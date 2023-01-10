Every day, high school students are expected to wake up early, get ready, and head to school by 8 AM. They spend approximately 6 hours in school completing work and socializing. After any extracurricular activities, students then head home. The average high school student has around an hour of homework per night they are expected to have ready the following day. Children in high school need at least 8-10 hours of sleep each night. With this in mind, the question that is asked by most students heading to school in the morning is: “Is this schedule fair?” I took it upon myself to go directly to the students and see what their thoughts on the matter are.

