you. Now that we’ve entered a new year, it may officially be the year you tie the knot, an exciting occasion that brings a lot of stress in planning. There is no need to stress because Christina Lovelace, owner of Lovelace Designs, is sharing what’s trending this year for the big day.
